Ranking the Top Chris Pratt Films to Date

Chris Pratt has journeyed from comedic sidekick to leading man in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade. His versatility and everyman charm have made him a household name. Let’s dive into the top Chris Pratt films that have defined his career thus far, ranked for their impact on his trajectory, their resonance with audiences, and their critical reception.
1. Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy catapulted Chris Pratt into stardom as the lovable rogue Peter Quill, or Star-Lord. The film’s commercial success, grossing $111 million, and its integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) marked a pivotal moment in Pratt’s career. It showcased his ability to lead a major franchise while balancing action with humor. Since its release, Pratt has reprised his role across several Marvel movies, solidifying his place as a central figure in one of the most lucrative movie franchises in history.
2. Jurassic World
The revival of the Jurassic Park franchise with Jurassic World proved to be another significant milestone for Pratt. Playing the raptor trainer Owen Grady, he helped bring new life to a beloved series. The film was a box office titan, earning over $1 billion worldwide. It reinforced Pratt’s capability as a leading action star and demonstrated his appeal across generations of moviegoers.
3. The LEGO Movie
In a departure from live-action roles, The LEGO Movie featured Chris Pratt as the voice of Emmet, an ordinary LEGO figure thrust into an extraordinary adventure. The film was lauded for its creativity and humor, with Pratt’s performance praised for its earnestness and charm. It became one of the biggest hits of the year and received critical acclaim for its inventive storytelling and animation, making it a standout project in Pratt’s filmography.
4. Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame is not just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon. As part of the ensemble cast, Chris Pratt brought his signature charisma to Star-Lord once again. The movie shattered box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. It’s a testament to Pratt’s participation in cinematic history and his character’s journey within the MCU over several years.
5. Passengers
Passengers allowed Chris Pratt to explore a different facet of his acting abilities alongside Jennifer Lawrence. While it received mixed reviews, with some critics pointing out issues with character development, it offered an opportunity for Pratt to delve into more dramatic territory. Despite its flaws, the chemistry between Lawrence and Pratt was frequently highlighted as a redeeming quality of this sci-fi romance.
6. Moneyball
In Moneyball, Chris Pratt took on a supporting role that diverged from his comedic background. Portraying real-life baseball player Scott Hatteberg, he delivered a performance that resonated with audiences and critics alike. This film showcased his ability to handle more serious material and contributed significantly to his evolving image as an actor capable of depth beyond light-hearted roles.
7. Zero Dark Thirty
Zero Dark Thirty, which dramatizes the hunt for Osama bin Laden, featured Chris Pratt in yet another dramatic role within an ensemble cast. His portrayal added gravitas to the film and further distanced him from being typecast solely as a comedic actor. This role was instrumental in showcasing his versatility and helped pave the way for future dramatic opportunities.
8. The Magnificent Seven
The modern remake of The Magnificent Seven saw Chris Pratt stepping into the boots of a charismatic gambler. While it didn’t quite reach the heights of some other films on this list regarding cultural impact or box office success, it demonstrated Pratt’s ability to hold his own in an ensemble cast that revisited a classic genre with a contemporary twist.
9. The Kid
The Kid, another Western genre entry for Pratt, provided him with one of his more challenging roles yet. Although not as widely seen or celebrated as other titles here, this film allowed him to continue stretching his dramatic acting muscles and take on more complex characters within historical narratives.
10. Delivery Man
Rounding out our list is Delivery Man, where Chris Pratt played a supporting role that highlighted themes of fatherhood and responsibility. While not as commercially successful or critically acclaimed as other films mentioned here, it remains an endearing part of his filmography that showcased his range beyond blockbuster franchises.
In conclusion, Chris Pratt has proven himself to be more than just a charismatic lead; he is an actor capable of bringing depth to diverse roles across various genres. From space-faring heroes to everyday LEGO figures, he has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. As we look forward to what he brings next to the big screen, there’s no doubt that his career will continue to evolve and surprise us.
