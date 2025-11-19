“Babies Are Not Handbags”: MIL Gets A Reality Check After Trying To Claim DIL’s Daughter’s Baby

Learning about an unexpected pregnancy can evoke a mix of emotions, especially at a young age. The idea of becoming a parent might seem overwhelming and daunting as new responsibilities are on the horizon. However, those who look forward to parenthood with the right support can make it an enjoyable and positive experience.
Unfortunately, not all family members were supportive of this teen’s choice to become a mother. Especially the grandmother, who tried shaming and guilt-tripping her granddaughter into giving up the baby to her infertile aunt, for which she got kicked out of the house.
With the right support, an unexpected pregnancy can be a less stressful and daunting experience
Image credits: Edgar Chaparro / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
However, this expectant teen’s family wanted her to give up the baby to an infertile aunt, saying she wasn’t capable of taking care of it
Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Outrageous_Share7008
An unplanned teen pregnancy can be just as shocking for the pregnant teen as it is for their family
Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
An unplanned teen pregnancy can be just as shocking for the pregnant teen as it is for their family. Parents might feel concerned, disappointed, guilty, and surprised—all at the same time. They may experience regret thinking that they could’ve done more to protect their child or prevent this from happening. Others may be delighted to welcome a grandchild, especially if their child is in a stable relationship and financial situation.
Whatever they may be going through, it’s likely that this time is going to be difficult, which means that the teen will need the support of their parents and family more than ever. In order to be able to help the expectant adolescent, family members have to recognize their feelings and work through them so they can support and accept them.
The teenager who is going through the pregnancy themselves is also experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. They might be worried about what other people think and how it makes them feel. They may be looking forward to becoming parents or be unsure at the prospect of it.
It’s important to help them process their feelings by listening without judgement. This allows them to figure out what they’ll do or need throughout the pregnancy. Having an honest and open conversation also fosters the relationship between a child and parent and can make a big difference in the teenager’s well-being.
29.8% of young expectant mothers feel abandoned by their loved ones
Sadly, not all pregnant adolescents have the privilege of being supported by their families. Around 29.8% of young expectant mothers feel abandoned by their loved ones. As a result, teens face many risks.
Without resources and the help of their family, adolescents may not be educating themselves enough about their situation or receiving medical care when necessary. Various risks, like preterm birth and low birth weight, are more common in expectant teens so it’s important that they eat enough healthy food and avoid any harmful substances. This may be harder to ensure without the presence of experienced adults.
During pregnancy, it’s also important to manage stress and anxiety, as these feelings can have an impact on the baby. However, the absence of loved ones can make it hard to deal with these challenges and increase the risk of depression.
If pregnant teenagers struggle to find acceptance and support in their family, there are plenty of communities where they can share their experiences and learn from others facing similar challenges. During pregnancy, building a support network is vital, and many organizations are ready and equipped to help with that, starting with education programs and health services and ending with legal or financial assistance. No one is ever really alone. All they have to do is reach out to those around them.
Readers unanimously decided that the mom was right for kicking out the mother-in-law
Follow Us