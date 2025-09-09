“Way To Ruin Your Career”: Top 10 “Tasteless” Moments From The 2025 Video Music Awards

The MTV VMAs took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025.
True to tradition, the night was full of wild performances, over-the-top fashion, and viral moments that had everyone talking.
But alongside all the glamor and glitz, it also had its fair share of cringeworthy slip-ups that sent the internet into a frenzy.
From Mariah Carey’s “legendary roast” of the VMAs to YUNGBLUD channeling Bianca Censori on the red carpet, here are the most awkward moments from the 2025 VMAs.
#1 Sabrina Carpenter’s Trans Protest
Sabrina Carpenter, the pop icon who has never shied away from an attention-grabbing performance in recent years, did just the same at the VMAs.
The Espresso singer delivered a provocative live performance of her latest single Tears, dancing in the rain.
Not only did she perform, but she also advocated for the rights of the trans community.
Joined onstage by popular drag queens including Honey Balenciaga, Symone, and Richie Shazamdrag, Sabrina’s background dancers held bold signs that read, “Dolls, dolls, dolls,” “In trans we trust,” “Protect trans rights,” and more.
The performance sparked a wave of backlash online, with critics accusing Carpenter of staging “campaign rallies” and “fetishizing” the community.
One displeased fan wrote on social media, “some of the protect the dolls stuff that artist do..just feels performative…,” while another called her act “cliche.”
“Way to ruin your career Sabrina,” commented one user.
“If celebs actually cared, they’d be donating money and helping communities, not holding cardboard on stage.”
#2 Mariah Carey Calling Out The VMAs Twice
Mariah Carey playfully took a dig at the VMAs for her past nomination snubs.
The 56-year-old songstress received her first-ever VMA as she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, despite being in the music industry for 35 years and having won six Grammys.
While accepting the award, Carey began by questioning the VMAs, asking, “I just have one question. What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?”
The internet seemed to have the same question, with many criticizing the award show for not giving Mariah an award sooner.
“They need to stop playing on her name because she should’ve had AT LEAST 10 VMAs by now,” wrote one netizen.
“The fact that Mariah Carey is getting her first VMA’s in 2025 is criminal,” commented another.
One fan praised the singer for calling out the VMAs, describing her dig as a “legendary roast in one speech.”
#3 Doja Cat Eating Lipstick
Doja Cat didn’t just paint her lips red; she painted her entire mouth.
While posing on the red carpet of the VMAs, the Paint the Town Red singer shocked everyone when she reapplied her red lipstick in front of the flashing cameras.
Following the quick touch-up, Doja took a big bite of the lipstick and nearly ate the entire thing. She kept chewing with a wide smile on her face and even swallowed it all.
As the global ambassador of MAC Cosmetics, the lipstick she gulped down was also from the same brand, and the stunt drew a lot of attention from the paparazzi.
But while the 29-year-old songstress may have thought she served an iconic moment, some fans couldn’t have disagreed more.
“She thought she ate,” wrote one netizen mocking her, while another chimed in, “Why didn’t she stay cancelled?”
“Her desperation for any sort of attention to become a meme is the most painful s**t i’ve ever seen….she is not funny.”
#4 Ariana Grande’s Mic Fail
Ariana Grande was barely able to reach the mic during her acceptance speech at the VMAs.
Being petite at 5’3”, Grande found it difficult to position her mouth properly near the mic on stage, leaving it awkwardly placed around her eyes.
The Supernatural singer tried standing on her tiptoes to give the speech, but the height difference between her mouth and the mic was clearly visible in pictures and clips captured during the event.
She frustratingly exclaimed, “Does this get taller every time? Is this intentional?”
People online called the mic placement “rude” for not being adjusted to her height.
“Ok. MTV needs to improve mic placement. You know who the VMA winners are, adjust accordingly,” one user wrote.
#5 Lady Gaga’s Performance Being Pre-Recorded
Despite attending the awards night, Lady Gaga did not perform live; instead, she pre-recorded her performance.
The pre-taped set featured the Grammy winner singing songs like Abracadabra and The Dead Dance.
Her performance was recorded earlier because, soon after winning the award for Artist Of The Year, Gaga abruptly left the ceremony to perform at a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, which took place at the same time as the awards show.
