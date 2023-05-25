10 Best Guest Appearances on Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. This mockumentary-style series was an instant success among comedy lovers, following in The Office‘s footsteps. The series truly a timeless piece with some of the greatest actors and comedians, such as Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, and Nick Offerman, taking center stage.
Parks and Rec owes much of its success to the talented cast, strong characters, and iconic jokes. Another aspect of the show that deserves recognition is the sitcom’s host of guest appearances and celebrity cameos. As such, here are the top ten best guest appearances on Parks and Recreation.
1. Michelle Obama
Then-first lady Michelle Obama was one of the most surprising guest appearance on Parks and Recreation. She appeared in the season 6 finale as one of the guests at the National Parks Conference alongside Leslie Knope. She, of course, played herself as she helped Leslie make a tough call and encouraged her to take the job for the National Parks Service. Starstruck and honored to speak to Michelle Obama, Leslie responded, “I agree with you on all things throughout history until the end of times forever.”
2. Paul Rudd
Another exciting guest appearance on Parks and Recreation is the talented comedian Paul Rudd. He plays a recurring character Bobby Newport, who is, funnily enough, also Leslie’s rival in the council election. His role is a satirical representation of nepotism in politics, and Rudd does a phenomenal job of portraying the ultimate spoiled nepo baby, Bobby Newport.
3. Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm also makes an appearance on Parks and Recreation. Although not technically a comedian, Hamm never disappoints in his comedic roles. The same goes for his role as an incompetent yet enthusiastic National Parks employee in Parks and Rec. He appeared towards the end of the show but still made a significant mark on the series.
4. Patricia Clarkson
One of the most legendary celebrity cameos in the show was easily Patricia Clarkson. She played Tammy Two, the monstrous and awful ex-wife of Ron Swanson. She sent chills down everyone’s spines the second she appeared on the show. Clarkson was the perfect choice for this role as she left both viewers and Parks and Rec characters scared for their lives. April even described her as “the cold, distant mother I never had.”
5. Fred Armisen
Fan favorite SNL star, Fred Armisen, stole the show when he appeared in Parks and Rec season 2. He played Raul, the Head of the Venezuelan Parks Department, who managed to outshine not only Leslie but also the entire country. Although his character annoyed most of the main gang, he gave some of the most iconic lines in the show and was an absolute delight to watch, as always.
6. Bill Murray
Mayor Walter Gunderson is constantly mentioned throughout Parks and Rec, but he makes his first appearance in the penultimate episode of the series. And who better than legendary Bill Murray to play the mayor of Pawnee? He only appeared to leave a message behind for his successor, Jerry Gergich. Nonetheless, his cameo was hilarious and heart-warming.
7. Heidi Klum
The iconic supermodel Heidi Klum also made a guest appearance on Parks and Recreation. She played a Danish mayor whom Leslie meets at the International Coalition of Women in Government Awards. She gets humbled by Klum’s character’s “symmetrical” face but also by the support she received from her own town. Klum did a phenomenal job playing the clueless and nice Danish honoree and was a true delight for Parks and Rec fans.
8. Joe Biden
One of the most surprising guest appearances on Parks and Rec is the prominent political figure, Joe Biden. He appeared twice as himself in the show after being repeatedly mentioned by Leslie. Joe Biden notably appeared alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in the series finale when he hosted Leslie and Ben for a dinner party.
9. Will Arnett
Another interesting guest appearance is Will Arnett. The talented comedic actor appeared as Leslie’s wacky blind date. Interestingly enough, Arnett was married to Poehler at the time of his appearance, making his cameo all the more exciting.
10. Andy Samberg
Another SNL star that appeared on Parks and Rec is the multitalented Andy Samberg. Before getting his own sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Samberg made a guest appearance on Parks and Recreation. He played a small yet memorable role of a loud park ranger working in Pawnee.
