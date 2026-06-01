Woman Calls Out ‘Racist’ At Sam’s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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A video of a woman of color describing an alleged racist encounter with a Sam’s Club employee in Vernon Hills, Illinois, has gone viral on X, drawing more than 300K views.

In the video, the woman — whose identity is unknown — claims she was trying to purchase five items at the store but was unable to do so because her membership card had expired. She says she then asked an employee to tap her card for her but was denied.

The woman interpreted the refusal as racially motivated.

“Stop being a Karen. I could have been homeless. Being a Black person is so hard in this world. It’s so hard,” she lamented.

Social media users pushed back on the woman’s claim of racial bias, pointing to several inconsistencies in her account

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

Online, many viewers disagreed with the woman.

“Just because you were trying to use her and didn’t want to pay for a membership renewal doesn’t make her racist,” one wrote.

According to her, the incident took place while she was purchasing the items in her cart, which included two cans of pineapples, grapes, oranges, strawberries, and more for her kids.

As she reached the billing counter, she said she asked the employee very politely if she could make the payment on her behalf.

Woman Calls Out ‘Racist’ At Sam’s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

“She acted like she couldn’t help me, like it was just gonna hurt her financially to tap her membership to help somebody out,” the woman voiced, before proceeding to call the employee “rude” and “racist.”

“I am asking for her help as a mom, and it’s a shame,” the woman can additionally be heard saying in the video.

Netizens were unimpressed by the woman’s frustration and called her out on several fronts.

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

Sharing a screenshot of her cart, a netizen accused her of “lying” by claiming she had “only five items.”

“Her ability to count is the same as the racism here… none,” a second wrote in agreement.

A third zoomed in on the woman’s manicure, remarking that while she did not have money to buy food for her children, “she made sure she had her nails done.”

The woman commented on the global economy in her video before verbally a**sing the Sam’s Club employee

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: hugh_reksh20038

The woman took issue with the Sam’s Club employee for refusing to help her, despite knowing “our economy is crashing” and that gas and food prices are high.

She had a “heart of a Karen,” she went on to add, claiming the employee moved to another register to avoid helping her.

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

“We live in this world for what?” she asked, as she asserted she no longer needed her help.

“I hope you have a worse day, b**ch,” she finally added.

The woman also cursed at the warehouse chain for making her “uncomfortable,” saying, “F**king Sam’s Club.”

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: Wikideas1/Wikimedia

Netizens outlined that the employee in question “could get in trouble” for using her membership card to help a customer, as employees often receive special discounts and rewards on their cards.

The activity could also be seen as “internal fraud” and invite jail time.

One user noted that the woman calling the employee a Karen “can count as reverse racism.”

“Nobody owes you a thing. The only one being racist is you,” another agreed.

This marked the second time Sam’s Club made headlines over racism-related concerns this year

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: KarraPaquette

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: hebrewedit

Ashley Murff, a 42-year-old South Carolina resident, was arrested on February 18 for racist and physically violent behavior toward a woman standing in line at a local Sam’s Club around 1:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

While the victim’s identity remains undisclosed, her friend, community activist T’Nae Parker, said the confrontation began when the victim tried to help an elderly woman.

“My friend offered to get a chicken for her. People are allowed to do that,” Parker said, adding that she was confused about how this action ended up upsetting Murff.

“She called her the N-word twice,” Parker claimed.

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: WACH FOX

Deputies confirmed the account, alongside revealing that the victim was punched in the face when she took out her phone to record Murff.

Parker said the attack “physically and mentally” shook her friend, adding that the incident highlights broader concerns.

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

Image credits: WACH FOX

“The situation highlights why it matters what people believe in, the biases that they carry. Those beliefs don’t just exist in private. They show up in classrooms,” she said.

The latter half of Parker’s statement seemed to refer to Murff’s profession, which was revealed to be a fourth-grade teacher at Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

According to the district, Murff was suspended with immediate effect.

Murff faced a third-degree a**ault and battery charge but was soon released on bond.

“Unbelievably entitled and too stupid to know how ignorant and racist she is,” a netizen said about the woman of color

Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Woman Calls Out &#8216;Racist&#8217; At Sam&#8217;s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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