30 Savage Times Misogynists Got Exposed For Their Non-Existent Knowledge On Women (New Pics)

Women have fought a long and hard battle to be seen and heard in the world. Gone are the days of the “fairer sex” accepting being “less than”. Yet, you’ll still find people spewing all sorts of discrimination, hatred and utter rubbish about girls and women. New research also shows a widening gap between young men and women in their attitudes towards gender equality.
A community called Not How Girls Work is fighting the good fight. Calling out clueless misogynists is the hill they’re willing to die on. With more than 759 thousand members, it’s “a place to laugh at all those clueless to how girls work.” The community refuses to give publicity to podcasts, tweets or public figures “who make a profit or following off of intentionally disparaging women online/in media”. But they won’t think twice about clapping back at someone who needs schooling on how not to be sexist. Keep scrolling for our favorite examples of misogynists being put on their place.
#1 They Act As If Women Wearing Makeup Is A The Equivalent Of Having A Secret Identity
Image source: @NYMag
#2 Having A Pricey Car Can Help You Seem Less Weird
Image source: qwertfddf
#3 Apparently Childbirth Should Be Centered Around The Father
Image source: youngbutnotstupid
#4 I Mean, She’s Not Wrong
Image source: Flyingpastakitty
#5 Ew 😬
Image source: SylnaZhinka
#6 Stories Like This Are Why The Man Versus Bear Argument Exists
Image source: youngbutnotstupid
#7 They’re Really This Clueless
Image source: Cold-Coffe
#8 They Want Virgins But Get Mad When She’s A Virgin
Image source: UserAnonPosts
#9 All Of A Sudden Men Shouldn’t Be Objectified
Image source: youngbutnotstupid
#10 Being Against Grooming Means You Hate The Victim!
Image source: @ramzpaul
#11 I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen An Actual Reason Of Why So Many Female Sports’ Uniforms Are Shorter Than The Male Counterpart
Image source: Cold-Coffe
#12 Sisters Please
Image source: RuhidR
#13 Bruh
Image source: blablablathrowawayba
#14 Postmenopausal? Tf Does That Have To Do With Anything??
Image source: _Azuki_
#15 Why Can’t They Just Leave Y’all Alone ⁉️
Image source: @PlayStationAU, @GameCharacterAI
#16 So Sad
Image source: yourlocalswiftie
#17 Yeah My Dad Asked Me To Beware Of You All
Image source: Objective-Panic-6426
#18 Apparently At A University In Arizona 2 Days Ago. No, We Are Not Property
Image source: gothicgenius
#19 “Shows Breast Shape Through Clothes” Umm? You Expect Us To Wear King Sized Bedsheets Or Go Shirtless Or Something?
Image source: lizzys_sad_girl
#20 How About Not Policing What Women Wear?
Image source: @edgyjson
#21 What The Hell?!
Image source: DaBloodyApostate
#22 Apologize, Women Drivers!
Image source: @ClownWorld_
#23 Do Men Even Like Women?
Image source: ILikeYourBasement
#24 Breaking: Man Discovers The Process Of Aging
Image source: chefs_kiss_21
#25 Saw This On My Feed And Can’t Stop Wondering About What Is Keeping Them Away
Image source: According-Session-55
#26 “Asking A Man For Sex Is Consent To Pregnancy”
Image source: @JohnDavisJDLLM
#27 Just Makes Me Sad
Image source: Cool_Height_4930
#28 Those Just In: Women Don’t Have Body Hair
Image source: FalconLynx13
#29 Welp, That’s Enough Internet For Today…
Image source: Yoshephine
#30 Apparently They Know What Women Think
Image source: Hockey-Daily
Follow Us