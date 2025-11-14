Balding Jason Momoa Takes Off His Muscles In A Freaky Super Bowl Ad

Beloved actor Jason Momoa, whom we all know from Game of Thrones and Aquaman, has the internet’s attention once again. And this time, it’s not for his long, flowing locks or his bulging muscles. In fact, it’s the opposite!
“Home is where I can be myself.” That’s what Momoa says in a hilarious (and slightly disturbing) Super Bowl ad while he’s taking off his muscles and his wig. The video, quite naturally, went viral. And it’s good to see that Momoa’s still Momoa, even without his rocking body.
Scroll down for the full video and to read how people reacted to Momoa’s ad. Oh, and if you’re still in need of some Momoa goodness, I suggest you have a read through Bored Panda’s previous articles about his amazing photoshoot with Esquire, as well as about the time he dressed up as pink Elvis. Also, be sure to check out our post about how a man bought a 6 million dollar ad to thank the vets who saved his dog’s life.
Check out Jason Momoa’s full ad here
Image credits: Rocket Mortgage
Image credits: RocketMortgage
Momoa’s ad is funny and a bit disturbing
Here’s an extra clip…
Image credits: Rocket Mortgage
…and here’s some behind-the-scenes footage
Image credits: Rocket Mortgage
Momoa’s full of charisma even without his muscles. But some of his fans couldn’t handle how weird he looked in the ad.
After all, we’re used to seeing him as the mighty Khal Drogo and the powerful Aquaman on the screen. Not as a scrawny middle-aged weakling who has trouble lifting even small weights.
Something you might not know about Momoa is that he played Conan the Barbarian in the 2011 film. With muscles like his, how could he not?
And if you’re wondering about the manly scar near the actor’s left eyebrow, Momoa got it when someone hit him with a glass at a Hollywood bar back in 2008.
Funny ads aside, most of us are probably looking forward to Momoa’s next acting project. Well, the good news is, he’ll be reprising his earlier role as Aquaman in the sequel. The bad news is, we’ll still have to wait a long while for the movie: it premiers only in December of 2022.
Some fans of the actor couldn’t believe what they were seeing
Image credits: Katniss04444
Image credits: SheaSerrano
Image credits: PaxtonMittleman
Image credits: DrawPlayDave
Image credits: Darkstr_
Image credits: GayAtHomeDad
Image credits: samcorb
