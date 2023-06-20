Eric McCormack is best known for his role in the hit TV show Will & Grace. Playing the character of Will Truman, McCormack showed his acting talent and made a big change in the TV world. He was one of the first to play an openly gay main character on a popular American TV show. This important role helped make way for more stories about LGBTQ+ people to be told on TV.
But there’s a lot more to McCormack than his famous TV role. His journey to become a star is full of interesting stories. What makes him stand out in the TV world is not just his acting skills but also his dedication to his work and his courage to push boundaries. Whether you’re a big fan of his work or just learning about him, it’s clear that the actor has left a big mark on TV. So, here are 6 things you didn’t know about Eric McCormack.
How Did Eric McCormack Get Started In Acting?
Born in Toronto, Ontario, the actor is the oldest of three siblings. His mother, Doris, was a homemaker, and his father, James “Keith” McCormack, was a financial analyst for an oil company. Growing up, McCormack was shy, and he didn’t involve himself in sports. However, he discovered theatre at an early age. In fact, he describes it as something that got him through his childhood. He was a bit of an outsider, but the theatre gave him a place where he felt he belonged.
McCormack later attended Sir John A. Macdonald Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, Ontario. It was there he enrolled in theatre classes and performed in high school productions of Godspell and Pippin. It was after his performance in Godspell that McCormack’s feelings toward becoming an actor solidified, and he decided to pursue a career in acting. He recalls, “I remember after the first performance of that… I knew where to fit in. That was the beginning of my life as an actor. It changed me in that the concept of any other options disappeared. From that moment there was no question. I knew exactly what I was going to do. I’m lucky that way.”
After graduating from high school in 1982, McCormack enrolled at Ryerson University School of Theatre in Toronto to further develop his acting skills. He left Ryerson in 1985, a few months before graduating, to accept a position with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario. He spent five seasons performing in numerous stage productions at the festival. Initially, his ambition was to be a classical actor for the rest of his life. However, during his last couple of years at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, he began to realize that this path wasn’t for him.
Eric McCormack’s Previous Notable TV Appearances
The actor first gained significant recognition when he took on the role of Will Truman in the popular sitcom Will & Grace. After that, McCormack played a variety of different characters. In the 2008 miniseries The Andromeda Strain, he starred as a scientist working diligently to stop a dangerous alien pathogen. He returned to television in 2009 in the TNT drama Trust Me, portraying Mason McGuire.
From 2012 to 2015, McCormack starred in the TNT crime drama Perception, where he played Dr. Daniel Pierce. Finally, he had a recurring role in The New Adventures of Old Christine from 2009 to 2010, where he portrayed Dr. Max Kershaw.
Eric McCormack’s Film Debut Was In ‘The Lost World’
Eric McCormack made his film debut in the 1992 adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle‘s The Lost World, where he played Edward Malone. A young reporter looking for adventure. In the movie, McCormack’s character starts as a man trying to impress a woman and dealing with his own fears. As the story unfolds in a “lost world”, McCormack’s character grows braver and more self-aware. By the end of the film, he’s not just trying to impress someone but seeking adventure for his own enjoyment and growth
He Met His Wife While Filming The Series ‘Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years’
The actor met his future wife, Janet Holden while filming the series Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years in 1995. Holden was working on the set as an assistant director when they first met. Their encounter on the set of this series ignited a love story that has endured to this day, and they now share a life together, complete with children.
He Found A Lot Of Success On His Own Production Company Called ‘Big Cattle’
McCormack also found success behind the scenes with his own production company called Big Cattle Productions. McCormack took on roles beyond acting, including producing. He served as a producer for the show Perception, which aired for three seasons on TNT and was praised for its unique storytelling and McCormack’s performance. He also produced Travelers, a critically acclaimed science-fiction series, which was renewed for its fourth season.
The Nominations & Awards Eric McCormack Has Received
Eric McCormack has won and been nominated for many awards throughout his career, mainly for his role in the TV show Will & Grace. In this show, he played a character named Will Truman, which brought him much recognition. In 2001, McCormack won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which is a very prestigious award in television.
He also got nominated six times for the Golden Globe Awards, which is another top honor in the film and TV industry. On top of this, he received the GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in 2003 for his contributions to increasing the visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. His work in Will & Grace also earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2001.