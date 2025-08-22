Only Language Geniuses Can Untangle All 22 Of These Rhyme Combos

by

Welcome to a brand-new rhyming word challenge. 🗣️

We’ve created 22 questions, and each question has a clue. Each clue hints at a word combination, and part of the answer is given to you. The other half? It’s for you to untangle. 🧩

For each question, you have 4 answer options, but only one is correct. Some words have been added to distract you, as they have no meaning, and others are variations of words that you know.

Keep your eyes wide open and you’ll ace this quiz. Let’s get started! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only Language Geniuses Can Untangle All 22 Of These Rhyme Combos

Image credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ten of the Best First Scenes from Television Shows
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2017
“‘Stranger Things” Producer Shawn Levy Signs Huge Deal With Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Baldoni
3 min read
May, 28, 2017
First Marvel’s Inhumans Trailer Leaked
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cold Justice’s Kelly Siegler
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2021
Real Housewives: ‘Athens’ Spinoff Not A Hit With Overseas Critics
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.