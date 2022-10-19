5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tracee Ellis Ross

As Tracee Ellis Ross turns 50, she has accomplished a lot in her career and personal life that she can look back and be proud of! For a long time, most people knew Tracee Ellis Ross as the daughter of musical legend Diana Ross and her desire to venture into modeling and acting.
But Tracee Ellis Ross has made a name for herself after working tirelessly for decades in the entertainment industry. With leading roles in groundbreaking and successful American sitcoms, Tracee is now a household name! As the daughter of one of the most legendary singers in the world, Miss Diana Ross, it’s clear the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree! While Tracee has a successful acting career and active social media, there are still some details about her life that most fans don’t know .
If you’re interested in finding out more about this beautiful actress, here are five things you didn’t know about Tracee Ellis Ross!
1. She Was an Intern at a Fashion Magazine
Tracee isn’t a nepotism baby because she had to work hard to get to where she is today. Her mother, Diana Ross, instilled the importance of hard work in her children. The singer even joked that she wouldn’t leave any money for her kids. Shocking right?
This made Tracee Ellis Ross want to work even harder, so she got a job in high school. She landed her first job as an intern at the fashion magazine Mirabella. Tracee always wanted to be a model, so this was the perfect opportunity. During her free time, Tracee took acting classes. But we’re glad she fell more in love with acting as it gave us some of the last few decade’s most iconic characters like Bow in Black-ish (2014-2022) and Joan in Girlfriends (2000-2008).
2. Tracee Is Passionate about Hair Care
Tracee Ellis has always been self-conscious about her hair. Growing up, she wasn’t very confident about the way it looked it felt, but with her hair products, she can be pricy and enjoy her hair. So, she wanted to create a line of hair care products that gave her hair and people in the community the support it needed. Tracee is very intentional about using her platform to support black women, and building this business was one way to do so.
Her business, Patternbeauty, seeks to help empower women’s hair no matter their curl pattern. The aim is to nourish hair with affordable and healthy products made with safe ingredients. They also offer tips on the various curl guides, how to wash, style, and treat your hair, and the best tools to use to prevent breakage.
3. Tracee Ellis Ross Loves to Travel Thanks to Her Mum
Many people would love to spend that time traveling and exploring the world, but it’s almost impossible if your bank account doesn’t allow you to. If you still don’t know, Black-ish actor Tracee Ellis Ross has a talented mother who performed in locations around the world. As a child, Tracee would always tag along to different countries where her mother was performing.
Her mother, Diana Ross, was always comfortable moving around the world, which is one thing Tracy inherited from her. But Tracee is not a stranger to traveling solo. She had to get used to traveling alone while studying at a boarding school in Switzerland. As a teenager flying back and forth to her home in Los Angeles taught her independence and how to be her own best friend.
4. Her First Time Singing on Screen Was Nerve-Wracking
It’s not easy being compared to a Motown legend like Diana Ross, but Tracee has had to deal with this her entire life. But those days are long gone, and she had them proven through her craft that she is an impeccable talent who can do no wrong in both comedy and drama genres.
But the days are long gone, and she had them entered her name as a reputable actor in both comedy and drama series. Despite all her achievements, Tracee was still nervous when she took on the role of Grace Davis in the 2020 movie, The High Note. Her character, Grace is a singing superstar facing challenges in the music industry as she grows older. Tracee did a good job playing the musical diva, and she also got to realize that she could sing beautifully and better than she thought. The movie got a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.
5. Tracee Ellis Ross Has an Impressive Net Worth
With decades worth of work in the entertainment industry Tracee has built herself an impressive nest egg. The talented actress is worth a whopping $16 million. But where did all that money come from? During her time on the ABC sitcom Black-ish, Tracy was paid $200,000 per episode. Here is more about the top cast of Black-ish. But she doesn’t squander this money, despite being a self-proclaimed shopaholic. She learned from her mother that just because she wanted something didn’t mean she should have it. So despite being worth millions, Tracee still believes in living within her means.