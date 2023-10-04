Unveiling the Mystery: A Deep Dive into ‘Flower of Evil’

Flower of Evil is a South Korean television drama series. It aired on tvN, a South Korean nationwide pay television network, from 29 July to 23 September 2020, every Wednesday and Thursday. It also streamed internationally on Netflix, iQIYI, Viki, and ViuTV.
The series had 16 episodes and one special episode. It starred Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo. It gained a lot of popularity upon release and received a largely positive reception.
What is Flower of Evil About?
Flower of Evil revolves around the life of Baek Hee-sung, a man who hides his identity and past from his wife Cha Ji-won who is a detective. Baek Hee-sung is a seemingly perfect husband and father. However, his wife Cha Ji-won is very committed to her work as a detective.
As the story progresses, it becomes clear that Baek Hee-sung is hiding a mysterious past. He appears to have been living under a false identity and with a connection to a series of unsolved murders. Cha Ji-won and her colleagues begin investigating the murders and she starts to suspect that her husband may not be as innocent as he seems.
Who Are The Characters In The Show?
The series features an interconnected array of characters. Baek Hee-sung played by Lee Joon-gi. He is the main protagonist of the series. On the surface, he is a loving husband and father, but none of his emotions come easy to him as he has had to teach himself each facial expression and emotion.
Moon Chae-won portrays Cha Ji-won, Baek Hee-sung’s wife. She is a dedicated detective with limitless faith in her husband, their marriage, and their family with their daughter. When she begins to put the pieces of his dark past together, she is blindsided and refuses to believe that he could be the monster. Their daughter, Baek Eun-ha, is played by Jung Seo-yeon. She is an innocent and loving child whose relationship with her father underscores the stakes involved in Hee-sung’s secret.
Kim Moo-jin portrayed by Seo Hyun-woo is Baek Hee-sung’s best friend and confidant. He is cheerful and caring and is unaware of Hee-sung’s true identity. Jang Hee-jin plays the character of Do Hae-soo, the sister of Baek Hee-sung. The main antagonist of the series is Do Min-seok who is Hee-sung’s father, he is portrayed by Choi Byung-mo.
Flower Of Evil Is About The Dangers Of Lying
Various themes contribute to the plot of Flower of Evil to make it a suspenseful and compelling drama series. The series revolves around the theme of deception and secrets. The main character hides his true identity as a serial killer’s son from his wife and the world. The series explores the idea of identity and how people can transform over time. Baek Hee-sung’s transformation from his experiences as a psychopath’s son into a loving husband and father is central to him being the main character. It raises the question of if people’s past can haunt them and if they can truly change.
It also delves into dysfunctional families and the consequences of the circumstances and dynamics of such families. Throughout the series, the possibility of redemption and forgiveness is also explored for those who have committed horrible acts. The series also looks at love and trust in relationships, particularly within the context of a marriage.
Storytelling Techniques of Flower Of Evil
Using a combination of different techniques, Flower of Evil creates an engaging story. Throughout the series, the audience is constantly questioning the true nature of several characters as a result of the use of complex characters. Flashbacks are used very often to reveal the past of characters and provide context for their actions.
The series also uses misdirection to keep audiences guessing on where the story is progressing. A lot of foreshadowing is used to drop hints about future events and revelations. Also, as characters are faced with difficult ethical choices, the series often challenges the audience’s sense of morality by blurring the lines between right and wrong.
Flower Of Evil Has Been Very Successful
The series has gone on to receive a lot of praise and critical acclaim for its plot and the acting performances. Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won in particular have been praised for their performances as a married couple and as individual complex characters. The character development over the course of the series has also been praised.
However, some audiences have shown disappointment with the way the storyline ended for some of the secondary characters, especially that of Do Hae-soo, the sister of Baek Hee-sung. Jang Hee-jin, who played the character has also expressed dissatisfaction with her character’s ending. The series also used the trope of amnesia for certain plot points and this was not well received by some viewers.