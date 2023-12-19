Thanks to a stellar cast, and gripping plot, Heart of Stone is an exciting spy action thriller to watch as the year draws to a close. Although released on Netflix on August 11, 2023, it falls among the movies that flew under the radar this year. However, audiences and critics poorly received Heart of Stone‘s attempt to recreate a James Bond film action theme.
Heart of Stone has its fair share of action sequences, with car chasing and gunslinging scenes. Besides mixed to negative reviews, Tom Harper-directed Heart of Stone packed an incredible list of fine actors. These are the top cast of Netflix’s Heart of Stone and where you know them.
Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone/Nine of Hearts
Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot needs no introduction as she’s one of Hollywood’s top actresses. Famous for portraying DC’s superhero Wonder Woman, Gadot plays the lead role in Heart of Stone. As an agent of The Charter, Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone, goes undercover as a technician with MI6. However, after she reveals her identity to save her fellow ambushed MI6 operatives, she learns she isn’t the only double agent in the team. Despite being suspended as an agent of The Charter, Rachel Stone goes out of her way to ensure she stops and avenges the deaths of her former colleagues.
Jamie Dornan as Parker
Northern Ireland actor James Dornan plays Heart of Stone‘s villain, Parker. Dornan’s character is the head of the MI6 team commissioned at the start of the movie to capture arms dealer Mulvaney (Enzo Cilenti). He’s later revealed to have been working as a double agent to find and steal The Heart, a quantum computer and the brain behind The Charter’s exceptional abilities. On the big screen, Jamie Dornan is known for portraying Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film franchise. In television, Dornan’s most popular performances have been in Once Upon a Time (2011–2013), The Fall (2013–2016), and as the lead character in The Tourist.
Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan
Indian-born British actress Alia Bhatt was cast as Keya Dhawan, the anti-hero in Heart of Stone. Keya Dhawan is a hacker with links to Indian criminal syndicates. She partners with Parker to steal The Heart from The Charter, hoping to use it for financial gains. However, when she realizes Parker’s intentions of using it for revenge, she switches allegiance and decides to work with Rachel Stone. Alia Bhatt has starred in several high-grossing Hindi films and has had all her credits in the industry. Hearts of Stone is Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut.
Sophie Okonedo as Nomad/King of Hearts
English actress Sophie Okonedo plays one of the heads of The Charter, Nomad (assigned King of Heart). As one of the heads of the organization, Nomad is directly responsible and in charge of Rachel Stone’s team. Although they share a friendship outside of work, Nomad is forced to suspend Rachel Stone when she reveals her identity as an agent of The Charter. The Academy Award-nominated, Tony Award-winning actress is known for her roles in Hotel Rwanda (2004), Æon Flux (2005), Death on the Nile (2022), and Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time.
Matthias Schweighöfer as Jack of Hearts
German actor and filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer is cast as Jack of Hearts in Heart of Stone. As Jack of Hearts, he’s The Heart’s operator and always in direct communication with Rachel Stone. The character is first introduced at the start of the film at a ski resort/casino in the Italian Alps. After feigning an injury, Rachel Stone switches communication and contacts Jack of Hearts to feed her probability information to evade her MI6 teams and neutralize Mulvaney’s incoming security at the base of the mountain. Since appearing in Jonathan Jakubowicz’s biological drama Resistance (2020), Matthias Schweighöfer has become a recognizable face in American films. Schweighöfer is known for his roles in Army of the Dead (2021), Army of Thieves (2021), and Oppenheimer (2023).
BD Wong as King of Clubs
Tony Award-winning American actor BD Wong is cast in a minor supporting role as King of Clubs. His character is one of the heads of The Charter, with whom Parker has a personal grievance. Although he only had a small screen time in Heart of Stone (2023), BD Wong delivered a performance that reflects his genius as an action-genre actor.
Watch Heart of Stone on Netflix
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!