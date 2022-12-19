10 Things You Don’t Know About Tia Mowry and Her Husband

Tia Mowry and her twin sister Tamera became famous on their hit show Sister, Sister in the early 90s. They played identical twin sisters separated at birth and placed for adoption. Neither of their adoptive parents knew their daughter had a twin sister. A chance encounter at the mall brought them together, bringing their single mother and father together. Their household was nothing short of unconventional, and that’s all right. A year after their hit show ended in 1999, Tia Mowry’s husband was cast alongside her in a Halloween Horror movie. They’d never met, but that was that for them. It’s been 22 years since they met and began dating, and fans are shocked by their divorce announcement. Here are ten things you did not know about Tia Mowry and her husband.
1. Tia Mowry’s Husband is Cory Hardrict
He’s an actor, and he’s been in many different projects. Hardrict is a television star who has been in projects such as ER and Felicity, to name a few. In addition, he’s been in movies such as Never Been Kissed, the famous Drew Barrymore romantic comedy. He was in Crazy/Beautiful, and he’s been cast in many other films throughout the years.
2. Tia Mowry’s Husband Waited Six Years to Propose
This is a couple who met in 2000 on a movie set but did not become engaged until 2006. We believe they dated the entire time, but he did not ask the star to be his wife until Christmas 2006. His proposal was a Christmas Day proposal.
3. They Married in 2008
Tia Mowry’s husband proposed in 2006, and they married on April 20, 2008. Their wedding occurred in California, and it was a beautiful affair. However, at the time, they were beginning their happily ever after, and they had no idea what the future had in store.
4. She Made a Very Public Announcement in 2011
Tia Mowry made a significant announcement on an episode of 106 & Park on January 11, 2011. She told the world that she and her husband were expecting their first child. Their first baby is a little boy. He was born in 2011, but we don’t know the exact date.
5. Tia Mowry’s Husband is Her Daughter’s Father, Too
In addition to the son they welcomed in 2011, this couple also welcomed a daughter in 2018. Their pregnancy announcement was made just two weeks before Thanksgiving 2017. This time, they welcomed a little girl. There is a significant age difference between their children, too.
6. Tia Mowry’s Husband Will be Her Ex-Husband Soon
Fourteen years of marriage is a big deal, but it wasn’t enough to keep this couple together. On October 4, 2022, Mowry announced yet another public announcement. Her fans were shocked and horrified to hear that she and her husband decided that divorce was their only option. She chose to announce only that it was a difficult decision and that it was due to irreconcilable differences.
7. Tia Mowry Credits Therapy for Her Decision
She’s a fan of therapy, and she always has been. She’s credited for allowing her to make this big decision and feel comfortable. She said that a lot of moments came together in rapid succession that allowed her to focus on what her happiness means and how that plays into her short life. Mowry knew she had to make significant life decisions, including focusing on herself rather than focusing on everyone else before herself. She knew at that moment that divorce was for her.
8. Tia Mowry’s Marriage was a Success For Her
Though she and Hardrict are set to divorce, she does not see her marriage as a failure. “My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school. You’re learning; you’re growing; you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. At the end of that curriculum, there’s a graduation; there’s a celebration. So that’s basically how I’m looking at it now. And I feel like when people look at marriage, success equals longevity. But, no, at the end of the day, are they happy? Are they thriving? Are they growing? I feel like that is what is most important. It’s not about staying in something because however long you are in that situation, that equals success. It’s about really, again, are you happy? Because life is concise,” said Tia Mowry.
9. Cory Hardrict Said One Thing About Divorce
A few weeks following his wife’s announcement, he said one thing. That thing is that he loves his wife, his family, and his kids. He calls it real love, and he means it. Aside from this statement he made online, there has been nothing else from the actor about his family and what they are going through.
10. Tia Mowry’s Husband Did not Cheat
The only other thing he’s said regarding his marriage failing is that he is not a cheater. He commented “Lies” to a post that was made under his wife’s announcement accusing him of being a cheater. He will not discuss his marriage or personal life with anyone, and he’s been good about that over the year. However, he will not allow his name to be smeared.