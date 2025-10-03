The Evolution of Sydney Chandler’s Acting Career Through Her Roles

Although Sydney Chandler is not yet a household name, her career trajectory in the entertainment industry is proof that talent, persistence, and the right connection can pave the way to stardom. While many may argue that she’s one of Hollywood’s Nepo babies, Chandler’s talent and versatility remain her biggest strength. She’s one of actor Kyle Chandler’s daughters.
Interestingly, the young actress, who turns 30 in 2026, made her screen debut in 2016. Chandler was cast as an extra in the comedy The Golden Rut. A decade later, Sydney Chandler has landed her biggest television role in one of Hollywood’s most successful science fiction horror franchises. Here’s a look at Sydney Chandler’s career as it has evolved in the past decade.
SKAM Austin
Sydney Chandler’s main role was in television in 2019. Chandler portrayed Eve Olsen in Facebook Watch’s teen drama web series SKAM Austin. She joined the show in a recurring role in the second season, cast as Grace Olsen’s (Kennedy Hermansen) artistic and eccentric cousin. Eve, who’s openly lesbian, plays a pivotal role in helping Grace explore new aspects of her identity. For audiences familiar with the original Norwegian SKAM series, Chandler’s Eve Olsen character was based on Eskild Tryggvasson. While she only appeared in 3 episodes of the show, SKAM Austin was a great place to start for Chandler. The actress was 23 years old when the show debuted its second season.
Pistol
In mid-2022, Sydney Chandler joined the cast of the British biographical musical drama miniseries Pistol. Chandler portrayed Chrissie Hynde, the legendary founding member of The Pretenders. The Danny Boyle-directed FX/Hulu miniseries centered around the rise of the British punk band Sex Pistols. Chandler’s character appears in all six episodes of the show. She portrays Chrissie Hynde as a singer-songwriter and guitarist working at Vivienne Westwood’s boutique before launching her own band.
Sydney Chandler showed she was far from a Nepo baby with the role, preparing intensively by meeting the real Chrissie Hynde in London. Chandler trained to sing and play the guitar, making her performance in the miniseries authentic. Unsurprisingly, Chandler’s performance was largely praised by critics. By staying true to Hynde’s resilience in a hostile era, the performance became Chandler’s breakout role.
Don’t Worry Darling
Sydney Chandler was supposed to make her film debut in the 1998 slasher film Urban Legend. Unfortunately, the project was cancelled in October 2022. She then made her film debut in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Although in a minor role, Chandler’s performance as Violet was memorable. However, the film’s central ensemble included Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine. Although critically panned, Chandler’s minor casting in Don’t Worry Darling, coupled with the film’s stars, helped raise her profile in feature films.
Sugar
Many television and film audiences who missed any of Sydney Chandler’s earlier roles got to know the actress in the Apple TV+ neo-noir mystery drama series Sugar. Starring alongside Colin Farrell, who plays the lead, Chandler is cast as Olivia Siegel, the missing granddaughter of famed Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). It was a notable entry in her performance as Chandler’s character’s disappearance is the central mystery that propels Sugar’s storyline.
Sydney Chandler’s Olivia is a former addict who had been sober for months before vanishing. Her disappearance raises concern for her grandfather, prompting him to hire private investigator John Sugar (Farrell). Although Chandler’s character is absent for much of the series, her presence is felt through Sugar’s investigation and the family dynamics he uncovers. The 8-episode first season generally received positive reviews from critics. Unsurprisingly, Sugar was renewed for a second season.
Alien: Earth
Almost a decade since her professional debut, Sydney Chandler lands her first major role, leading the cast of the FX/Hulu sci-fi horror Alien: Earth. The show is the first television series in the Alien franchise. Chandler portrays Wendy, the show’s central character. Wendy is the first human-synthetic hybrid created by the Prodigy Corporation to house the consciousness of a terminally ill child in an adult synthetic body. Alien: Earth is a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien movie. The series is set two years before the events of the film. With an already-established fanbase, Alien: Earth does justice to the franchise. With Sydney Chandler’s performance receiving special praise, Alien: Earth is critically acclaimed.
