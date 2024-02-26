Is Jurassic World’s New Movie Linked to the Original Trilogy?

A new Jurassic World movie is in the works to continue the Jurassic movie era set off in 1993. With a possible 2025 release date, David Koepp who famously penned the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie is writing the new entry. Koepp and several other Jurassic veterans are back to ensure the smooth production of the new installment. Nevertheless, fans want to know if the yet-to-be-named new project will have any link to the previous trilogy.
The Jurassic movies redefined the concept of special effects with the 1993 original movie adapted from the 1990 novel by Michael Crichton and continued the trend through six movies. Over three decades later, Jurassic movies still have a long-lasting impact on pop culture. The most recent entry in the popular film series, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year. With a seventh entry in the Jurassic film series in development, it’s a time to be curious for fans of the franchise. Read on for more details.
The New Jurassic World Movie Is a Fresh Take on the Jurassic Era
While the angle of the new Jurassic World movie is still unclear, it has been confirmed to be a reboot with a fresh take. The film is expected to launch a new Jurassic era with a fresh storyline that may not involve the franchise’s old characters played by Jurassic World veterans Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Also, characters from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, seem excluded from the new era.
With details about the new Jurassic movie still under wraps, it is safe to expect another hit from a franchise that has dropped six blockbusters. The last film of the second trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion (2022) is set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and over 20 years after the events of the Jurassic Park trilogy. It also takes place on the same fictional island of Isla Nublar where the next film is expected to revolve around.
All three entries in the second trilogy of films in the Jurassic film franchise grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and received favorable reviews. The franchise has made billions through media and merchandise such as video games, recreation parks, and comic books, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises. The franchise also holds sway as one of the highest-grossing film series. As such, the new Jurassic World movie has some big shoes to fill.
Who Will Star In Jurassic World’s New Movie?
Details about the stars to expect in the new Jurassic World cast have not been revealed. However, it appears some franchise veterans like Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard won’t make the list. The revamped storyline requires fresh faces to execute. However, the dinosaurs are the only stars guaranteed to reprise their roles.
On the bright side, David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park is back on the train as the writer of the new Jurassic World movie. Again, seasoned director David Leitch is in talks to direct the film for Universal while Steven Spielberg will executive produce. Producers include Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, David Leitch, and Kelly McCormick.
Jurassic World’s Movie Release Date
While no title has been chosen for the project, the new Jurassic World movie should hit theaters on July 2, 2025. The project is in early development and all hands are on deck to get the production in motion. Some of the best talents in the industry, including Steven Spielberg have been tapped to work on the project. As such, nothing less than a masterpiece is expected.
The first film in the ground-breaking franchise, Jurassic Park was released in 1993, grossing $1.058 billion at the box office against a $63 million budget. The second film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) grossed $618.6 million against a $73 million budget. Completing the first trilogy, Jurassic Park III was released in 2001, grossing $368.8 million against its $93 million budget.
A new era was born with the Jurassic World sequel trilogy which began with Jurassic World (2015). The fourth entry in the franchise was a commercial success, grossing $1.671 billion against a $150–215 million budget. Three years later, the franchise released Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), grossing $1.310 billion against a $432 million budget. Jurassic World Dominion (2022) is the last entry in the second Jurassic trilogy with a box office gross of $1.004 billion against a $265 million budget. Overall, the Jurassic Park franchise has earned over $6 billion and fans look forward to the next project. Here are the highest-grossing movies of the 90s.
