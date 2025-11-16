Hey Pandas, Who Is Obviously The Dumb Neighbor? (Closed)

Post the Craziest thing in your neighborhood.
#1
I haven’t found a single bad neighbor since I moved about two years ago, but before that, there was a brief period when a weird old guy temporarily moved into the apartment below mine while there were excessive renovations done in his. First it was only annoying that he was watching TV until the middle of the night with the volume blasting through my floor, but I got along with that and just avoided him.
I’m not sure if he was retired already or maybe on some social benefits for a condition that prevented him from working or whatever, but anyway he was home all day and so from time to time he accepted some of my packages and I had to go get them from him. Aside from the fact that his apartment smelled like a landfill (he obviously didn’t take care of his personal hygiene and years later I heard from a gossipy neighbor that he also was a hoarder), he was obsessed with the water lines in his bathroom that allegedly would bang loudly any time someone in the building would use water.
Every time I talked to him, he added another bit to his plot. That he had talked to the neighbors above me and they wouldn’t listen, that he had talked to the building manager and he wouldn’t be interested either, and so on. Finally he became convinced that it had to be a flushing toilet, and since there were to sides with separate water lines in the building, it had to be mine or my neighbor’s above me.
Because up until that point the guy had not really done any harm aside from not showering and turning up the TV too loud, I didn’t see a reason to be offensive and so I always just thanked him kindly for accepting my mail, made my portion of smalltalk and tried to politely communicate a subtle lack of interest in his water line shenanigans.
But one day I finally had enough when he suggested he would write the times when he heard the bangig sound and I should write an according protocol of when I flush my toilet and then we could compare to see if my toilet was causing the noise. First I thought I wasn’t hearing right and after a second of processing I told him he must be out of his mind if he thought I would write a pee pee poo poo diary and share it with him. Finally asked him not to accept any more packages adressed to me and that was the last time I spoke to him.
#2
TL;DR BELOW!
When I was super young, my neighbor came over to play with my brother, 2 other kids, and I. My brother tripped and pushed the neighbor a bit. The neighborhood got mad and started to say things like “you wanna go?” so we eventually got annoyed and so i said “this is our property and you can obviously tell the others and i don’t want you here. leave.” he flipped us off and called me some bad things for calling him out. it started to rain so everyone went home, and he came over and apologized..
TL;DR: neighbor got mad for us calling him out, and flipped us off.
#3
My wife and I had a neighbour that I nicknamed “bang bang mow”. The lead up to why I did rates as stupid I think.
Not long after we married we had a new neighbour move in next door in our townhouse complex. With a townhouse you share a party wall, one side is your house & the other side is your neighbour.
This new neighbour aroused our suspicions when every time my wife did the housework she would bang on the party wall.
Then it gets better.
I returned home from work one evening & there was a well dressed guy knocking on our neighbours front door. I mentioned it to my wife & she looked surprised because she said that our neighbour was in the backyard mowing her lawn. I went upstairs to look in her backyard & sure enough she was mowing her lawn; dressed up as if she was going out. I mean High heels, evening gown, hair all done up. I was gobsmacked.
A few weeks later as we came home we stopped in amazement out the front of her house. There was water flowing out of the upstairs balcony, the front door, the garage & even all of the overflow pipes.
We found out later from the police that she claimed someone had broken into her house and turned all of the taps on. They were asking if we had seen anything.
A week later we ran into a relative of hers who had come to clean the place up so that they could sell it. Apparently her parents had bought it for her & it was still in their name.
She also apparently had an uncontrollable temper & they were going to put her in a psychiatric hospital to get her help.
But wait, there’s more.
2 weeks after all that I heard a noise coming from the back of our house.
I went upstairs to get a better view of what was going on.
And there she was trying to pull palings off her back fence to gain access to the back of the house.
After that we never saw her again & to this day I hope that she has found her peace.
This is something that I will never forget.
#4
Not mine but next to a client I work with. Guy has HUGE don’t tread on me, border patrol/police and the most lovely of all? A giant F—- Biden flag (Trump propaganda). This with a house of five small children just next door. What a lovely human being.
