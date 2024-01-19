In Hollywood, there is no denying that the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar is considered the ultimate symbol of success. It is the pinnacle of recognition for an actor’s talent and dedication. However, while the leading role may be the face of the movie, it is quite often the supporting character who carries the weight and depth of the story. These supporting characters shape the narrative, adding depth and complexity to the plot.
Interestingly, there are occasions when the supporting character gains immense popularity among the ensemble. Their limited screen time compared to the lead adds an exciting allure, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating their every appearance. As a result, these supporting characters can often become the main event, commanding and stealing the screen with their captivating presence. So, in this list we’ll be diving into 5 times a supporting actor stole the show from the lead of the movie. However, this is not intended to discredit the lead performer, merely to acknowledge the power and immersion that the supporting actor delivered to the movie.
5. Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men
The Coen Brothers, truly crafted one of the finest thrillers of all time with No Country For Old Men by taking a seemingly simple premise and transforming it into an eerie character study. The story follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and finds a briefcase filled with money. Little does he know that this discovery sets off a relentless pursuit by the psychotic contract killer, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem).
Bardem’s portrayal of Chigurh is nothing short of haunting, portraying a cold-hearted killer with a unique moral code. As the tension escalates, the Coen Brothers expertly build a sense of dread through atmospheric cinematography and a gripping narrative, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. No Country for Old Men is a modern masterpiece that showcases the Coen Brothers’ exceptional talent for storytelling and Bardem’s unforgettable performance, to which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2008.
4. Christian Bale as Dicky Eklund in The Fighter
After starting his Hollywood career at a tender age, Christian Bale quickly became one the finest examples of a method actor. His varied career has seen him immerse himself into countless challenging roles, often changing his physical appearance to extreme and often dangerous levels. In order to play an insomniac in The Machinist, Bale lost 62 pounds in weight, only to bulk up his frame to play Batman a year later in Batman Begins. However, this isn’t the only physical transformation he has embarked upon in his career, with the actor once again shedding weight to play a prisoner of war in Rescue Dawn. Yet, Bale’s role in The Fighter saw him once again lose a tremendous amount of weight to play the drug-addicted former boxer, Dicky Eklund.
David O’Russell‘s biopic, The Fighter, brings to life the incredible story of Micky Ward (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his tumultuous journey towards becoming a renowned boxer. Set in working-class Lowell, Massachusetts, the film delves into the complex relationship between Micky and his older brother, Dicky, who is battling drug addiction. As Micky struggles to make a name for himself in the boxing world, he must confront the damaging influence of his brother while trying to maintain his own dignity and success. Christian Bale’s enthralling yet heartbreaking performance earned him his first Academy Award. Bale’s dedication to his craft is evident as he fully immerses himself in the character, flawlessly portraying Dicky’s mannerisms, accent, and overall aura. In fact, the end of the movie reveals real-life footage of Dicky, further showcasing Bale’s remarkable ability to mimic his subject with impeccable precision.
3. Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight
Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight followed on from Batman Begins, which served as the origin story to the caped crusader, seeing Bruce Wayne transition into Batman. In The Dark Knight, Batman (Christian Bale) is at the peak of his crime fighting journey, but not everyone in Gotham is happy with his vigilantism. However, this does not stop him from going up against the twisted and evil Joker (Heath Ledger).
With iconic actors like Jack Nicholson having already made their mark on the character of The Joker, Heath Ledger had big shoes to fill. Not only did he live up to these preceding roles, he arguably surpassed them by bringing a unique flair to the character. Ledger removed the renowned campiness from the character and brought forward a much more sinister and brutal presence. This made for one of the most menacing depictions of a villain across all of cinema and television. Sadly, Ledger passed away before the release of the movie. However, he was recognised for his immersive role and won a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009.
2. Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
It’s no secret that Quentin Tarantino has had great success in directing his actors towards Oscar triumph. By the time Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hit movie theaters, Brad Pitt had been nominated by The Academy for his acting skills a total of four times. Although he won in 2014, this was for a producing role, making his role as Cliff Booth his first Oscar-winning portrayal.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles and intertwines the lives of struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Tarantino’s return to his signature “hangout movie” style allowed ample time for intricate character development, compelling the audience to truly immerse themselves into the lives of these fascinating individuals. Although DiCaprio delivers a powerful performance, showcasing his range and prowess, unfortunately, he did not secure an Oscar win that year. However, it was Brad Pitt’s portrayal of the suave, mysterious, and undeniably dangerous Cliff Booth that stole the spotlight, commanding every scene he appeared in. Pitt’s exceptional performance paved the way for his well-deserved Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor, solidifying his epic might as a thespian.
1. Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas
Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a classic gangster film that tells the gripping story of Henry Hill’s rise and fall in the mob. The movie follows Henry as he becomes involved in the Italian-American Mafia, exploring both the glamorous and brutal sides of this underground world. With a star-studded cast featuring Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci‘s performance stands out as extraordinary.
Portraying the character of Tommy DeVito, Pesci delivers a relentless and menacing performance that captivates audiences throughout the entire film. However, it is his improvised scene during a confrontation with protagonist Henry that truly solidifies Pesci’s exceptional talent. This impromptu exchange showcases his ability to seamlessly blend humor and violence, earning him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The now-iconic “funny how” scene perfectly showcases Pesci’s immense talent, as he effortlessly shifts between menace and comedic flair within a matter of seconds. This moment serves as a shining example of what Joe Pesci is capable of, solidifying his place as one of Hollywood’s finest talents.
