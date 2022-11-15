6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch

Aldis Hodge is a 36-year-old American actor known for various roles like in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2015), Straight outta Compton(2015), and most recently, 2022’s DC Black Adam. If you didn’t immediately recognize this actor, you need a refresher because he’s been on our screens for most of his life.
Although for most of his acting career Aldis Hodge has played supporting roles in both series and movies, he is now getting more recognition for his talent. Hopefully, we’ll get to see him in even bigger blockbuster films. Some honorable mentions include Girlfriends (2000-2008), The Proud family (2021-), Straight Outta Compton (2015), Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016), What Men Want (2019), Green Lantern: Beware of My Power (2022).
If you want a more detailed look at this handsome actors life, here are ten things you should know about Aldis Hodge. For a look at his work, here are some of his best movies and TV shows you should watch :
1. Black Adam (2022)
After Teth Adam is bestowed with the power of the gods, he misuses his abilities and, as punishment, is imprisoned by the Council of Wizards. After nearly 5000 years, he emerges from his prison as Black Adam. Now reborn, Black Adam is ready to meet his unique form of justice, but first, he has to face the Justice Society of America. The heroes, including Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher, make their cinematic debut in this film. In this DC superhero flick, Aldis Hodge plays Carter Hall, aka Hawkman. If you’re a comic book fan, you’ll get a closer look at the Justice Society of America. And if this has piqued your curiosity, check out this Black Adam movie review!
2. The Invisible Man (2020)
If you want to watch a thriller and something closer to horror, this is the film to start with. The Invisible Man movie follows Cecilia, a woman who is paranoid and believes that her dead ex-boyfriend became invisible just to stalk her. She believes that her ex-boyfriend is behind the strange things happening to her, and she is determined to prove it. Aldis Hodge plays James Lanier, Cecilia’s childhood best friend who comes to her rescue when no one else believes her. This movie will get the chills running down your spine with convincing performances from Aldis Hodge, Elisabeth Moss, and Storm Reid.
3. One Night in Miami (2020)
The 2020 American movie One Night in Miami is based on a true story. This movie which the talented Regina King directed, is about four prominent black men who came together at the height of the civil rights struggle for a meeting that would change the course of Black history. The movie is based on a 2013 screenplay by Kemp Powers, after discovering the historic night in 1964 when Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown, and Cassius Clay, aka Muhammad Ali, met at a Miami hotel. These were some of the most famous black men in the world at the time. Aldis Hodge plays Cleveland’s Jim Brown and gives one of his best performances to date.
4. Hidden Figures (2017)
Hidden Figures is also based on a true story. The 2017 movie is about a team of African-American women who were instrumental in NASA’s s first successful missions. Aldis Hodge plays the husband to one of these women, Mary Jackson, played by Janelle Monae. These women faced extreme workplace discrimination because of their gender and skin color. Their workmates ignored their intelligence before they realized that these women were some of the most brilliant people in the room. It’s an exciting film to learn from. Other stars attached to this film include Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner, Glenn Powell, and Kristen Dunst.
5. Underground (2016-2017)
The hit WGN America series Underground is about a courageous blacksmith who partners with a group of slaves in Georgia to try and escape slavery. With the country at the brink of a civil war, the group risks their lives and freedom, trying to flee to Canada through an Underground Railroad. Aldis Hodge plays the main character Noah. And although the story evokes some intense emotions, Aldis was physically and mentally dedicated to the role. Because according to Aldis, this was a story about revelation, not victimization. Unfortunately, Underground was canceled at WGN after only two seasons.
6. Leverage (2008-2012) & Leverage: Redemption (2021)
TNT Leverage was Aldis Hodge’s first leading role when he was 21. While this TNT series jumpstarted his career, the show ended in 2012, and he went on to do several impressive performances on other shows and movies. This TNT series is about a former insurance investigator Nate Ford who acts as modern-day Robinhood stealing from the greedy and the rich to help the ordinary person through their con business. Aldis Hodge is a member of his crew playing Alec Hardison and eased back into his bad boy role while shooting the movie Leverage: Redemption (2021) years later. Leverage is an exciting and fun show if you’re looking to binge a crime- drama series.