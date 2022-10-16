10 Things You Didn’t Know About Calle Walton

Calle Walton has been on a wild ride for the last few years. In 2019, she was cast in The CW series In The Dark. Although her role was somewhat small in the beginning, she eventually became a series regular. Calle’s knack for stealing the scene every time she’s on camera has made countless viewers fall in love with her. Although In The Dark is now in its final season, Calle definitely has what it takes to build a long-lasting career in the entertainment industry. She may not have any new projects in the works at the moment, but we are hoping that lots of doors open up for her in the near future. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Calle Walton.
1. She Always Wanted to Get Into Acting
To put it simply, acting is something Calle always saw herself doing. She fell in love with the arts at an early age, and she made her acting debut in a play when she was in kindergarten. Although some obstacles prevented her from accomplishing her goal, being cast in In The Dark was a dream come true for her.
2. She Really Is Blind
From the beginning, In The Dark received some backlash for not casting a blind actor to play the show’s main character, who is blind. While that may have been a missed opportunity, the series definitely nailed it when it came to casting Calle’s character, Chloe Riley. Calle has been blind for several years after surviving a brain tumor that permanently damaged her optic nerve. As you can probably guess, losing her site was a very difficult thing to deal with, but she has still managed to keep a positive attitude.
3. She’s Not Into Social Media
Social media is so popular these days that it’s hard to believe there are people who don’t use it at all. From what we can tell, Calle doesn’t have any official social media profiles, and it’s unclear if she ever has. This isn’t too surprising, given the fact that she’s a pretty private person.
4. In The Dark is Her Only TV Role
It can take people years of auditions to finally land a role in the entertainment industry. Fortunately for Calle, however, that’s not how things have gone for her. Not only is In The Dark Calle’s first acting role, but it’s also her only on-screen credit. Hopefully, her resume will be a lot longer in the coming years.
5. She’s Pretty Different From Her Character
Calle and Chloe may have blindness in common, but their similarities pretty much stop there. While talking to the Monadnock Ledger Transcript, Calle said, “My character is really different from me. I consider myself a bit more bubbly and energetic and social. Whereas my character Chloe is a bit more reserved, kind of shy and not very confident about herself”.
6. She’s From New Hampshire
New Hampshire probably isn’t the first (or last) place that comes to mind when people think of the entertainment industry, but it’s the place that Calle calls home. Calle was born and raised in the Peterborough, New Hampshire area, and it appears that she still lives there today. It doesn’t appear that she has plans to relocate.
7. Family Is Important to Her
As mentioned earlier, Calle is a pretty private person. As a result, there isn’t a lot of information out there on her family life. One thing we do know, though, is that she comes from a close-knit and supportive family. She has an especially close relationship with her mother.
8. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
While we know that acting is something that Calle has always been interested in, we weren’t able to find any information on whether she has undergone any kind of formal acting training. From what we’ve gathered, she decided to jump right into the audition process with In The Dark.
9. She Eventually Wants to Get Into Teaching
Even though Calle really loves to act, it isn’t the only thing she wants to do with herself. Eventually, she hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a teacher. It seems likely that Calle will be just as big of a star in the classroom as she’s been on the screen.
10. She Isn’t Actually a Teenager
Calle may have been a teenager when she started her journey on In The Dark, but that isn’t the case anymore. In real life, she’s actually a few years older than the character she plays. While there seems to be conflicting information regarding her exact age, it appears that she is at least 20 years old.