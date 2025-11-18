“AITA For Refusing To Attend My Brother’s Wedding After My SIL Left My 2-Month-Old On A Park Bench?”

Finding a trustworthy person to babysit your kid is one of the most important tasks every parent has. And so, quite often they turn to their family members for help.
But not every family member can be trusted with childcare. Like in this story, where a woman left her daughter with her beloved sister-in-law. This babysitter proceeded to forget the baby at the park for two hours! And later, she showed how spiteful she could be when her mistakes were brought up.
Should you forgive someone who endangered your child?
A woman left her baby with her trusted sister-in-law, not expecting it to go as wrong as it did
This sister-in-law decided to take the baby and her dog to the park, where the pet got off the leash and the woman left the baby on a bench for two hours to chase the dog
Luckily nothing happened to the girl, but when she confessed to her parents about it, they got so mad that they decided to not attend the woman’s wedding anymore
She begged them, but when they didn’t budge, she told them that she wished the kid had been kidnapped
Ever since the OP’s brother met his girlfriend, the woman was close with her. Granted, they had a small age gap of 3 years, but it wasn’t something that interfered with them getting along. The author has said that the reason why they were so close is that her parents don’t like either of them.
Parents not liking their child’s partner isn’t anything new. There are many instances and reasons why this happens. Some parents have bad intuition about the people their kids choose, others struggle with the divide of attention, and so on. Sadly, parents not liking their own children happens as well.
Well, we don’t know the reasons why the OP’s parents don’t like her or her brother’s girlfriend. Still, it doesn’t make it any less upsetting. But that’s not the main point of the story.
One day, the author was called into work. Since her husband was also at his job, she had to figure out where to leave her baby. Her future sister-in-law offered her help, saying she shouldn’t waste money on a babysitter. So, she agreed. They got along very well, so why wouldn’t she? She didn’t anticipate that after this, everything would change.
While babysitting, the sister-in-law decided to go for a walk in a park. She also decided to take her dog along. Well, that was a mistake. The leash slipped out of her hand and the dog started running. In sheer panic, the woman put the baby in a carrier on a bench and started running after the dog.
She left the baby alone on the bench! What’s even worse is she only realized she’d done that after two hours. Two hours! Not leaving kids alone in a public place is one of the main ways to avoid abduction. And while for some it might seem like common sense, apparently it isn’t for others.
Her making such a mistake and not realizing it for so long proved that she couldn’t be trusted, could she? No wonder the parents lost their minds when she confessed. They thanked God nothing happened to the baby, but it didn’t change the fact that it happened. What if she hadn’t realized it for even longer? Or what if the wrong person had come across the bench and saw the unattended baby? There are many ways it could have gone wrong.
Then, sometime later, the irresponsible sister-in-law was planning her wedding. She messaged the author details about the wedding and got an answer she didn’t anticipate – the woman would not be attending. This angered the lady.
She called the original poster sobbing and started cursing. She called the woman a petty B-word. If that wasn’t enough, she added that she wished someone had kidnapped her daughter. That’s a low blow! Getting upset when you learn someone close to you isn’t attending your celebration is understandable, but saying such stuff isn’t.
Some believe that words can manifest into reality. While we don’t know if either of the people in the story believe that, it still doesn’t justify wishing someone to get kidnapped, does it? Well, maybe it was the wrong thing said in the spur of the moment, but it made the whole situation even worse. After hearing it, the OP hung up on her sister-in-law.
Thankfully, later she apologized and explained how badly she wanted her boyfriend’s sister to be at her wedding. Well, seeing that the whole situation ended up on Reddit, it doesn’t seem that the woman forgave her SIL.
The people online didn’t think she should. The sister-in-law endangered the baby and then wished for it to be kidnapped. For quite a lot of internet folks, it seemed like borderline deranged behavior.
Adding the fact that many of the author’s family and friends called her petty and said she was overreacting, made the netizens even madder. In no way were they able to see a reality that painted the SIL in a positive light here.
Since there’s no update on the story, we can only guess how it all ended. Maybe the SIL found a way to fix her mishaps, but from the information we know, it’s doubtful that their relationship will ever be the same.
Such awful behavior earned many netizens’ anger, as they couldn’t believe someone could be so irresponsible and thoughtless
