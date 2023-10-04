Complete Guide to Stream Jurassic Park Series Online

Jurassic Park is a science fiction media franchise created by Michael Crichton. Its history can be traced to 1990. This is when Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment bought the rights to Crichton’s novel Jurassic Park before it was published. The first instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise was released in 1993. The legendary Steven Spielberg directed the movie. In 2013, a theatrical 3D film was re-released following its 20th anniversary. The second instalment in the franchise and the second film in the original trilogy, The Lost World: Jurassic Park was released in 1997. In 2001, the third instalment in the franchise and the final film in the original trilogy, Jurassic Park III was released.
Subsequent films following the 2001 third instalment are not based on novels by Crichton. All series have proved to be huge commercial successes. In 2015, Jurassic World was released. It marked the beginning of a second trilogy of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film was successful grossing over $1.5 billion through the course of its theatrical run, and is currently the eighth highest-grossing film of all time. A sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in 2018. The final film in the trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, was released in 2022.
Where Can You Watch Jurassic Park?
The Jurassic Park series has been around for over 20 years. Throughout that time, it has been released in different movie formats. However, thanks to technological advancements it can now be streamed across different platforms. The first installment of the franchise released in 1993 follows the story of a wealthy entrepreneur who secretly creates a theme park featuring living dinosaurs drawn from prehistoric DNA. However, things take a turn when on opening day the security systems go offline and the dinosaurs escape. Jurassic Park can be streamed on HBO Max, Hulu, and Sky Go.
The second film in the original trilogy, The Lost World: Jurassic Park can be streamed on Peacock Premium and Roku TV. Jurassic Park III can be streamed on HBO Max, and Hulu, and can also be rented on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Google Play Movies. The fourth in the Jurassic Park movie line and the beginning of a second trilogy of the franchise, Jurassic World can be streamed on Roku TV and fuboTV and can be bought on Amazon Video and Apple TV. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom can be streamed on Virgin TV Go and fuboTV and can be rented on Apple TV, Redbox, and FlixFling. The final film in the trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion can be streamed on Prime TV and Peacock.
Cost Of Subscription On Different Platforms
The original Jurassic Park film is streaming on Hulu. However, you can also rent the movie for $3.99 on Prime Video. The whole digital trilogy is available on Amazon as well for $6.99 each. Jurassic Park can be bought on Amazon for $14.99. The Lost World: Jurassic Park can be rented on Apple TV for $2.99 per month.
You can rent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Amazon for $3.79 or purchase it for $14.69. The 3rd film in the original trilogy, Jurassic Park III can be rented on Amazon for $2.99 per month and $3.99 per month. Jurassic World can be rented on Google Play Movies for $3.79 per month and $3.99 per month on Apple TV. You can buy Jurassic World Dominion on Amazon for $17.99.
Free Trials
It’s not uncommon for streaming services to offer free trials for their subscription packages. Free trials for some streaming platforms might not be available in certain regions or countries. However, free trials are more common in the U.S. Hulu and Max subscribers can stream the original film online for free.
However, you can sign up for Hulu’s 30-day free trial for the ad-supported or ad-free package, and stream the films in the franchise. After 30 days, you would have to start paying the monthly fee. The three instalments of the first trilogy can also be streamed on Amazon Freevee.
Jurassic Park Is Not Available In All Regions
Although various platforms offer streaming of films in the franchise, availability may vary by region. Not all platforms are accessible in every area. Most commonly the platforms are available in countries like the U.S. or the U.K. Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and HBO Max offer streaming of Jurassic Park films in the U.S. It can also be bought on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Vudu.
Some of the best platforms to watch the Jurassic Park series in the UK are Sky Go, Now TV, and Virgin TV Go. Sky Go isn’t available in the US. However, it can be accessed using a VPN. Movies like The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III can be rented on Chili, Rakuten TV, and, Sky Store.