Jurassic World Dominion is the final instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy and it was written in a way that sets it up to be the prequel for the perfect spinoff TV show. This final instalment featured the talents of Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, and Bryce Dallas Howard working alongside Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum who all reprised the roles they played in the original Jurassic Park trilogy. It also introduced some newcomers to the Jurassic Park film franchise such as Mamoudou Athie, Omar Sy, and DeWanda Wise who plays an Indiana Jones-esq Kayla Watts.
The introduction of these new characters especially Kayla Watts’ character has laid the groundwork for a Spinoff TV show. Watts is a Former US Airforce Pilot who now works as a contract pilot and primarily deals in the black market trade of dinosaurs and dinosaur paraphernalia. Jurassic World Dominion’s premise, interrogates what the modern world looks like where dinosaurs have free rein to roam around and with a character like Kayla Watts the opportunities for stories that fit into this kind of world are the perfect backdrop for a spinoff TV show.
Why Kayla Watts Is Perfect For A Jurassic Spin-Off
First off, Kayla is a novel and an interesting character in the franchise she adds a fresh point of view to the Jurassic Park universe thanks to her knowledge of both animal behavior and medicine. Her character has the potential to serve as the star of a follow-up television series that investigates how human beings co-exist with dinosaurs in the modern age.
Also, of all the other characters on the show, Watts’ character has not been fully explored and from what we saw in Jurassic World Dominion, Wise’s character has a depth and nuance which presents her as a fully-formed and complex individual. Her performances in the film demonstrate her ability to carry a scene and convey emotion, makinga natural fit for a lead role in a spinoff TV series.
The film’s writers Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael during an interview with Mike Reyes of Cinemablend’s spoke about their wish for the continuation of the franchise, hinting at the possibility of a Kayla spinoff where Carmichael said “So much is gonna happen. The world is so rich. There’s gonna be a Kayla Watts/Zia spinoff movie.” and Trevorrow affirmed the importance of Watts’ character by saying “I don’t know if Kayla Watts is a spinoff. I think she’s the main line.”
What A Kayla Watts Jurassic Series Could Be About
A Kayla Watts Jurassic series could be about the aftermath of Jurassic World Dominion, where the escaped dinosaurs are now living among humans. As a veterinarian, Kayla could be on the front lines of animal control and management, using her expertise to help contain and understand the new dinosaur population. The series could also delve into Kayla’s personal life, and explore how she started her trade in the dinosaur business. It could also explore the larger social, ethical and political implications of dinosaurs living in the modern world.
With the right creative team, a Kayla Watts spinoff TV show has the potential to be an exciting and fresh addition to the Jurassic Park franchise. Offering fans a new perspective on this beloved universe. Thanks to the groundwork laid by Jurassic World Dominion, there is plenty of potential for Kayla Watts to become a breakout character and lead a thrilling and engaging spinoff TV show set in the world of Jurassic Park.
