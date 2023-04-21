7 Things You Didn’t Know About Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove was born Jerry Angelo Brooks but created his stage name, J.B. Smoove, when he started out in comedy. He has been a well-known figure in the comedy circuit of Hollywood since the early 90s but shot to new levels of fame when appearing on the sixth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has been a mainstay on the series ever since, serving as Larry David’s dynamic sidekick.
Smoove has continued to expand his image and appear in multiple TV series and movies. He has also tried his hand at writing, and has had his own stand-up special on Comedy Central. Here’s seven things you didn’t know about J.B. Smoove.
1. J.B. Smoove Considers Himself More Of A Writer Than An Actor
J.B. Smoove began his career in 1995 at Def Comedy Jam. Here he first coined his stage name and went on to gather a strong reputation as a comic to look out for. He wrote his own material and quickly set his sights on Saturday Night Live.
Smoove wrote and performed on the famed show and has spoken in the past on how writing is his true love. Like many actors, Smoove can really shine when he is donning his own material. He worked on Saturday Night Live for a total of 60 episodes between 2003 and 2007.
2. The Many Movies You May Have Missed J.B. Smoove In
While Smoove may be best known for his role as Leon in Curb Your Enthusiasm, he has some impressive movie parts on his resume. He may have not had the chance to star in a leading role, but he well and truly steals the show in any scene he is in. He starred alongside Steve Carell and Tina Fey in Date Night, played the loveable Flats in The Farrelly Brothers’ Hall Pass, and starred opposite Adam Sandler in an early blink and you might miss it role in Mr. Deeds.
3. J.B. Smoove Originally Had His Sights Set On A Totally Different Career Path
It’s hard to believe that the funny man originally had no plans to be a comedy star. Smoove graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1983, before attending Norfolk State University in Virginia. Here he studied engineering and graphic design at college. After college, Smoove worked as a perfume formulator and sold fire extinguishers door-to-door to make ends meet while he pursued other career options. Thankfully, he landed on comedy shortly after.
4. J.B. Smoove Had His Own Comedy Special
While Smoove has shifted more into acting after Curb Your Enthusiasm shot him into fame, he has still kept active in the world of stand-up comedy. Smoove leveraged his new-found fame from Curb Your Enthusiasm to bag himself his first ever stand-up special. In 2012, his first televised comedy special, JB Smoove: That’s How I Dooz It, premiered on Comedy Central, and later went on to be released on DVD.
5. J.B. Was Sought After By The NBA
With a lean physique and standing at an impressive 6 feet and 3 inches, it’s no surprise that Smoove was sought after for the NBA ALL Star Weekend Celebrity Game. Smoove is a massive basketball fanatic and was delighted to join the team. He shocked and impressed basketball fans all over the world, delivering an incredibly athletic performance. Smoove has even intertwined his acting career with his love for the game. He starred alongside Kyrie Irving, Shaq, Chris Webber, and Reggie Miller in the 2018 basketball comedy, Uncle Drew.
6. J.B. Smoove Copied One Larry David Trend For A TV Series
Larry David set a new trend in the TV industry when he brought Curb Your Enthusiasm into the world. The show is loosely scripted and sees David play an exaggerated version of himself, a genre that inspired many TV shows thereafter. Smoove took great inspiration from David when he too portrayed a hyped up version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood. The mini-series saw Smoove star opposite Kevin Hart, who also played himself as he sets out to win a charity competition to be the first celebrity in space.
7. You May Notice J.B. Smoove’s Voice On A Famous Video Game
Like many stars in Hollywood, Smoove has lent his voice to a variety of projects. He voiced Frank the Plant in Harley Quinn, Bebop in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Portal Power, and appeared in the smash hit Rockstar game, Grand Theft Auto V. While he didn’t play an actual character in the game, J.B. Smoove‘s voice can be heard while driving around as the radio presenter, Dr. Ray De Angelo Harris.
