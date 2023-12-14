1984 was a big year for movies at the box office. Amongst the likes of The Terminator, Gremlins, and Romancing the Stone, Beverly Hills Cop hit theaters and became an iconic movie. The action comedy follows Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy), a Detroit police officer who travels to Beverly Hills to track down the men who murdered his friend. Along the way, he forms a friendship with two policemen, Taggart and Rosewood (John Ashton and Judge Reinhold). However, due to his boisterous, mischievous nature, not everyone in Beverly Hills is so welcoming to his presence.
Beverly Hills Cop was a smash hit and shot Eddie Murphy to new realms of fame. In 1987, Beverly Hills Cop II followed and was also a critical and commercial success. However, the third entry didn’t live up to the hype. Now, three decades later, a fourth installment is coming to Netflix, entitled – Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. So, as the explosive teaser trailer lands, let’s break it down and delve into everything we know so far.
Breaking Down the Trailer for Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has been in production for a number of years. However, after the disappointing critical and box office turnout of Beverly Hills Cop III, its lead star Eddie Murphy has been meticulous about the content of the movie. As a result, the script has reportedly endured a plethora of rewrites before Murphy would be happy to board. What’s more, the title of the movie has changed a number of times, originally starting out simply as Beverly Hills Cop 4 before changing to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, as showcased on the trailer, the movie will be titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. On top of this, a slick poster has been released, which features a retro image of a young Axel Foley’s badge. But, let’s get into the meat of the explosive trailer.
The exciting teaser trailer starts out with a tight shot on Foley’s famous jersey he dons in every movie. From here, absolute carnage unfolds, showing Foley dropping a couple of criminals after a frenzied car chase. He then pulls his gun as the camera moves in for a close up. And it’s fair to say, the seasoned cop has aged rather gracefully. Of course, as the trailer progresses, naturally, it conspires that Foley must head back to Beverly Hills once more. To that, Paul Reiser makes a return as Jeffrey, Foley’s Detroit police buddy. Jeffrey drops him off at the airport and says “Watch your a** out there, okay!”, to which Foley replies: “They love me in Beverly Hills”.
From here, we see the introduction of Kevin Bacon‘s character, Captain Grant, who we can safely assume Foley will butt heads with. On top of this, another fresh face is added to the mix in Joseph Gordon-Levitt. However, where diehard fans of the series will really get excited is with the shot of returning cast members, Taggart and Rosewood. The scene nostalgically replicates a shot from the first movie, with Murphy in the back of their police cruiser. While the trailer doesn’t give too many plot details away, Netflix have released an official synopsis.
What Is the Plot of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?
The Beverly Hills Cop movies typically follow the trend of Foley departing the grim streets of Detroit to the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills. However, he is not there on vacation, even if he says he is. No, he is usually their to dish out unflinching justice. And this time around it seems no different. The movie will see Foley head to Beverly Hills to protect his daughter when her life becomes threatened. From there, the two work together with the help of Detective Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), a young, by-the-book cop. Also, although it is not known if they still have their police badges or have retired, Foley’s old friends Taggart and Rosewood are there once again to lend a helping hand, or pistol.
When Will Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F be Released?
Based on the official teaser trailer, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is set for a summer release exclusively on Netflix. However, it is not yet known if the movie will get a limited theatrical release ahead of its Netflix premiere. Seeing as the movie will release 40 years after the original movie, a brief cinema release could be a brilliant selling point. In the meantime, Murphy is one somewhat of a comeback roll. His recent Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane is available to stream on Prime Video.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!