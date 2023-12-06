Candy Cane Lane: Meet the Cast of Prime Video’s Christmas Movie

The Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane is an original Amazon Prime Video film. Released on December 1, 2023, Candy Cane Lane is the second Christmas movie released on the platform for the year. Candy Cane Lane stars one of Hollywood’s famous African-American actors, Eddie Murphy, as its cast lead.
Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Candy Cane Lane is the first time Hudlin and Murphy have worked together again since the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang. Interestingly, the 120-minute Christmas movie was filmed on the same set of the ABC’s Desperate Housewives fictional street, Wisteria Lane. With Eddie Murphy also credited as co-producer, these are the cast members of Prime Video’s Christmas movie Candy Cane Lane.
Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver
Chris Carver is a loving family man who was recently laid off from his job. He’s the husband of Carol Carver and father of three children, Joy, Nick, and Holly (all members of the Carver family are named after Christmas). With the winner of the annual Christmas decoration competition promised $100,000, Chris is lured into signing a contract with a shopkeeper, Pepper, at a mysterious Christmas shop. Eddie Murphy plays the patriarch of the Carver family, Chris Carver. Candy Cane Lane is Murphy’s second film in 2023 after his two-year hiatus since Coming 2 America (2021).
Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol Carver
Girlfriends and Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross was cast as Eddie Murphy’s on-screen wife, Carol Carver, in Candy Cane Lane. Carol Carver is a supportive wife who passively participates in the town’s Christmas decoration competition. Focused on getting a promotion at her workplace, Carol does her best to uplift Chris’ spirit after losing his job. When she learns about Chris’s contract with Pepper, she goes all out, rallying the family to ensure they complete the task. Tracee Ellis Ross is a five-time Emmy nominee and daughter of two-time Grammy winner Diana Ross.
Jillian Bell as Pepper
Actress and comedian Jillian Bell plays Candy Cane Lane‘s villain, Pepper. A disgruntled Santa Claus Elf who left the North Pole because she believes Santa Claus has gone too soft. She’s a no-nonsense Elf who, in trying to ensure rules are followed, has, over the years, become evil. When she senses Chris Carver’s desperation to celebrate Christmas because of the monetary gains, she lures him into a Faustian bargain by signing a contract. Without reading through the fine print, Pepper ensures Chris is unable to fulfill the agreed task so she can turn him into a living figurine. Jillian Bell is known for her roles in Workaholics (2011–2017), 22 Jump Street (2014), Fist Fight (2017), Godmothered (2020), and Murder Mystery 2 (2023)
Genneya Walton as Joy Carver
Genneya Walton was cast as Joy Carver, the oldest daughter and child of Chris and Carol Carver in Candy Cane Lane (2023). As the first child, Chris is overly protective of Joy and hopes she attends a University close to home. However, as a sprinter, Joy hopes to get scouted by a University far away from home to evade her father’s overbearingly protective nature. Genneya Walton, who made her acting debut in 2012, is known for her roles in Project Mc² (2015–2017), #BlackAF (2020), The Beginning & The Middle (2021), and Never Have I Ever (2023).
Thaddeus J. Mixson as Nick Carver
Nick Carver is Chris and Carol Carver’s second child and only son. Nick, named after Saint Nicholas, has absolutely no interest in school, especially Maths. He loves making music and hopes to make it a career. However, his parents (like most parents) believe it’s a phase, and he should buckle down in school. Thaddeus J. Mixson is cast as Nick Carver. His notable film and television appearances before Candy Cane Lane include South of Heaven (2021), Reasonable Doubt (2022), and playing a younger Adonis Creed in Creed III (2023).
Madison Thomas as Holly Carver
Holly Carver is the youngest child and daughter of Chris and Carol Carver. She accompanies her father into the mysterious Christmas shop where they first encounter Pepper. Besides Chris, she’s the only one who knows about his Faustian bargain and contract with Pepper. She helps her father find the missing items on the 12-Days-of-Christmas decoration. 11-year-old Madison Thomas plays the character of Holly Carver. Candy Cane Lane is Thomas’ feature film debut, having only made guest appearances in single episodes of LA to Vegas (2018) and 9-1-1 (2022).
Nick Offerman as Pip
Actor Nick Offerman voices Pip for most of the character’s appearance in Candy Cane Lane (2023). Pip is introduced as a living figurine in Pepper’s Christmas shop. Like Chris Carver, he was lured many years ago to sign the contract. However, with Pepper’s manipulative ways, he was unable to fulfill his contract before the time ran out. As such, he has lived decades as a living figurine. As the oldest of the figurines in the shop, he’s the spokesperson for the other figurines. He warns, informs, and helps Chris and Holly defeat Pepper at her game. Nick Offerman is known for his roles in Parks and Recreation (2009–2015), Fargo (2015), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), The Resort (2022), and Dumb Money (2023).
David Alan Grier as Santa Claus
Actor and comedian David Alan Grier was cast as Santa Claus in Candy Cane Lane. Towards the end of the movie, Grier’s character is introduced as a black Santa who arrives to caution Pepper. David Alan Grier is known for his roles in Streamers (1983), All Is Forgiven (1986), Boomerang (1992), Martin (1993–1997), Jumanji (1995), Life with Bonnie (2002–2004), The Carmichael Show (2015–2017), and They Cloned Tyrone (2023).
Pentatonix as Carolers
Three-time Grammy Award winner Pentatonix stars in Candy Cane Lane (2023) as the figurine carolers. They make an appearance when Chris and Holly Carver are introduced to the living figurines in Pepper’s Christmas shop. Amazon Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane (2023) is one of the few films Pentatonix has starred in, including their cameo role in the 2015 sequel, Pitch Perfect 2.
