Home
Television
How The CW’s “In The Dark” Has Evolved Since Season 1

How The CW’s “In The Dark” Has Evolved Since Season 1

13 seconds ago

In the Dark premiered on The CW in the fall of 2019, and it didn’t take long for the show to build a large following. During season one, the series centered around a young blind woman Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld) who is attempting to get to the bottom of the death of her friend, Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana). However, the mystery is deepened by the fact that no one believes he is dead other than Murphy dead who insists that she found his dead body in an alley near her apartment. When Murphy finds the body, she knows it’s Tyson’s by feeling the face which is something she did when he was alive. Since Murphy is blind, people believe that her mind is simply playing tricks on her, but she is determined to bring the truth to light.

While the first season drew lots of people in, many things about the show have changed since then. Some of these changes will be obvious to people who have been watching the show since season one, and others are a little more subtle. Keep reading to learn some of the ways In the Dark has evolved since its first season.

Murphy’s Character Arc

Murphy may be the main character on In the Dark, but she’s not always people’s favorite. Early on in the show’s run, several viewers described her as annoying. However, like people in real life, Murphy has experienced a lot of growth since the first season. When we were introduced to Murphy, she is kind of all over the place and seems to be the kind of person who is always craving some kind of relationship although it’s also clear that she’s somewhat detached when it comes to her romantic partners. On top of that, there is a certain level of selfishness to Murphy that can sometimes make her unlikable. In season three, however, we start to see her gain a little more independence in terms of not having everything in her life centered around a relationship.

When describing how Murphy changed during season three, an article from Culturess noted, “Murphy has finally found herself alone and without any support. And it did wonders for her as a character. She has always had someone to lean on and rely on, and finally, she had to survive on her own and she realized a hard truth – she needs other people. It also means that she may finally be realizing that she is a selfish person and has done real harm to others.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Murphy’s character continues to evolve throughout the fourth season. Whether you love or hate the character, you have to at least admit how authentic she is. People are never perfect, and that’s something that is really reflected in Murphy. Sure, she doesn’t always make the best decisions and she’s not always the most considerate, but that’s something a lot of people can relate to in one way or another.

Casting Changes

It’s not uncommon for characters to be written out of shows for various reasons. This is something that In the Dark has experienced several times during its run. Rich Sommer, who initially played a main role (Dean Riley) in the series, left after the second season. Interestingly enough, however, Sommer actually wasn’t the person originally cast for the show. The role of Dean Riley initially went to Austin Nichols who filmed the pilot. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any specific details on why the part was recast.

There were also several changes with recurring characters. Sometimes cast changes can be tough to bounce back from, but fortunately, there were no changes that derailed In the Dark. In fact, longtime fans may even argue that the cast changes made the show stronger in the long run.

A Significant Drop in Ratings

It is pretty common for a show’s ratings to go up and down but when they go down too much, networks lose interest quickly. Sadly, that seems to be exactly what happened to In the Dark. The show’s ratings have been steadily declining since the first season. While this isn’t technically evolution, it’s still worth mentioning especially because The CW has already announced that the fourth season will be the show’s last. Even though the cancellation announcement was definitely disappointing, the bright side is that it gave the cast and crew time to prepare a finale. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see how all of the storylines are wrapped up.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
How The CW’s “In The Dark” Has Evolved Since Season 1
Netflix God's Favorite Idiot eight more episodes
God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes
Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Should Get a Season 2
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Older Movies That Can Still be Remade Today
Here’s An Underrated Gem: The Cobbler
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Bergman Island”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Remi Bader
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabrina Quesada
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Walker
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content