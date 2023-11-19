Meet The Cast Of Creed III

The ninth overall instalment in the Rocky film series and the third in the Creed film series, Creed III was released on March 3, 2023. The American sports drama film was co-produced, and directed by Michael B. Jordan who is also the lead actor in the film. Unlike the first two films in the Creed film series which ran for over two hours, Creed III runs for a total of 116 minutes making it the shortest movie in the Creed series and for the first time in the entire franchise nobody who appeared in the first Rocky movie appeared in the movie, not even Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone. The film follows the life of retired boxer Adonis Creed as he comes out of retirement to face his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian Anderson after he is released from prison.
Following its release in March 2023, Creed III grossed $156.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $119 million in other regions, for a worldwide total of $275.3 million against a $75 million budget. The movie also received positive reviews from critics. Creed III’s accolades include nominations for Best Performance in a Movie at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film at the 2023 Golden Trailer Awards. Creed III also featured an ensemble cast, let’s take a look at who they are.
Michael B. Jordan As Adonis Donnie Creed
Born on February 9, 1987, Michael Bakari Jordan is an American actor and model. Jordan was born in Santa Ana, California, to Donna and Michael A. Jordan. Although he began his professional acting career in 1999 with brief appearances in single episodes of the television series Cosby and The Sopranos, his breakout came in 2022 in the HBO crime drama series The Wire where he played the role of Wallace. Jordan is best known for his film roles as Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station and Erik Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, the former earned him the title of one of 2013’s breakout stars by Entertainment Weekly and GQ.
Creed III also marked his directorial debut. Jordan is also a co-owner of English Premier League football club AFC Bournemouth. His other notable acting credits include Chronicle, Without Remorse, That Awkward Moment, Fantastic Four, A Journal for Jordan and Just Mercy. Jordan also starred in and produced the HBO film Fahrenheit 451 for which he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie.
Jonathan Majors As Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson
Notable for his role in the horror drama series Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Michael Majors is an American actor born on September 7, 1989. He was born in Santa Barbara County, California to a mother who was a pastor and a father who was in the US Air Force. Majors is a graduate of Yale University with a Master of Fine Arts in acting. He rose to prominence in 2019 for his appearance in the American drama film The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Majors made his first major screen appearance in the miniseries When We Rise while he was still a student at Yale. His other notable acting credits include The Harder They Fall, Jungleland, Hostiles and Devotion. He has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror and also played his variants.
Tessa Thompson As Bianca Taylor-Creed
Tessa Lynne Thompson is an American actress and singer-songwriter. In the Creed film series she plays the role of Bianca Taylor Creed is a singer, music producer, and wife of Donnie Creed. Thompson began her professional acting career in theatre appearing in productions of The Tempest in 2002 and Romeo and Juliet in 2003. Her career breakthrough came with leading roles in the 2009 drama film Mississippi Damned and Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls in 2010.
Aside from her appearance in the Creed film series, Thompson can also be seen playing the role of Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, including Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. In 2021, she received a nomination for a British Academy Film Award for her role in the drama film Passing. Thompson has revealed that she is attracted to both men and women, but chooses not to label herself bisexual.
Florian Munteanu As Viktor Drago
Popularly known by his ring name Big Nasty, Florian Munteanu is a German actor and boxer. In 2016, Munteanu had his first film role in Bogat. However, his acting breakthrough came in 2018 when he was cast as Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, in Creed II. Munteanu can also be seen playing the role of Razor Fist in the superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
José Benavidez Jr. As Felix Chavez
José Luis Benavidez Jr. is an American professional boxer. He is also the younger brother of David Benavidez, who is also a professional boxer. In 2009, Benavidez won the National Golden Gloves Champion in the light welterweight division when he was only sixteen years old, making him the youngest ever Golden Gloves Champion. He made his acting debut when he was cast as Felix Chavez in Creed III.
Phylicia Rashad As Mary Anne Creed
Born on June 19, 1948, Phylicia Rashad is an award-winning American actress. Rashad has been married three times and has two children from her first and third marriage. She is best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show which ran from 1984 to 1992 and earned her Emmy Award nominations in 1985 and 1986. In 2004, Rashad’s role in the revival of A Raisin in the Sun earned her the title of the first black actress to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. In the Creed film series, she plays the role of Mary Anne Creed the wife and later widow of Apollo Creed. She is also the mother of Adonis “Donnie” Creed.
Wood Harris As Tony Evers
Sherwin David Wood Harris is an American actor and father of two. Harris is well known for his portrayal of drug kingpin Avon Barksdale on the HBO crime drama The Wire. His acting credits include appearances in several TV series such as The New Edition Story, The Breaks, Empire and BMF. He has made appearances in some notable movies such as Next Day Air, Ant-Man, Dredd and Blade Runner 2049.
