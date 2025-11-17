Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here’s The Result (18 Pics)

by

Sometimes I am asked to draw knights or heraldry. At first it surprised me that people today are interested in images of knights and coats of arms. Sometimes customers offered to draw a coat of arms according to their sketch.

Today I found a photo of my first attempts at this line of art. And I’m sharing my impressions with you. Some of these drawings are in Warsaw and their number is increasing all the time in a thick folder.

Write about your interests in heraldry in the comments below the article. I am interested in your experience. I am also curious: does heraldry have admirers?

Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)
Sometimes I Am Asked To Draw Knights Or Heraldry, And Here&#8217;s The Result (18 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Rafferty
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2017
This Must Be The Easiest Hike In The Whole Of Spain
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Wild Sand Kittens Have Just Been Caught On Film For The First Time Ever And They’re Too Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Remember These 40 Things Being Their Reality When They Were Kids But Children These Days Wouldn’t Understand Them
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “I Hate Frasier Crane”
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2015
Meet The Cast Of “The Clauses”
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.