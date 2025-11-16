50 Times People Came Across Something ‘Mildly Interesting’ And Just Had To Share It With Everyone (New Pics)

Not always do we want to squeeze the max out of the internet. Sometimes all we need is a calming scroll and some entertaining (but not triggering!) content. And sometimes it’s the mild kind of information that we seek.
In these cases, this corner of Reddit offers a perfect shelter. Known as “Mildly Interesting,” it’s a Reddit powerhouse boasting a mind-boggling 21.2M dedicated members. And it proves how something moderately interesting is all it takes to catch people’s tremendous interest.
Bored Panda also reached out to Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts who shared some interesting insights about staying curious and open to learning, as well as the benefits of it.
#1 Orangutan Enrichment Center With Water Guns
Image source: orchid_breeder
#2 This Ambulance Has Stork Decals, One For Each Of The Babies Born In The Back
Image source: Man_of_Aluminum
#3 This Gravestone Is Shared By Twin Sisters: One Lived For Just Two Days, The Other For 101 Years
Image source: winooskiwinter
#4 My Friend’s Dog Gently Puts Your Knee Into His Mouth When He Is Happy To See You
Image source: heneedsomemilk101
#5 The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains!
Image source: SugmaDoink
#6 A Clock That Shows Time By Using The Shadow Of The Person Who Stands On The Current Month
Image source: cokiyioldu
#7 The Core Of This Dog Poo Bag Roll Says “Use Bare Hands Now”
Image source: JoinTheClub62
#8 The Embers Of My Bonfire Look Like The Eye Of Sauron
Image source: goldiwak
#9 Interesting Reflection Caught On The Colorado River In Austin, Texas. Almost Looks Like An Underwater City
Image source: Expwar
#10 This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold
Image source: kr5228
#11 Taking My Turkey To The Vet
Image source: megarne
#12 A Stack Of Cups That You Can Turn To Indicate When Coffee Was Brewed
Image source: not_0K
#13 Discovered A Piano… In The Middle Of A Hiking Trail
Image source: -SayAnything-
#14 A Long Exposure Shot On My Phone Made This Ghost Train
Image source: TimebombChimp
#15 A Lonely Remora Attached To My Leg While I Was Snorkeling
Image source: Distaplia
#16 My Eggplant Has A Laser Marking Instead Of A Physical Sticker To Show It’s Organic
Image source: Notdazedbutalright
#17 My Dirty Coffee Cup Looks Like A Pine Forest
Image source: Knugles
#18 Opened A Roll Of Pennies And Found A 1908 Indian Head Penny
Image source: GForceHangover
#19 Gorilla Glue Completely Dried Before We Used Any Of It. Cut It Out Of The Bottle
Image source: TrizziePie
#20 All The Trash I Found In 25 Square Feet Of My Forest
Image source: BoosterSqueak
#21 Tributes Left At The Grave Of John Bonham (LED Zeppelin Drummer)
Image source: NighthawkUnicorn
#22 Found This Cat Wandering Around Lowes (Big Box Home Improvement Store)
Image source: micasa_es_miproblema
#23 Clearing Out My Recently Deceased Grandfather’s Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder
Image source: Brody1911
#24 I’m Staying In A Scottish Village Called Dull. It’s Paired With Boring, Oregon
Image source: tongueinloftuscheek
#25 This Target Cafe Hasn’t Changed Since The 90s
Image source: galaxy-m81
#26 A Person In Medieval Armor Just Standing In The Middle Of Detroit
Image source: Wise-Manufacturer324
#27 Took This Picture Of An Infinity Mirror In The South Australia Museum Today
Image source: wanchomemes
#28 The Shadow From This Plant Makes It Look Like There’s A Decal On My Friend’s Car
Image source: fidlarla
#29 This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald’s Drive Thru
Image source: Ohnobros111
#30 Logo On A Chair Has A Small Chair Hidden In It
Image source: Patiencesbest
#31 I Got A Waterproof Cast On My Ankle Today
Image source: funkikomedina
#32 My Dog Left A Perfect Snoot Print On My Dress
Image source: xTouko
#33 This Guy At Work’s Huge “Dad Wallet”
Image source: loercase
#34 This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone
Image source: Dudman138
#35 Report Card From My Great-Grandfather In 1926
Image source: wtfimscreaming
#36 I Added A Different Kind Of Soap To This Near-Empty Bottle, And The Original Soap Rose To Form These Little Mushroom Things
Image source: PurchaseOutrageous12
#37 My Local Cinema Has The Carpet From The Shining
Image source: TheFoolman
#38 Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside
Image source: clumsyinsomniac
#39 Official 10 Code Cup I’ve Had Since I Was A Kid
Image source: MetalIncorporated
#40 Hotel In Jordan, No Bible In The Nightstand, But A Sticker Telling You Which Direction To Pray
Image source: Bigjohnmudd12345
#41 It Got So Hot In My Grandma’s House That The Candles Melted
Image source: mrclover60869
#42 A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College
Image source: Crusty_laptop
#43 This Traffic Light In Germany Has A Little Girl And A Camel As Signal Lights
Image source: ShroomzTV
#44 2,600 Year Old Fur-Lined Leather Coat
Image source: friderikobarinet
#45 This Football I Found In An Old Archive States It Was Made Without The Use Of Child Labor
Image source: Once_a_cornflake
#46 Starting To Lose The First Joint Crease On My Ring Finger After Being Splinted For 7 Weeks
Image source: fender5string
#47 Anti-Circumcision “Intactivists” Demonstrating In My Town Today
Image source: LeftMySoulAtHome
#48 This Squirrel I Saw Had A Little Canister Strapped Around Its Neck
Image source: Saw_the_sign
#49 My New House Has A Little Moving Staircase That Leads To The Washer/Dryer
Image source: FiguringItOut–
#50 These Cups Have Chips Under Them To Prevent Refills
Image source: EveRyview
#51 This Coffee Shop In Bedford England Has “Wallpaper” Made From Real, Full Sized Books
#52 My Old Next To My New Clogs
#53 When My Blind Is Open Just The Right Amount, My Bedroom Becomes A Giant Pinhole Camera
#54 A Cloth Façade On An Under Construction Mcdonalds
Image source: prometheusapparatus
#55 Right Eye Is -2.50 Left Eye Is -17.00
