Top 20 Movies to Stream Right Now: A Comprehensive Guide

Although many will argue that the cinema experience can not be beaten, a plethora of outstanding movies have been released across a number of streaming sites like Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. Since the rise of streaming, many movie studios have opted for their movies to be released directly onto these on demand services. On top of this, these aforementioned streaming sites have begun to produce their own original movies which are exclusive to their site.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, movie theaters across the world closed their doors. This in turn made more and more people turn to streaming sites like Netflix. This massive rise to an already thriving market meant that these streaming giants could reinvest their profits into original movies. So, with all of that in mind, these are the top 20 movies you can stream right now.
20. Speak No Evil (Shudder)
Christian Tafdrup is a rising talent in the horror genre, hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark. In 2022, his third feature film, Speak No Evil, quickly made waves in the foreign film market, and the horror genre in general. The mysterious movie follows a Danish family who visit the home of a Dutch family who they met on vacation. However, things slowly start to take a sinister turn. When the Danes attempt to maintain their composure in the face of bitter unpleasantness, what was supposed to be a perfect weekend slowly begins to turn deadly. Speak No Evil is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Shudder.
19. Matilda the Musical (Netflix Original)
Matilda the Musical is Netflix original that takes the famous story by Roald Dahl and shifts it into new territory. Just like the originally story, Matilda the Musical tells the story of a bright young girl who is mistreated by her parents who fail to recognise her extraordinary abilities. The Netflix adaptation had big shoes to fill after the success of the original movie directed by Danny DeVito. However, it was a smash hit and quickly became the number one family movie on the streaming platform within its first week. As a Netflix Original, it has permanent residency on the site.
18. I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Original)
I Want You Back is a 2022 romcom starring Charlie Day, Scott Eastwood, and Jenny Slate. The film follows two broken-hearted people, Peter and Emma, who meet by chance and form a bond in their time of trouble. As the two become good friends, they set out sabotage their ex partner’s new relationships in hopes to get them back for good. I Want You Back is a charming comedy that is self-aware of its simple plot. In turn, it relies on its complex characters to explore the nuanced world of dating. It is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
17. The Gray Man (Netflix Original)
The Gray Man is a 2022 Netflix original movie that has created quite a buzz in the film world. The movie was directed by Hollywood titans, Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame). The plot revolves around a skilled CIA operative who is pursued by his former colleagues after he uncovers a conspiracy that could threaten the world. The movie boasts of a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page. These eclectic talents are all synonymous with making The Gray Man one of the most thrilling Netflix Originals to date.
16. Greenland (Amazon Prime Original)
Greenland is a disaster film directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The movie stars Gerard Butler as John Garrity, a structural engineer who must race to get his family to safety before a comet collides with Earth. As the comet approaches, chaos ensues, and the family must navigate through a series of dangerous events in order to make it to a secret government bunker in Greenland. The film highlights the emotional toll that such an event can have on families, while also providing thrilling action sequences and impressive visual effects. In the UK, Greenland is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Additionally, in the US, the movie is currently available on Netflix.
15. Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)
Gerald’s Game is a thrilling movie adaptation of Stephen King‘s acclaimed book of the same name. The movie tells the story of Jessie, a woman who goes on a romantic weekend getaway with her husband to spice things up. However, when he suddenly dies during a sex game, she finds herself handcuffed to the bed and fighting for her life. So, trapped and alone, Jessie is forced to confront her past traumas and inner demons as she fights to escape. The film is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling, with a career-best performance from lead actress Carla Gugino. Gerald’s Game has permanent residency on Netflix.
14. Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount+ Original)
Jerry and Marge Go Large is a touching comedy film released in 2022. The plot of the movie is based on a true story in which a retired couple, Jerry and Marge, discovers a loophole in the lottery system. This loophole allows them to buy large numbers of tickets to increase their chances of winning. However, as they continue to win, they soon become embroiled in a scandal with the lottery officials, the IRS and the media. The movie is a witty and entertaining account of their wild ride as they go from being ordinary people to becoming overnight millionaires. It is currently available to stream on Paramount+.
13. Reptile (Netflix Original)
Reptile landed on Netflix in September 2023 as a Netflix Original Thriller. Lead by a strong cast including Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, the film follows a hardened detective who starts to question his existence when a case pushes him towards breaking point. With a twisting and turning story, and an eerie soundtrack, Reptile serves as one of the finest crime thrillers Netflix has ever released.
12. Marriage Story (Netflix Original)
Marriage Story is a 2019 Netflix original movie that explores the dissolution of a marriage between a couple, Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson). The film is an intimate and raw portrayal of their separation, as they try to navigate through the complexities of the legal system and the emotional upheaval that comes with it. The film examines the nuances and complexities of marriage, love, and family dynamics. Marriage Story received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its powerful performances and close-t0-home themes.
11. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (Amazon Prime Original)
After rising in the British crime genre in the early 2000s, Guy Ritchie has continued to excel. In recent years, he has branched out into many different genres. However, The Covenant marks his first attempt at a war movie. Although many moviegoers and critics were skeptical of this tonal shift for Ritchie, he has managed to deliver one of the most intense war movies in recent years. The plot centers around the unlikely bond between two men in Afghanistan – a local interpreter, and an injured American soldier. Together, the two form a friendship as they embark on a dangerous mission across miles of grueling terrain. The Covenant is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
10. Extraction (Netflix Original)
Extraction is a thrilling Netflix Original movie featuring the multi-talented Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary tasked with rescuing the son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film boasts stunning, long continuous takes that make for an immersive and exhilarating action movie experience. With brutal fight scenes and heart-pounding chases, Extraction has carved itself as a true classic in the action genre.
9. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Original)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the latest Netflix Original movies to take its viewership by storm. As the much-anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson‘s highly acclaimed movie, Knives Out, this film once again takes a deep dive into the world of mystery and suspense. This time around, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) finds himself investigating a murder on a private island in Greece. The sequel skillfully borrows the finest elements from the first movie and builds upon them masterfully. In turn, delivering another unique cinematic experience.
8. Thirteen Lives (Amazon Prime Original)
Thirteen Lives is based on the true story of the Thai cave rescue in 2018. The film centers around the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep inside a flooded cave system in northern Thailand. With acclaimed filmmaker Ron Howard at the helm, Thirteen Lives focuses on the international effort and the bravery of the rescuers who risked their lives to save the young boys and their coach. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
7. Coda (Apple Original)
Coda is a critically acclaimed movie about a teenage girl named Ruby, the only hearing member of her family of deaf fishermen. Ruby undergoes an emotional journey as she balances her passion for singing with her responsibilities to her family and their fishing business. The film was praised for its authentic portrayal of the deaf community and its use of mostly deaf actors. This phenomenal cast includes Emilia Jones as Ruby, Troy Kotsur as her father, and Marlee Matlin as her singing teacher. Coda received a standing ovation at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Furthermore, it has been widely regarded as a touching, heartwarming film about family, music, and overcoming barriers. It is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.
6. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Original)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story is a feature film that serves as a direct continuation of the groundbreaking TV series, Breaking Bad. The film follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), a former drug-dealing partner of Walter White, who is on the run from law enforcement following the series’ explosive finale. Set immediately after these events, El Camino explores Jesse’s efforts to start a new life while evading both the police and his past in the drug trade. As a Netflix Original, the movie has a permanent slot on Netflix’s streaming rosta.
5. Extraction 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction 2 follows mercenary Tyler Rake as he is recruited for another dangerous mission that holds a personal attachment. This time, Tyler finds himself up against some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. However, when the job goes awry, Tyler finds himself in the fight of his life. To that, his enemies will stop at nothing to destroy him and everyone he cares about. Extraction 2 upped the ante with its dazzling action scenes, boasting long continuous takes that immerse the audience into the brutality of the action.
4. The Irishman (Netflix Original)
The Irishman, a Netflix original film, is a crime epic directed by Martin Scorsese. The film tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a hitman who becomes embroiled in the violent world of organized crime. Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, the movie spans several decades, recounting Sheeran’s involvement with the infamous Teamsters Union leader Jimmy Hoffa.
One of the most remarkable features of the film is its use of de-aging technology, which allows the actors to portray their characters at different ages. Thanks to Netflix’s budget of $159 million, Scorsese was able to bring this ambitious project to the screen after spending years in pre-production. To that, Scorsese delivered a masterful piece of art that has been widely acclaimed by audiences and critics alike. The Irishman is available to stream on Netflix.
3. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) ( Netflix Original)
All Quiet on the Western Front is a 2022 war drama that has been nominated for several Academy Awards. Based on the 1929 novel of the same name, the film follows a group of young German soldiers as they navigate the brutal realities of World War I. The movie explores themes of nationalism, brotherhood, and the devastating effects of war on both soldiers and civilians. It is currently available to stream as a Netflix Original movie.
2. Uncut Gems (Netflix Original)
Uncut Gems is a 2019 Netflix Original movie from rising filmmakers, Josh and Benny Safdie. The plot follows Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a New York City jeweler and gambling addict. In order to evade loan sharks and collectors, Howard attempts to pay off his debts by exploiting a rare black opal. However, his reckless and compulsive behavior leads to a series of chaotic events that threaten his business, his family, and his life. Sandler’s portrayal of the troubled and desperate Howard is a rare dramatic performance from the actor. Furthermore, it was a rendition that many critics and fans believe was unjustly snubbed at the 2020 Oscars.
1. Air (Amazon Prime Original)
Air is a sports drama that focuses on the life of shoe salesperson Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), who led Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player in history. Through the artistic decision to never show the famed MJ in the movie, the movie explored the people behind the scenes that the public never heard about. As a result, Air is a striking character study of some of the most successful businessman in the world. Air is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.