Unveiling the Secrets: Claim to Fame Spoilers and Insights

The ABC Claim to Fame takes a unique spin on reality competition. Although it has received mixed reviews since its premiere, the show has continued attracting several generations of audiences. Claim to Fame was renewed for Season 2 in January 2023, with the second season premiering on June 26, 2023. In Claim to Fame, lesser-known celebrities who are relatives of famous stars must conceal their identity while trying to reveal that of other contestants.
Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas returned as hosts for the second season. With Loreal Chanel Palmer, sister of Keke Palmer, emerging as the winner in Season 1, Season 2 premiered with yet another 12 contestants. Here’s a comprehensive look at Claim to Fame Season 2 contestants, clues to which celebrity they’re related to, contestants’ progression, and show outcome.
Carly
Carly Reeves was the first contestant to be eliminated. Although she left in the first week, she dropped more drama in her exit than most of what we got in the season. Hugo guessed right which celebrity she was related to, and while she handled the reveal in front of everyone backstage (or what she thought was backstage), she voiced her disappointment for her clues being too easy. However, in all honesty, her Win Room puzzle clue would have been difficult to decipher. Placing a model of the bench from Forrest Gump and her invasive tactics whenever Tom Hanks was brought up made it an easy guess for Hugo.
Celebrity Relationship: Niece of Tom Hanks, by marriage (Carly is the daughter of Tom Hanks’ wife’s sister)
Travis
Claim to Fame season 2 started well for Travis Tyson. He won the first week’s challenge but was eliminated in Week 2 after Gabriel correctly guessed his celebrity relative. Travis gave up lots of clues during Claim to Fame season 2. Reciting the first 100 digits of pi showed he was a “nerd” and will be related to one. His Clue Wall included a space-themed bow tie, a moon, and an astronaut.
Celebrity Relationship: Son of astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
Jane
Jane finished in the bottom two (last position) in Week 2’s challenge. However, she wasn’t chosen as the Guesser for the week. Jane was eliminated in Week 3 after incorrectly guessing Chris’ celebrity relative. Even if she had managed to survive the week, Karsyn, Chris, and Gabriel were already on to her because of her Clue Wall and confession. Jane’s real name was revealed to be Jada Star.
Celebrity Relationship: Niece of Dolly Parton.
Shayne
Like Travis, Shayne Murphy had won the previous week’s (Week 3) challenge. However, she was eliminated in Week 4 after Cole correctly guessed her celebrity relative. This surprised audiences and fellow contestants because Cole and Shayne had formed a close relationship in the house. However, Travis, Jane, and Cole had already figured out Shayne’s clues. When she became one of the bottom two, Cole took the opportunity to narrow the threats in the house.
Celebrity Relationship: Daughter of Eddie Murphy.
Cole
Call it karma or whatever; after Cole’s perceived betrayal of Shayne, he became the next to be eliminated. Karsyn correctly guessed Cole Cook. Interestingly, for the show’s first two episodes, Cole was one contestant that many found hard to guess. However, Shayne and Monay had been piecing together clues, which was confirmed with Cole’s Clue Wall.
Celebrity Relationship: Brother of Alicia Keys.
Olivia
It was only after her elimination that fellow contestants realized how tough it would have been to guess Olivia Aquilina‘s relative. All of Olivia’s clues had thrown them way off the mark. Luckily for them, Olivia wrongly guessed Karsyn’s relative. Until her elimination in Week 6, Olivia had played it safe in the house. She neither won any challenge nor was part of the bottom two.
Celebrity Relationship: Niece of Jenny McCarthy.
Hugo
While Chris and Gabriel were constructively piecing together Hugo Wentzel‘s clues, Jane revealed in Week 3 that she had known who Hugo’s celebrity relative was from the beginning. Although Hugo was eliminated for incorrectly guessing Chris’ celebrity relative as Elton John, he probably wouldn’t have won the show.
Celebrity Relationship: Grandson of U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
J.R.
J.R. tried to throw off fellow contestants by making them believe his relative was a basketball player. However, he couldn’t defend his claim, leaving other contestants doubting. During the lie detector challenge, the other contestants asked about his relative being a professional basketball player. When he answered “No,” contestants began focusing on the other clue of his relative being a singer. Before they could pinpoint the exact singer, J.R. was eliminated for incorrectly guessing Chris’ celebrity relative. J.R.’s real full name was revealed as Robert Lamar Stafford, Jr.
Celebrity Relationship: Brother of rapper Lil Nas X.
Karsyn
Karsyn Elledge may not have won any challenge, but she was one of the smartest contestants to piece together other celebrity relatives’ clues. Olivia had wrongly guessed Karsyn’s relative as Jeff Gordon in Week 6. Although this eliminated Olivia, it only helped narrow down her celebrity relative. Gabriel correctly guessed her celebrity relative, thereby eliminating Karsyn in Week 9. She was placed fourth in Claim to Fame season 2.
Celebrity Relationship: Niece of racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Chris
Chris Osmond really gave other contestants a tough time figuring out his celebrity relative. He holds a Claim to Fame record for eliminating three contestants (Jane, Hugo, and J.R.) who wrongly guessed his celebrity relative. With Gabriel winning the week’s challenge, he chose Monay as the Guesser and Chris as the Target. Monay’s Week 8 win allowed her to pull Chris’ clue, and she was certain she knew his celebrity relative. Monay’s correct guess saw Chris exit the show in third place.
Celebrity Relationship: Son of Donny Osmond.
Monay
Monay played an impressive game in Claim to Fame season 2. She deserved to be part of the season’s three finalists. After correctly guessing Chris’ celebrity relative, it was left with Gabriel to battle for the $100,000 prize. However, what served as her protection for the season became her undoing. Monay had requested Gabriel to pull her Wine Room clue in Week 5 to keep it safe within their alliance. Although Gabriel couldn’t decipher her celebrity relative for the next two weeks, it gave him leverage to outsource ideas. Face opposite each other in the finals, Gabriel correctly guessed Monay’s celebrity relative. Monay’s full name was revealed as Jerrica Monay Brooks.
Celebrity Relationship: Daughter of actor and comedian J.B. Smoove.
Gabriel
Gabriel was a well-deserving winner of Claim to Fame season 2. He had the highest number of challenge wins in the show’s history, with a record of five wins. This gave him privileges to access several other contestants’ clues. By winning the last challenge in the finals, Gabriel let Monay and Chris battle it out first for their reveal. He also made a smart choice to be the Guesser in the final round against Monay rather than take the chances of having Monay correctly guess his celebrity relative. Gabriel Ezra Cannon became the winner of Claim to Fame season 2, going home with its $100,000 prize.
Celebrity Relationship: Brother of Nick Cannon.