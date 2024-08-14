Fede Álvarez Overcomes Challenges to Bring Alien: Romulus to Life

Fede Álvarez’s journey to create Alien: Romulus is as extraordinary as the storyline of his film. His passion for filmmaking was ignited at the tender age of 12 when he watched a VHS recording of the original Alien. Álvarez recalls how witnessing the xenomorph’s first kill left him in awe, though he didn’t fully understand what was happening.
A Dream Realized
Álvarez had always aspired to be a part of the Alien franchise. After directing successful films like Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, he expressed his desire to work on an Alien project. Despite the call to direct coming years later, Álvarez remembers feeling thrilled yet apprehensive during his first Zoom meeting with Ridley Scott to discuss Alien: Romulus. He shared,
I became a nervous little kid knowing I was going to have the opportunity to have an audience with the great Ridley Scott.
The initiation into the legendary franchise did not come easy. Initial interactions were daunting for Álvarez, who found himself gaining confidence only through several collaborative sessions with Scott.
The Curveballs and Challenges
One of the biggest challenges Álvarez faced was adhering obediently to the established canon while infusing fresh elements into the series. Fans of the franchise have particular expectations, and any deviation could break their immersion. As Álvarez puts it,
I’m also a big fan of following the canon to the letter and not deviating too much from previous creations.
Aesthetic Integrity and Practical Effects
The movie retains the analog technology aesthetic of its predecessors, ensuring a period-accurate feel. By combining practical sets and effects, Fede strives to bring authenticity that CGI may sometimes lack. For example, scenes like Raines and Andy hijacking a spaceship aimed at reflecting the gritty reality as much as possible. Part of this decision-making came from collaborations with special effects wizards like Phil Tippett and Ian Hunter.
Collaborative Vision
Álvarez mentions that Scott’s involvement wasn’t about imposing ideas but providing constructive feedback whenever necessary. For every milestone reached during production, Scott gave specific input, particularly on editing and timing. Despite Scott’s immense experience, he understood this was Álvarez’s vision. Scott once stated,
Fede is a surge of energy, and I had to step back and let him do it.
The Cornerstone of Alien
The core element that made Alien so terrifying—the creature’s life cycle—remains central in Romulus. Álvarez believes that keeping some mystery about the creature enhances horror, explaining,
The less you understand about the creature, the scarier it is.
A Journey from Uruguay to Hollywood
Álvarez brings along his Uruguayan collaborators who’ve been part of his filmmaking journey since their early days in Montevideo. This move demonstrates his loyalty and knack for nurturing talent within his circle. Having learned filmmaking under stringent conditions back home provided him with a perspective that creative freedom in Hollywood should be seen as a mere illusion.
The story behind making Alien: Romulus, filled with challenges and learning curves, speaks volumes about Álvarez’s persistence and dedication. Each component handled with great care solidifies his standing as a suitable torchbearer for this iconic franchise.
