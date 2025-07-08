‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Pierces Box Office Records in 5-Day Opening Weekend

Universal’s latest addition to the prehistoric series, Jurassic World, has scored $147.3 million in 4,308 North American theaters in its first five days. The series’ seventh installment, Jurassic World Rebirth, is gradually positioning itself as having one of the highest box office results this summer

The narrative follows Martin Krebs played by Rupert Friend, a pharmaceutical executive, who hires the former military operative Zora Bennett and a paleontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis, for an extremely risky operation to an unpopulated research island. In a world wherein climate change has set dinosaurs in equatorial regions and made dangerous no-travel zones, the group must extract biological samples of three giant prehistoric organisms to engineer this groundbreaking treatment for heart diseases. All the while, they must pothole around threats left behind by both living dinosaurs and dangerous gene pool murders from past endeavors. Their extraction fails, and thus they find themselves stranded, fighting to survive against an array of prehistoric predators while still trying to execute their assignment. Time is running out for the expedition as deadlier challenges keep presenting themselves from the island’s inhabitants.

The new installment proved to be a hit with audiences since it scored $41.5 million domestically on its opening day alone. For its traditional opening weekend which began on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, up until Independence Day, the film made $91.5 million in the US and now ranks the second biggest Hollywood pic of the year behind Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Scores $318.3 Million Globally, Ranks Second-Best of the Franchise

Even while topping the box office this week, the franchise’s newest installment is still the second-best of the franchise after Jurassic World. Internationally, Jurassic World Rebirth opened to $171 million from 82 markets bringing its global total to $318.3 million over the five-day opening weekend

With its $180 million production cost and a supposedly hefty marketing budget as reported by Variety, the film’s box office result is considered a success. It however is a step-drop from 2015’s Jurassic World which debuted with $208 million domestically as well as its sequels, 2018’s Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion which scored $148 million and $145 million respectively over their three-day stats. In five days, Jurassic World had collected $258 million, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom had generated $181 million and the 2022 installment had earned $172 million. 

Universal continued to top the box office this week with How To Train Your Dragon garnering another $11 million bringing its domestic tally to a total of $224 million and taking its place as the third highest this week. There was also F1: The Movie coming in second place, Elio coming in fourth, and 28 Years Later rounding out the top five domestically. 

Jurassic World Rebirth is available to stream on Peacock. 

