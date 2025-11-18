30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

by

Women have fought a long and hard battle to be seen and heard in the world. Gone are the days of the “fairer sex” accepting being “less than”. Yet, you’ll still find people spewing all sorts of discrimination, hatred and utter rubbish about girls and women. New research also shows a widening gap between young men and women in their attitudes towards gender equality.

A community called Not How Girls Work is fighting the good fight. Calling out clueless misogynists is the hill they’re willing to die on. With more than 759 thousand members, it’s “a place to laugh at all those clueless to how girls work.” The community refuses to give publicity to podcasts, tweets or public figures “who make a profit or following off of intentionally disparaging women online/in media”. But they won’t think twice about clapping back at someone who needs schooling on how not to be sexist. Keep scrolling for our favorite examples of misogynists being put on their place.

#1 They Act As If Women Wearing Makeup Is A The Equivalent Of Having A Secret Identity

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: @NYMag

#2 Having A Pricey Car Can Help You Seem Less Weird

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: qwertfddf

#3 Apparently Childbirth Should Be Centered Around The Father

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#4 I Mean, She’s Not Wrong

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Flyingpastakitty

#5 Ew 😬

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: SylnaZhinka

#6 Stories Like This Are Why The Man Versus Bear Argument Exists

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#7 They’re Really This Clueless

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Cold-Coffe

#8 They Want Virgins But Get Mad When She’s A Virgin

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: UserAnonPosts

#9 All Of A Sudden Men Shouldn’t Be Objectified

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#10 Being Against Grooming Means You Hate The Victim!

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: @ramzpaul

#11 I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen An Actual Reason Of Why So Many Female Sports’ Uniforms Are Shorter Than The Male Counterpart

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Cold-Coffe

#12 Sisters Please

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: RuhidR

#13 Bruh

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: blablablathrowawayba

#14 Postmenopausal? Tf Does That Have To Do With Anything??

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: _Azuki_

#15 Why Can’t They Just Leave Y’all Alone ⁉️

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: @PlayStationAU, @GameCharacterAI

#16 So Sad

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: yourlocalswiftie

#17 Yeah My Dad Asked Me To Beware Of You All

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Objective-Panic-6426

#18 Apparently At A University In Arizona 2 Days Ago. No, We Are Not Property

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: gothicgenius

#19 “Shows Breast Shape Through Clothes” Umm? You Expect Us To Wear King Sized Bedsheets Or Go Shirtless Or Something?

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: lizzys_sad_girl

#20 How About Not Policing What Women Wear?

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: @edgyjson

#21 What The Hell?!

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: DaBloodyApostate

#22 Apologize, Women Drivers!

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: @ClownWorld_

#23 Do Men Even Like Women?

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: ILikeYourBasement

#24 Breaking: Man Discovers The Process Of Aging

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: chefs_kiss_21

#25 Saw This On My Feed And Can’t Stop Wondering About What Is Keeping Them Away

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: According-Session-55

#26 “Asking A Man For Sex Is Consent To Pregnancy”

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: @JohnDavisJDLLM

#27 Just Makes Me Sad

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Cool_Height_4930

#28 Those Just In: Women Don’t Have Body Hair

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: FalconLynx13

#29 Welp, That’s Enough Internet For Today…

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Yoshephine

#30 Apparently They Know What Women Think

30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Image source: Hockey-Daily

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Of The Most Creative Planter Designs Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Guy Goes To Expensive Homes And Asks Strangers What They Do For A Living And It’s Getting A Lot Of Attention (23 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Teen Goes Against Anti-Vaxx Mom And Gets Vaccinated At School, Mom Has A Major Meltdown
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Dangerous And Soul-Crushing Cities You Should Delete From Your Bucket List
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Finds A Stolen Wallet With A Wedding Ring In It, But That’s Only The Beginning Of The Story
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 People Answer What’s The Most Annoying Thing Others Say After Learning Their Profession
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.