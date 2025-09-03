2025 has proven to be a landmark year for several famous actors, with several of them making their feature directorial debuts. As the film industry continues to evolve, more actors are stepping behind the camera to take creative control in bold new ways. From Oscar winners to Box Office juggernauts, 2025 has seen a surprising number of A-list stars trading scripts for storyboards.
As streaming platforms and studios alike continue to support fresh voices, audiences can expect to see even more actors make directorial debuts in the coming years. Whether tackling genre films, personal dramas, or experimental storytelling, these stars-turned-filmmakers are redefining filmmaking in modern Hollywood with creative liberties. Here’s a look at famous actors who made their directorial debuts in 2025.
Julia Stiles — Wish You Were Here
Actress Julia Stiles rose to prominence with starring roles in several teen movies from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The 2025 romantic drama Wish You Were Here marks a new milestone in her career as her feature directorial debut. However, it isn’t entirely her first time in the director’s chair, having directed a short film in 2007 and 5 episodes of the Paloma TV series, from 2013 to 2014. Wish You Were Here is based on Renée Carlino’s bestselling 2017 novel. The film stars Isabelle Fuhrman (as Charlotte), Mena Massoud (as Adam), Kelsey Grammer (as Dad), and Jennifer Grey (as Mom).
Kristen Stewart — The Chronology of Water
Kristen Stewart joined the growing list of actors making directorial debuts in 2025. Stewart also co-wrote the screenplay for The Chronology of Water with Andy Mingo. The film was based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir. The biographical romantic drama traces Lidia’s (portrayed by Imogen Poots) journey from a troubled childhood to her rise as a swimmer, teacher, mother, and writer. The Chronology of Water premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. It was received with critical acclaim, becoming one of the most successful directorial debuts of 2025.
Scarlett Johansson — Eleanor the Great
Scarlett Johansson makes her feature directorial debut with the 2025 drama Eleanor the Great. The film also premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The movie stars June Squibb as its title character, Eleanor Morgenstein. Squibb’s Eleanor is a sharp-tongued 94-year-old Floridian woman who, after moving to New York City, befriends a younger woman. Although the movie received mixed to average reviews, Eleanor the Great was nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award and Camera d’Or. It lost to the Spanish film The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo. Sadly, the film was overshadowed by the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Jamie Foxx — All-Star Weekend
With a career spanning over three decades, Jamie Foxx officially makes his feature-length directorial debut in 2025. He directs the star-studded sports comedy-drama All-Star Weekend. The multi-talented Foxx stars in multiple roles, while leading the cast as Malik. He stars alongside Jeremy Piven, with both playing tow-truck drivers who are basketball fanatics. While Malik is a die-hard LeBron James fan, Piven’s Danny character is a devoted Stephen Curry fan.
Their otherwise monotonous lives take a turn when they win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game. During their road trip to the big game, they meet Asia (Eva Longoria), who seems charming yet mysterious. What begins as a fun road trip soon spirals into deadly chaos. Although first announced in 2012, the All-Star Game began principal photography in 2016. Interestingly, with almost a decade from production, the film is scheduled for release sometime in 2025, marking Jamie Foxx’s long-awaited directorial debut.
Harris Dickinson — Urchin
The last time audiences watched Harris Dickinson play a lead role, he was Nicole Kidman’s love interest in Halina Reijn’s 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl. Dickinson has traded all that to sit in the director’s chair for his 2025 debut, Urchin. However, Dickinson isn’t a stranger to the director’s chair, having directed several short films since 2013. Urchin is a British drama with an original screenplay written by Dickinson. Beating several other entries, Urchin won the FIPRESCI Prize at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May 2025.
Urchin centers on Mike (Frank Dillane), a Londoner who has spent years struggling with addiction, poverty, and emotional isolation. After a violent incident that gets him incarcerated, upon release, Mike attempts to rebuild his life. Two other notable actresses who made their directorial debuts in 2025 are Mariska Hargitay, who released her documentary film My Mom Jayne in June. Jillian Bell also joined the list of directorial debuts in 2025 with her Summer of 69 movie.
Follow Us