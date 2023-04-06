Five Best Kills In The John Wick Franchise (So Far)

When John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was released in theaters on October 24, 2014, the film amazed audiences and critics. The story of an assassin coming out of retirement for revenge was nothing new, but the incredible fight sequences elevated the action genre. John Wick became a cult classic and the box office results for the franchise have skyrocketed with each chapter that’s been released. The first three chapters set the benchmark for what American action films should be and deliver unforgettable kills that linger with you after the credits roll.
The combined number of kills in John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum come to an astounding 299. People have been killed by cars, guns, pencils, and books. So which five of these kills stand out in the first three films? This list will recount the most memorable kills of the John Wick franchise so far.
5. The Continental Revokes Ms. Perkins’s Membership (John Wick)
The first film does some incredible world-building that introduces us to fascinating characters like Ms. Perkins (Adrianne Palicki), who acknowledges the return of John at the continental, but her true intentions come to light when a bounty is put on John’s head. Ms. Perkins is a straightforward character, but that’s the beauty of John Wick; the rules of the world are quite simple, yet complex, and characters like Ms. Perkins stand out because the film isn’t bogged down by the weight of its story. There are plenty of cool kills in the first film, but the continental revoking Ms. Perkins’s membership marks the highlight for several reasons; it established the rules that would play a part in future John Wick films and Ms. Perkins’ assassination was also a pretty cool bit of irony as well.
4. John Wick Kills Several Assassins With A Pencil (John Wick: Chapter 2)
This is somewhat cheating, but the kills all happen in the same scene so it can count as one. In John Wick: Chapter 2, John has finally completed his marker for Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) and now he’s after the wicked gangster that forced him back into the life he escaped. A bounty has been placed on John’s head (again) and there’s a montage of fights and kills from several different locations. The highlight is the fight scene in the subway tunnel with three assassins who are all killed by a pencil in three different ways. The kill is brutal and nasty, but inventive and simple enough to stand out.
3. John Wick Kills Ernest With A Book (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
This time, John doesn’t have luck on his side. Breaking the continental rules by killing Santino D’Antonio on company grounds results in a $14 million bounty. John is given an hour before he’s considered excommunicado, but Ernest doesn’t care. What’s great about this fight is the difference in styles and sizes. John has fought bigger guys before but each of these sequences feels different from one another. The kill isn’t anything flashy, but it’s something unique and realistic. Chapter 3 has the flashiest and coolest fights, yet Ernest’s neck being snapped because of a book is one of the most original in the series.
2. John Wick Kills A Group Of Assassins With Knives (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
This is the most thrilling fight in the first act. The entire sequence itself is awe-inspiring; the expert level of marital arts and the clever integration of weapons makes for an amazing fight. The kills of each assassin are given more style here, with the quick precision of John thrusting the knives into his victims. The final kill was brutal and vicious; slowly inserting the knife into the assassin’s eye was not an easy watch, but a strong conclusion to a tremendous fight sequence overall.
1. John Wick Pierces A Sword Through A Two Bikers Throats (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
Chapter 3 tops itself once again with this masterful fight sequence on a bridge. Everything about this scene is perfect: the long shot that shows the expert movement, the fight choreography, and of course, the kills. The kills are not just violent and brutal, but there’s a level of style that goes into each one. The highlight is the final fight with the two bikers standing. John gets rid of them both by piercing a sword through their necks at once, ending the best fight in the series.