However, fans were not impressed by the recorded act, with many questioning why she did not perform live if she had the time to attend.
“Gaga sent in a recorded performance despite being there?” wrote one user, while another commented, “I don’t know who is behind production of this mess but I give them an F…”
#6 Frankie Grande’s Reaction To Tate McRae
Ariana Grande’s half-brother, Frankie Grande, was accused by social media users of subtly throwing shade at Tate McRae during her VMAs performance.
The Broadway star was captured on the backstage camera making a disgusted expression and even shaking his head at one point while McRae delivered a racy performance of her hit songs Revolving Door and Sports Car.
Fans suspected he was “jealous” and acting “shady” toward Tate.
“It’s giving mean girl energy,” wrote one fan.
After the performance, the 22-year-old singer approached Ariana for a picture, and this time, Frankie shook her hand and appeared cordial with a smile on his face.
This prompted the internet to call him out for being “fake.”
Several users echoed, “Frankie is so fake I’m crying.”
Another wrote, “I thought I was the only one that clocked this but like why is he making that face…”
#7 YUNGBLUD Showing His Bush
YUNGBLUD showed up to the VMAs scantily dressed, with his bush out.
The English singer-songwriter arrived on the red carpet wearing leather pants and a matching jacket, with no shirt or top underneath.
And while he was already bare on top, he further ditched his jacket on the floor, revealing his pubic hair while flaunting his low-rise pants and Ozzy Osbourne necklace around his neck to honor his late friend and mentor.
Netizens were divided over his exposed look, with some supporting his choice and writing, “Yungblud showing bush… thank you for your service sir.”
While others were not as pleased, calling it “tasteless.”
One user commented, “yungblud pull those trousers up we don’t want to see all that.”
“Yungblud showing BUSH on the carpet………….. just tasteless.”
#8 KATSEYE’s Reaction To Custom Labubu Dolls
The KATSEYE girls couldn’t keep a straight face as they were gifted their very own custom Labubu dolls on the red carpet.
Custom Labubu designer Marko Monroe gave each of the six girls a mini version of their iconic GAP commercial looks.
As he handed them out one by one, 23-year-old Manon was caught on camera trying to suppress a laugh.
She threw a side-eye glance at Lara standing beside her and covered her mouth with one hand to hide her embarrassed smile.
While KATSEYE tried to look enthusiastic about the gift, their expressions told a different story, which eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice.
“They did NOT want those,” wrote one fan.
“This labubu thing is vey hilarious… imagine grown a** women holding that.”
Others commented on Manon’s awkward reaction, writing, “Manon: Dude, really? Was it necessary?”
#9 No One Standing Up To Congratulate Rosé
Rosé had an awkward moment as she won the Song of the Year at the VMAs, but there were no congratulatory hugs in sight.
Cameras captured the BLACKPINK member’s reaction when the presenter announced her and Bruno Mars’ song APT as the winner.
Rosé looked shocked and happy, turning toward Daniel Ramos, the director of the APT music video, who was sitting next to her.
As the singer got up to go on stage, she briefly turned toward Daniel and placed both her hands awkwardly on his shoulders, as if expecting a hug.
But Ramos did not stand up, leaving her to turn back and walk toward the stage.
Even fans felt the awkwardness of the situation, with many feeling bad for her.
“Y’all like look at this…. she wanted a hug moment but no one was getting up ?!!”
“Like this is so awkward,” said one fan.
Others felt Rosé was “ignored” and that no one was even “congratulating her.”
#10 Mariah Carey Doing Bare Minimum On Stage
Legendary singer Mariah Carey rubbed the internet the wrong way with her lackluster, “boring” VMAs performance.
Soon after receiving the prestigious Video Vanguard Award during the ceremony, Carey took the stage with a medley of several of her hits, like Obsessed and Sugar Sweet.
While the performance might have looked fine on the surface, social media users were quick to accuse the singer of lip-syncing on one of the biggest music nights of the year.
The moment left a sour taste in the mouths of netizens, who went on to call her “the most overrated boring artist of all time.”
“Mariah Carey doing the bare minimum…” commented one user, while another echoed, “Lip syncs and doesn’t even try to hide it, and barely moves on stage.”
“People who think she’s amazing needs to rethink what ‘amazing’ is.”
Follow Us