My 35 Best Pics That Convey The Beauty Of Japan

My name is Yuichi Yokota and I’m a professional photographer based in Tokyo, Japan, born in 1985. I specialize in bold and delicate photography depicting beautiful nature. In 2019, I visited various places in Japan and took many pictures. Here are 35 carefully selected photos from 10,000 that have left an impression on my heart and convey the beauty of Japan.
I like to capture landscapes in Japan and abroad, therefore, I have provided sightseeing photographs for travel agencies and local governments. I was selected from amongst 4,000 contestants from around the world to represent Japan in the 100 Days of Polar Night Magic project organized by Visit Finland and Finnair to promote tourism over the 2015-2016 winter.
In August 2016, I signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Apple to use my works in iPhone ads celebrating the newly established public holiday, Mountain Day. I won 1st Prize in the Nature category in the International Photography Award (IPA) in 2016 with my works of auroras. Some of which can be seen at my exhibition. I have also won various awards at contests in Japan and abroad in 2017 and 2018.
#1 Yasaka Tower
Kyoto.
#2 Meotoiwa Rock (The Rocks Like A Married Couple)
Mie Pref.
#3 Mt. Fuji
Nikurayama park, Yamanashi Pref.
#4 The Sunrise On New Year’s Day
Hattachi beach, Fukushima Pref.
#5 Mt. Fuji
Nikurayama park, Yamanashi Pref.
#6 Rock With The Stern Line
Ehime Pref.
#7 Oyasu Valley
Yuzawa city, Akita Pref.
#8 Spring Season
Hanamiyama park, Fukushima Pref.
#9 Sunset
Amakusa, Kumamoto Pref.
#10 Hydrangea
Ehime Pref.
#11 Fudo Falls In Mt. Mizugaki
Yamanashi Pref.
#12 Sunset
Amakusa, Kumamoto Pref.
#13 Tokyo Tower And The Crescent Moon Reflected In The Glass
Shibuya, Tokyo.
#14 One Autumn Leaf
Mt. Omatei, Yamanashi Pref.
#15 Meiji Shrine
Tokyo.
#16 Chozusha
Building for cleaning hands and rinsing the mouth in the shrine. Ise city, Mie Pref.
#17 Yoshigadaira Marshland
Gunma Pref.
#18 Mt. Tanigawa
Gunma Pref.
#19 New Night Cityscape In Shibuya
Tokyo.
#20 Early Morning Cherry Blossoms
Meguro River, Tokyo.
#21 Chichibugahama Beach
Kagawa Pref.
#22 Drops And Leaf
Fukuoka Pref.
#23 Cosmos Flower
Fukuoka Pref.
#24 Sunset With A Silhouette Of Shinjuku
Tokyo.
#25 Kurashiki River Boat Tour
Kurashiki Bikan historical quarter, Okayama Pref.
#26 Kusasenri
Kumamoto Pref.
#27 Mt.fuji
From the top of Mt.Tsurune, Yamanashi Pref.
#28 Plum Blossom
Fukushima Pref.
#29 Early Morning
Biei, Hokkaido.
#30 Fresh Green Tree
Mie Pref.
#31 Shiroiwazaki Beach
Amakusa, Kumamoto Pref.
#32 Mt. Amakazari
Nagano Pref.
#33 Terraced Paddy Field
Itoshima, Fukuoka Pref.
#34 Mt. Amakazari
Nagano Pref.
#35 Wall Of Apple Store Hakata Tenjin In The Midnight
Fukuoka Pref.
