50 Times People Found Such Weird And Surprising Things, They Just Had To Share The Proof (New Pics)

It’s the unexpected that gives rise to dramatic stories of turning crises into challenges, transforming riches into rags, or glory into catastrophe. Without sudden events, there would be no room for astonishing arts, spontaneous romance, adventures, exploration, or other discoveries. Perhaps you haven’t thought of it, but the concept of surprise is made up of many little details that the naked eye might miss.

Unforeseen findings bring excitement and thrill to life, often inspiring people to share them with others. As a result, the Bored Panda Team has scoured the web to find the most surprising things people have captured on camera and shared with the world. Be prepared to be amazed by the coolest and weirdest finds people have stumbled upon in the most unexpected places!

#1 Found An Old Letter Sent To My Mother Who Was Struggling To Make Payments On My Trumpet

Image source: jacques4801

#2 They Found A 117-Year-Old Wooden Parquet Floor Under The Carpet In A Glasgow Library

Image source: ThatWillBuffOut

#3 Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Image source: Boyinthecorn

#4 Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

Image source: CYBERSson

#5 Then There Was This Guy

Image source: Voodootroy

#6 My Wife’s Mom Recently Passed And She Found This. Her Grandmother Made It Of All Three Generations

Image source: danspud69

#7 In 1995, My Great-Aunt Gave Me A Stuffed Cat, It Was My Absolute Favorite. When She Passed, We Found Out She Had Bought An Identical Cat And Kept It In Pristine Condition For Two Decades

Image source: Connguy

#8 Found This Guy Under My Car This Morning. Spent About 10 Minutes Hand-Feeding Him Carrots And Broccoli

Image source: rcarter95

#9 I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Friend Found A Fawn On Their Porch And Called The Department Of Natural Resources. They Said The Mom Left The Baby For Safety While She’s Searching For Food. The Mom Returned After 5 Hours

Image source: remymartinia

#11 I Found One Of My Mom’s High School Drawings

Image source: ohheysarahjay

#12 Found This Painting In A Tree Last Winter

Image source: silentcrafting

#13 I Made A Florida With All Of The Broken Shark Teeth I Found This Year. Quarter For Scale

Image source: luciferlol_666

#14 My 11-Year-Old Daughter Has Insisted On Checking The Mail The Last Couple Of Days. Today, I Checked It. This Is What I Found

Image source: BallCoach79

#15 I Found A Letter From The USPS To My Dad Back In 1990

Image source: SadPetDad21

#16 This Butterfly My Uncle Found Has The Number 88 On His Wings

Image source: marckferrer

#17 Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From

Image source: AnGabhaDubh

#18 I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four-Year-Old’s Room

Image source: Bigmacleafs14

#19 I Found This 1937 Gibson At An Estate Sale Many Years Ago. The Owner, Norman Byerly Of The 1st Armored Division, Traveled The Europe Theater During WWII, Carved All Places And Dates

Image source: follysurfer

#20 A Baby Western Rat Snake That My Dad Found On My Sister’s Property Yesterday In Cleveland, Texas

Image source: joliesmomma

#21 These Medieval Ruins Randomly Found Under A School’s Gym Hall

Image source: jones_666

#22 Found A Dude Playing Johnny Cash Tunes From Inside A Trash Can Today In Cambridge

Image source: Forwhomitmay

#23 Housekeeping Staff Found An Owl In The Room Of A Guest That Checked-Out Yesterday

Image source: http9

#24 Found A 1-Day-Old Kitten In The Engine Bay Of Our Truck At Work

Image source: oreeos

#25 I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp

Image source: ri4nn3

#26 My Girlfriend Found This Rock That Resembles Me

Image source: BoarderGod

#27 15-Gram Gold Nugget I Found Metal Detecting At Vermont Dirt Road

Image source: Silver_Winged

#28 Y’all, I Lost My Passport Two Years Ago And Have Been Using The Same PDF Scan As A Substitute Ever Since. This Is Where I Found It Today

Image source: _callumknight

#29 Look What I Found

A decently hidden GPS tracker on a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. This model was available on Amazon for about 60 bucks. We let the customer know.

Image source: Tanyeen

#30 Fishing With My Dad And Caught A Backpack Full Of Weapons And Stolen Jewelry

Image source: danktrilliums

#31 These Huge Blueberries I Found

Image source: ImObviouslyOblivious

#32 A Friend Called Me About A Crazy Salamander They Found Cleaning A Ditch. I Had To Relocate It

Image source: indicator_species

#33 The First English Edition Of Edgar Allan Poe’s Complete Works, 1875, Found In Italy Amidst A Stock Of Books On Offer At 20 Euros

Image source: stemas_art

#34 Found This Little Guy In My Laundry Room In Sparta, Tennessee

Image source: KJ_the_sparten

#35 Toaster Bath Bomb I Found At The Mall

Image source: frogmug

#36 Clearing Out My Recently-Deceased Grandfather’s Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder

Image source: Brody1911

#37 I Found A Tiny Pocket Knife At A Music Festival

Image source: shroomsaregoooood

#38 I Don’t Like That I Found This Mug At Goodwill

Image source: RealMainer

#39 Dad Opened Up The Washer To Replace The Pump And Filter. Found These Pennies That Had Been Eroded From Rolling Around In The Filter For A Few Years

Image source: Exciting-Piccolo2155

#40 Someone Is About To Have A Terrible Realization

Image source: abe88741

#41 I Found This On The Trail In Northern India, And I Thought It Was Pretty Cool

Image source: Knobag

#42 Found A Playboy That’s Been Written Entirely In Braille From 1978 At Work Today

Image source: smokeymctokerson

#43 Removing A Cheap Mirror Glued To The Wall, Only To Find An Even Cheaper Mirror Glued To The Wall Beneath It

Image source: musicalvoyyeur

#44 I Found A Roman Coin While Out Walking

Image source: Demongeeks8

#45 I Found A Pack Of Cigarettes That’s Actually A Calculator

Image source: Afraid_Condition_267

#46 Lizard Eggs (I Hope) Nestled In An Outlet Box

Image source: Phanniphoenix

#47 There’s A Dried Flower In This 165-Year-Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic

Image source: yepjeeway

#48 A Family Member Found One Of His First Phones Which Is Still Working

Image source: TheOneAndOnlyOwen

#49 My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

Image source: Vascular_D

#50 Someone Buried An Old TV In Our Backyard At Some Point

Image source: es_price

