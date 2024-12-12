6 Danielle Deadwyler’s Underrated Movie Roles

Danielle Deadwyler is an American actress with a fast-rising profile in Hollywood. Although she made her screen debut in 2010, 2024 has been the busiest year of her career. Deadwyler starred in five film projects in 2024, which is a testament to her growth and rise as an actress.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 1982, Danielle Deadwyler began her career in theater, appearing in several Atlanta-based stage productions. Besides being Taraji P. Henson‘s look alike, Deadwyler also delivers in-depth and intense performances with her characters. Although she has had several award nominations, she’s yet to receive recognition from major award associations. Here are Danielle Deadwyler’s underrated roles.
Parallel
Danielle Deadwyler played the female lead in the three-person cast in the 2024 Hodge Brothers’ science fiction thriller Parallel. The brothers, Aldis Hodge and Edwin Hodge, also star in the movie. In Parallel, Deadwyler plays Vanessa, a grief-stricken woman who, after the loss of her child, retreats to her family’s lake house. There, she encounters an aberration of herself from a parallel universe. As such, she realizes that a multiverse is key to seeing and being with her son again. While Parallel’s plot can get a bit complicated, Danielle Deadwyler’s performance was breathtaking. She perfectly conveyed the grief and desire of a mother who has lost a child.
The Devil to Pay
In The Devil to Pay (2019), Danielle Deadwyler played the female lead as Lemon Cassidy. Her character is a resilient Appalachian farmer, wife, and mother. Lemon is thrust into a dangerous situation after her husband disappears. She’s left to face the wrath of a dangerous family who controls the area. With her son held hostage, Lemon is determined to protect him and uncover the truth behind her husband’s disappearance. While there are no John Wick-esque action sequences, Deadwyler delivers a believable performance of a mother ready to go to any length to protect her only child. The Devil to Pay was a critical success, with critics praising Danielle Deadwyler’s performance. However, no major award association recognized her performance.
Jane and Emma
In the 2018 period drama Jane and Emma, Danielle Deadwyler portrayed Jane Manning, a prominent African American member of the early Latter Day Saint (LDS) movement. The film centers around the historical friendship between Jane Manning and Emma Smith (portrayed by Emily Goss), the wife of Joseph Smith, founder of the LDS Church. Deadwyler’s portrayal of Jane Manning focuses on her resilience, faith, And struggles with racism and acceptance. To this end, Jane seeks a place within the early LDS community. Jane and Emma is undoubtedly one of Deadwyler’s early underrated roles. However, critics who saw the film praised her performance for its authenticity.
The Harder They Fall
In Jeymes Samuel’s feature directorial debut, The Harder They Fall, Danielle Deadwyler played Cuffee. Her character was based on the iconic African American female soldier Cathay Williams. Joining the star-studded cast of 2021 Western film, Deadwyler’s Cuffee character was a tough, loyal, and gender-fluid member of Nat Love’s (Jonathan Majors) gang. The character offered a mix of grit and humor while supporting Nat Love in his quest for revenge against Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and his gang. Cuffee is portrayed as a sharpshooter with a no-nonsense personality. The Harder They Fall also starred Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole, and Damon Wayans Jr.
Till
Danielle Deadwyler portrayed Mamie Till in Chinonye Chukwu’s 2022 biographical drama Till. The movie focuses on Mamie Till’s journey as she seeks justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall). Emmett was brutally murdered in 1955 in a racially motivated attack in Mississippi. Deadwyler’s portrayal captured Mamie Till’s pain, strength, and activism. Her decision to have an open-casket funeral to show the world the brutality of her son’s murder became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Although Deadwyler did not receive any recognition by major award associations, critics praised her performance.
The Piano Lesson
Danielle Deadwyler’s biggest project in 2024 was the Malcolm Washington-directed drama The Piano Lesson. It is a modern film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1987 play. In the film, Deadwyler portrays Berniece Charles, a woman grappling with the legacy of a family heirloom—a piano—that is intricately linked to her ancestors’ history. Following her husband’s death, Berniece faces the challenge of preserving her family’s heritage while navigating tensions with her brother, Boy Willie (John David Washington).
Boy Willie, desperate for money, wishes to sell the piano. The Piano Lesson also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Erykah Badu, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins. Danielle Deadwyler’s performance was lauded for its depth and emotional resonance. With Deadwyler’s portrayal recognized as a standout performance, the actress is seen as a notable contender in the upcoming awards season and could earn her first Oscar nomination. Besides these Danielle Deadwyler underrated roles, check out these Denzel Washington underrated roles.
