Getting into the entertainment industry can be tough. Staying in can be even harder. The fact that Liza Colon-Zayas has managed to do both is definitely something worth celebrating. Throughout her career, Liza has been involved in a variety of movies and TV shows. While it’s true that her roles aren’t always the biggest, Liza never lets that get in the way of her putting on a good show. Most recently, she has been cast in a new series called The Bear and it marks her first on-screen appearance in 2022. Over the next few years, she hopes to continue sharing her talent with the world while tapping into bigger opportunities. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Liza Colon-Zayas.
1. She’s A Native of The Bronx
The Bronx is a place known for its rich history and endless pride. The area is responsible for giving the world some very talented people and Liza is thankful to be one of them. She was born and raised in The Bronx and she has nothing but love for where she’s from.
2. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
Although the world has undergone some pretty major changes over the last several decades, there are still plenty of groups of people who aren’t treated with the respect and compassion they deserve. This is something that Liza is very mindful of and she is committed to using her platform to raise awareness of the things that are important to her such as fighting racism and ending police brutality.
3. She Has Lots of Theater Experience
Liza’s on-screen resume is very impressive on its own, but her theater resume is equally as impressive. Liza has been part of many plays. She is also a founding member of The LAByrinth Theater Company which is based in New York City. Even though she is grateful for all of the on-screen opportunities she’s had, nothing can quite compare to the feeling of being on stage in front of a live audience.
4. She’s Happily Married
Liza is a fairly private person who prefers to live her personal life away from the spotlight. However, occasionally, she shares photos of her and her husband, David, on Instagram. The couple has been married for nearly 25 years and they have one child together. Many people will recognize David for his role as Angel Batista in Dexter.
5. She Likes to Travel
Liza has an adventurous side and she loves to get out and explore the world when she can. She has gotten the chance to travel across the United States as well as other parts of the globe. She especially likes visiting places with warm weather and beautiful ocean views.
6. She Has More Than 60 On-Screen Credits
Liza has been very fortunate to find consistent work throughout her career, and her resume reflects that. According to her page on IMDB, she currently has 62 on-screen credits. This includes a handful of projects that haven’t been released yet.
7. She Was In Law and Order: SVU
Out of those 62 credits on Liza’s resume, many of them have been for projects that you’re probably pretty familiar with. One of those projects includes one of TV’s longest-running shows: Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She appeared in three episodes of the show between 2004 and 2015.
8. She Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience
Acting is what Liza has focused most of her time and attention on, but she has also shown an interest in telling stories from the other side of the camera. She made her debut as a producer in 2018 with a short film called Dolores and she has also written and produced another project. She has also written a one-woman play called Sistah Supreme which she also starred in. It’s probably hard for her to balance acting with writing and producing, but hopefully, we’ll see her do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
9. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how Liza got into acting. We also couldn’t track down any information on whether or not she attended drama school. From what we can tell, she got her start by auditioning (and being cast in) local theater productions.
10. She Isn’t Afraid to Get A Little Political
Many people like to avoid having conversations about anything political because they don’t want to rock the boat. That, however, isn’t something that Liza is worried about. She has made her political opinions very clear through her social media activity and she isn’t shy about letting the world know how she feels.