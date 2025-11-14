My 35 Best Pics That Convey The Beauty Of Japan

by

My name is Yuichi Yokota and I’m a professional photographer based in Tokyo, Japan, born in 1985. I specialize in bold and delicate photography depicting beautiful nature. In 2019, I visited various places in Japan and took many pictures. Here are 35 carefully selected photos from 10,000 that have left an impression on my heart and convey the beauty of Japan.

I like to capture landscapes in Japan and abroad, therefore, I have provided sightseeing photographs for travel agencies and local governments. I was selected from amongst 4,000 contestants from around the world to represent Japan in the 100 Days of Polar Night Magic project organized by Visit Finland and Finnair to promote tourism over the 2015-2016 winter.

In August 2016, I signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Apple to use my works in iPhone ads celebrating the newly established public holiday, Mountain Day. I won 1st Prize in the Nature category in the International Photography Award (IPA) in 2016 with my works of auroras. Some of which can be seen at my exhibition. I have also won various awards at contests in Japan and abroad in 2017 and 2018.

More info: yokoichi.jp | Instagram

#1 Yasaka Tower

Kyoto.

#2 Meotoiwa Rock (The Rocks Like A Married Couple)

Mie Pref.

#3 Mt. Fuji

Nikurayama park, Yamanashi Pref.

#4 The Sunrise On New Year’s Day

Hattachi beach, Fukushima Pref.

#5 Mt. Fuji

Nikurayama park, Yamanashi Pref.

#6 Rock With The Stern Line

Ehime Pref.

#7 Oyasu Valley

Yuzawa city, Akita Pref.

#8 Spring Season

Hanamiyama park, Fukushima Pref.

#9 Sunset

Amakusa, Kumamoto Pref.

#10 Hydrangea

Ehime Pref.

#11 Fudo Falls In Mt. Mizugaki

Yamanashi Pref.

#12 Sunset

Amakusa, Kumamoto Pref.

#13 Tokyo Tower And The Crescent Moon Reflected In The Glass

Shibuya, Tokyo.

#14 One Autumn Leaf

Mt. Omatei, Yamanashi Pref.

#15 Meiji Shrine

Tokyo.

#16 Chozusha

Building for cleaning hands and rinsing the mouth in the shrine. Ise city, Mie Pref.

#17 Yoshigadaira Marshland

Gunma Pref.

#18 Mt. Tanigawa

Gunma Pref.

#19 New Night Cityscape In Shibuya

Tokyo.

#20 Early Morning Cherry Blossoms

Meguro River, Tokyo.

#21 Chichibugahama Beach

Kagawa Pref.

#22 Drops And Leaf

Fukuoka Pref.

#23 Cosmos Flower

Fukuoka Pref.

#24 Sunset With A Silhouette Of Shinjuku

Tokyo.

#25 Kurashiki River Boat Tour

Kurashiki Bikan historical quarter, Okayama Pref.

#26 Kusasenri

Kumamoto Pref.

#27 Mt.fuji

From the top of Mt.Tsurune, Yamanashi Pref.

#28 Plum Blossom

Fukushima Pref.

#29 Early Morning

Biei, Hokkaido.

#30 Fresh Green Tree

Mie Pref.

#31 Shiroiwazaki Beach

Amakusa, Kumamoto Pref.

#32 Mt. Amakazari

Nagano Pref.

#33 Terraced Paddy Field

Itoshima, Fukuoka Pref.

#34 Mt. Amakazari

Nagano Pref.

#35 Wall Of Apple Store Hakata Tenjin In The Midnight

Fukuoka Pref.

