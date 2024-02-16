In the world of cinema, aspiring filmmakers often use short films as a way to hone their craft and showcase their talents to a wider audience. Making short films allows filmmakers to experiment with different styles, techniques, and storytelling methods, while also providing them with a platform to demonstrate their skills and creativity. Furthermore, fitting a fully fleshed out story into a short time frame teaches filmmakers a great deal about pacing.
For many filmmakers, creating short films is a stepping stone to landing directing roles on larger projects or even the opportunity to expand their short film into a full-length feature movie. Short films serve as a calling card for filmmakers, showcasing their unique vision and storytelling abilities and opening doors to new opportunities in the industry. So, here are 6 iconic short films that became feature-length movies.
‘Pixels’ (2010) Became ‘Pixels’ (2015)
The 2015 movie, Pixels, starring comedy heavyweight Adam Sandler, follows the story of an unlikely group of arcade game experts who are called upon to save the world in a bizarre situation. When aliens misinterpret video feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war, they attack Earth using characters and weapons from these games. So, as the world is plunged into chaos, it’s up to Sandler’s character, along with his friends, to use their gaming skills to defeat the alien invaders and prevent the destruction of humanity.
The concept of Pixels was inspired by the 2010 French short film of the same name, from the visionary mind of Patrick Jean. The original short film featured a similar premise of video game characters coming to life and wreaking havoc on the real world. However, the feature film adaptation of Pixels expanded on this concept, incorporating humor, action, and nostalgia for classic arcade games to create a fun and entertaining adventure that resonated with audiences worldwide. It’s refreshing to note that Patrick Jean was hired as a writer on the Adam Sandler vehicle, helping him carve an entry point into Hollywood.
‘Alive in Joburg’ (2005) Became ‘District 9’ (2009)
Upon watching Neill Blomkamp‘s sci-fi mockumentary short film Alive in Joburg, Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson enlisted Blomkamp to helm a film based on the Halo video game franchise. However, when the Halo project was eventually shelved, Blomkamp and Jackson collaborated on the critically acclaimed District 9 instead. This film expanded on the themes explored in Alive in Joburg, set in a world where extraterrestrial refugees are forced to live in a segregated community in Johannesburg, South Africa. The film garnered heaps of praise from audiences and critics alike, earning four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, thus boosting the career of Blomkamp and lead star, Sharlto Copley.
‘Mamá’ (2008) ‘Mama’ (2013)
In 2008, esteemed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, was greatly impressed by Argentinian director Andy Muschietti‘s short film Mamá. He was so taken by the short that he decided to produce a full-length feature film adaptation which nabbed Jessica Chastain in the lead role. In this extrapolated version, Muschietti was given the chance to maintain his creative freedom and occupy the director’s chair.
Mama follows two young girls, Victoria and Lilly, who are found living in a dilapidated cabin in the woods after mysteriously disappearing five years earlier. They are taken in by their uncle, Lucas, and his girlfriend Annabel, who soon discover that the girls were not alone in the cabin. In fact, a malevolent entity they call “Mama” has been caring for the girls, and as she becomes increasingly possessive, strange and terrifying occurrences begin to unfold. This transition from short to feature marked a turning point in Muschietti’s career as a director, ultimately leading him to helm the successful films It and It Chapter Two.
‘Peluca’ (2003) Became ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ (2004)
Napoleon Dynamite stands out as a cult classic film that originated from a short film created by director Jared Hess as a class project at Brigham Young University. The short film, titled Peluca, introduced the awkward character of Seth and caught the attention of viewers at the 2003 Slamdance Film Festival. Encouraged by a classmate, Hess decided to drop out of school and expand the short into a feature-length movie. However, he changed the character’s name from Seth to Napoleon Dynamite, which was also the title of the movie.
With John Heder portraying the lead role of Napoleon Dynamite, Hess wrote and directed the full-length film that went on to become a beloved and iconic indie comedy. The success of Napoleon Dynamite showcased the potential of short films to evolve into memorable and influential feature films in the world of cinema. Hess went on to direct Jack Black in Nacho Libre, and also directed episodes of The Last Man on Earth.
Watch Napoleon Dynamite on Apple TV+
Whiplash’ (2013) Became ‘Whiplash’ (2014)
Whiplash, starring Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, follows the ambitious young drummer Andrew Neiman (Teller), as he enrolls in a prestigious music conservatory. Here, he catches the attention of the merciless and demanding jazz instructor Terence Fletcher (Simmons). The intense and psychologically thrilling story explores the toxic relationship between student and teacher as Neiman is pushed to extreme limits. In turn, this places him into a precarious situation where he must choose between his desire for greatness and his own well-being.
Originally developed as an 18-minute short film of the same name, writer and director Damien Chazelle drew inspiration from his personal experiences in his high school jazz band to create a gripping and raw depiction of the pursuit of excellence in the world of music. After the short film garnered attention at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, Chazelle was able to secure the resources to expand it into a full-length feature. Whiplash premiered at Sundance the following year and went on to receive critical acclaim, winning both the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize before earning three Academy Awards in 2015, kickstarting a succesful career for Chazelle (later winning an Oscar for La La Land).
‘Within the Woods’ (1978) Became ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981)
The Evil Dead, the 1981 horror classic, follows a group of friends who encounter demonic forces while staying in a secluded cabin in the woods. The film’s intense and graphic portrayal of violence and gore led to its original banning upon release, creating a sense of forbidden allure that only heightened its cult status when it became available on VHS after its theatrical run. However, the backstory of the making of the movie is equally as impressive.
Before The Evil Dead came to fruition, a fresh-faced teenage Sam Raimi wrote, directed, and produced a short film called Within the Woods on a budget of a mere $1,600. Raimi’s grassroots effort paid off when he convinced a local cinema to screen the film before The Rocky Horror Picture Show, where it was so successful that he was inspired to expand it into the full-length feature The Evil Dead. This film not only kickstarted the careers of Raimi and lead star Bruce Campbell but also cemented its legacy as a pioneering and influential entry in the horror genre. If you’re a fan of The Evil Dead, here’s every movie in the franchise ranked.
Watch The Evil Dead on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!