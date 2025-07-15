Meet Eddie Murphy’s 10 Children: Everything You Need to Know About the Murphy Family

Beyond his legendary career, Eddie Murphy’s children have been at the center of scrutiny in the media regarding his personal life. As of mid-2025, the actor-comedian is a proud father of 10. Over the years, the famously private star has opened up about his large and blended family, offering rare glimpses into the bond he shares with his children. From red-carpet appearances to heartfelt interviews, the Murphy family is full of personality, talent, and tight-knit connections.
Ranging in age from young kids to grown adults with kids and careers of their own, Eddie Murphy’s children span across three decades. Murphy, who has been involved in multiple romantic relationships with several women, has had his 10 kids birthed by five women. However, those who know the actor-comedian know how exceptionally close he is to all his kids. Here are all 10 Eddie Murphy’s children and everything to know about the remarkable family.
1. Eric Murphy
Eric Murphy is Eddie Murphy’s eldest child and was born on July 10, 1989. His mother is Murphy’s then-girlfriend, Paulette McNeely. Unlike several of his other siblings, Eric stayed away from the public eye for most of his life. It wasn’t until 2024, with his engagement to Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmine Lawrence, that he gained popularity. However, the couple first went public with their relationship in June 2021.
With the couple’s secret wedding in May 2025, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now officially in-laws. Although Eric has yet to make an acting debut, he has two voice-over credits as the Blue Mackerel in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (2024) and Megamind Rules! (2024). He also did an ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) voice match for his father in Candy Cane Lane (2024) and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024).
2. Bria L. Murphy
Bria L. Murphy is Eddie Murphy’s second child. However, she’s the first from Murphy’s first wife, Nicole Mitchell. Although the couple later married on March 18, 1993, they had Bria three years earlier. Interestingly, Murphy had two children in 1989, with Bria born on November 18, 1989. Bria followed in her father’s footsteps and is an actress.
Although she didn’t appear in the 2003 Daddy Day Care, alongside her father, her drawings were used in the movie. However, Bria’s acting debut was in 2011 in an episode of Love That Girl! Bria shared the screen with her father in the 2024 sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. She made a cameo appearance as Officer Renee Minnick, the officer who arrested Murphy’s Axel Foley character when he arrived in Beverly Hills. Bria got married on July 9, 2022, to fellow actor Michael Xavier.
3. Christian E. Murphy
Christian E. Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s third child, was born to his then-girlfriend Tamara Hood. Christian was born on November 29, 1990, years before Murphy’s first marriage. Like most of Eddie Murphy’s children, Christian has largely kept a low profile. However, he has also dabbled in acting, with two credits to his name: a guest appearance as K-Swizz in an episode of The Shield (2008) and as Teddy in Cougars Inc. (2011), which starred Sarah Hyland and Jim Belushi.
4. Myles Mitchell Murphy
Eddie Murphy’s fourth child, Myles Mitchell, was born two years later on November 7, 1992. Myles Mitchell is Murphy and Nicole Mitchell’s second child. Myles and his then-girlfriend, Carly Fink, welcomed a child, Evie Isla Murphy, in 2019. The birth of the child made Eddie Murphy a grandfather. On September 9, 2023, Myles and Fink got married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Unlike his father and his other siblings and half-siblings, Myles works behind the scenes as a visual effects artist, director, and writer. With several credits in famous movies and TV shows, Myles has worked extensively on several MCU projects. His last credit was being a part of the ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) crew that worked on Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).
5. Shayne Audra Murphy
Eddie Murphy’s fifth child was with Nicole Mitchell. Shayne Audra Murphy was born on October 10, 1994, and also stayed out of the spotlight until recently. Like her older sister Bria, Shayne appeared in 8 episodes of Hollywood Exes with their mother in 2014. Besides this appearance, she featured in the Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas-hosted ABC’s reality TV show Claim to Fame in season 2. Shayne was eliminated from the show in week 4, having won the previous week’s challenge. While she has no immediate plans to dabble in acting, Shayne is a foodie who documents her food journey on Instagram.
6. Zola Ivy Murphy
Besides appearing with her sisters and mother on Hollywood Exes, Zola Ivy Murphy has stayed away from the public eye all her life. She’s the fourth child of Nicole Mitchell and Eddie Murphy and was born on December 24, 1999. Like her sister Shayne, Zola is active on Instagram.
7. Bella Zahra Murphy
Bella Zahra Murphy is Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell’s fifth and last child together. Bella was born on January 29, 2002. Murphy and Mitchell’s 13-year marriage ended after Mitchell filed for divorce in 2005 and was finalized on April 17, 2006. In early 2021, Bella shared the cover page of Essence magazine with her father. Bella has also dabbled into acting like her father and siblings. She made her debut as Omma in the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America. With two additional acting credits and an upcoming project, Bella looks to have a professional acting career.
8. Angel Iris Murphy Brown
After Eddie Murphy’s divorce from Nicole Mitchell, he began dating former Spice Girl Melanie Brown. Shortly after, Brown announced she was pregnant with Murphy’s child. However, Eddie Murphy wasn’t convinced the child belonged to him. He demanded a DNA test be done to ascertain if the child was his. Interestingly, Angel Iris Murphy Brown was born on Eddie Murphy’s 46th birthday, on April 3, 2007. Murphy didn’t immediately welcome his new child, although a DNA test proved she was his. However, he began forming a relationship with Angel when she was about three years old. Angel now identifies as “He/Him.”
9 & 10. Izzy Oona and Max Charles
Eddie Murphy began dating Australian model Paige Butcher sometime in 2012. Four years later, the couple had their first child and daughter. Izzy Oona, Eddie Murphy’s ninth child, was born on May 3, 2016. With Butcher expecting, Murphy proposed in September 2018. The engaged couple welcomed their second and Murphy’s tenth child, Max Charles, on November 30, 2018. Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2024. Having been with Murphy for 12 years, and in a bid to maintain a close-knit family, Butcher has a close relationship with Eddie Murphy’s children.
Follow Us