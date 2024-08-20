Robb Wells: Career and Roles of the ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Actor

For 12 seasons, the Showcase/Netflix Canadian mockumentary sitcom Trailer Park Boys entertained audiences, with Robb Wells as one of its lead cast members. Although he has worked on several movies and television projects, Robb Wells’ career has largely been defined by his role in the Canadian sitcom. Interestingly, Wells’ career spans three decades.
Robb Wells’ talents, both on and off the screen, have brought him recognition as an actor, comedian, and screenwriter. In the last decade, Wells has also expanded his filmmaking career. Here’s a closer look at Trailer Park Boys’ Robb Wells’ career and most notable roles.
Robb Wells Was Raised In Nova Scotia
Wells was born Robert Christopher Wells in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, on March 20, 1971. His father worked as a forensic expert with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Robb Wells and his family stayed in New Brunswick until he was 8. Afterward, the family moved to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, where Robb Wells grew up. After graduating High School, Wells studied commerce at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, graduating in 1993.
Robb Wells Met Fellow Trailer Park Boys Stars In High School
In High School, Robb Wells met Trailer Park Boys creator Mike Clattenburg and fellow co-star John Paul Tremblay. The trio attended the same Nova Scotian High School and were notorious for getting into trouble. They often played pranks and practical jokes on other students. After graduating, the trio stayed friends, with plans for future collaborations.
He Made His Acting Debut In 1995
Although he studied commerce at the University, Robb Wells stayed passionate about making skits and videos. Before making his debut, Wells and John Paul Tremblay operated J.R. Capone’s, a successful chain of pizza restaurants. Together, they made their first short film, The Cart Boy, in which Wells starred as Ricky. The character was one of two mall security guards (with Tremblay as the other) searching for Darren (Mike Smith), the Cart Boy, stealing the mall’s shopping cart in the parking lot.
Although not in the same canon as the Trailer Park Boys, The Cart Boy short film is believed to have been its inspiration. Their second short film project, One Last Shot (1998), featured the now-late Canadian actor and filmmaker John Francis Dunsworth, who played Mr. Layhie, Gary Williams’ (Tremblay) boss. The short comedy-drama film reportedly won Best Actor and Best Cinematography awards.
Robb Wells’ Most Successful Roles Has Been Portraying Ricky LaFleur
Robb Wells made his film debut in the 1999 Trailer Park Boys movie. It was the first time Wells played the character. The movie included several other cast members who have been frequent collaborators. The movie was largely accepted, leading to the creation of a mockumentary sitcom of the same name. The series premiered on Showcase on April 22, 2001, and was widely popular, becoming a success in many countries.
One reason for its success is that it is loosely scripted, with much of its dialogue ad-libbed. The show ended in its seventh season on Showcase. However, seven years later, it was picked up by Netflix and premiered on September 5, 2014. Trailer Park Boys aired for an additional five seasons, with its finale season (season 12) originally aired on March 30, 2018.
Robb Wells’ Other Movie Roles
Although the Trailer Park Boys has been his most popular and successful project, as an actor, Wells has also starred in other film productions. Wells and John Paul Tremblay were cast in a small supporting role as Rob and J.P., respectively, in the 2002 Canadian indie coming-of-age movie Virginia’s Run. He starred in a few other film projects before being cast as Peter in the psychological horror thriller Would You Rather. Wells’ last movie was in 2022, in the Canadian crime comedy Vandits, where he played Ramone, a bingo hall employee with anger management issues.
Robb Wells Led the Cast in a New Series in 2024
Since the Trailer Park Boys ended, Robb Wells has appeared in several other TV series. In these TV projects, Wells starred as himself or reprised his Ricky character from Trailer Park Boys. However, in 2024, Robb Wells joined Crave’s Canadian comedy TV series The Trades as its cast lead. Wells is cast as a red seal welder named Todd. The character works for Conch Industries, a construction company. Todd’s dream of becoming the site manager is squashed after an ambitious Head Office executive, Chelsea (Jennifer Spence), gets the job. The show’s 8-episode first season premiered on March 22, 2024. If you are a fan of Robb Wells, here’s more about Trailer Park Boys.
