Four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott is one of the most decorated filmmakers of all time. His films have made close to $5 billion worldwide and the hits keep coming. In 2024, he delivered the long-awaited Gladiator II, which opened to $112 million at the box office and garnered a string of positive reviews.
This British titan director has traversed many genres during his time in Hollywood. However, many would argue that he thrives best in the science fiction genre. But, let’s see what Rotten Tomatoes has to say. Here are Ridley Scott’s top 5 movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.
5. The Last Duel – 85% Rotten Tomatoes Score
The Last Duel was an exciting moment in cinema as it paired together writing/acting duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who previously wrote and acted their way to Oscar glory with 1997’s Good Will Hunting. It also marked Ridley Scott’s return to the historical epic genre following the mega hit, Gladiator. The Last Duel tells the tale of Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon), a knight who must settle the dispute over his wife Marguerite by challenging his former friend to a duel to the death. Clocking in at 152 minutes, Scott’s bold picture balanced drama and action seamlessly, maintaining a fast pace, and using dark cinematography to bring forth an eerie feel. The film suffered at the box office, arguably because of its release shortly after the pandemic. However, it was well-liked by critics across the board. As of writing, The Last Duel has a Tomatometer score of 85% and a Popcornmeter score (audience score) of 81%.
4. Thelma & Louise – 86% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Released in 1991, Thelma & Louise was one of the biggest movies of the year, grossing $45 million at the box office. It was also critically adored, earning six Academy Awards nominations including a Best Director nod for Ridley Scott and a win for screenwriter Callie Khouri. In 1992, when the movie hit the home rental market, Thelma & Louise became the most-rented movie of the year. So, it’s safe to say that this movie has carved out quite the legacy.
Today, Thelma & Louise is widely considered to be one of the best road movies of all time. The plot follows the titular characters as they set out on an adventure and wind up being chased down by the law. Amongst the film’s stellar cast, Brad Pitt made one of his first mainstream appearances, setting the stage for a prosperous career. As of writing, Thelma & Louise has a Tomatometer score of 86% and a Popcornmeter of 82%.
3. The Martian – 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score
We’re sure you remember when The Martian was nominated for Best Comedy at the Golden Globes, baffling half of the industry. However, the Oscars took it a little more seriously, nominating Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama for 7 awards, including Best Picture. Directing Matt Damon to an Oscar nomination, Scott handled this survival movie with less horror and more dramatic substance, focusing on one man’s mission to stay alive when he is stranded on Mars. With everyone thinking he is dead, astronaut Mark Watney (Damon) must rely on his ingenuity to survive and work out a way to send a signal back to earth. As of writing, this box office hit has a Tomatometer score of 91% and a Popcornmeter score of 91%, demonstrating its appeal to the masses.
2. Blade Runner: The Final Cut – 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Blade Runner is a groundbreaking dystopian sci-fi film set in a grim, rain-soaked future version of Los Angeles. The story follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a “blade runner” tasked with hunting down and “retiring” rogue replicants (bioengineered beings with human-like qualities) who have escaped to Earth in search of a longer life. As Deckard embarks on this morally complex mission, he grapples with profound questions about humanity, empathy, and the nature of existence, particularly as he encounters Rachel, a replicant who embodies advanced emotional capabilities.
Scott’s visually stunning movie is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, praised for its unique story, haunting soundtrack, and captivating lead role from Harrison Ford. Originally released in 1982, Scott kept the flame alive by re-releasing Blade Runner in 2007, entitling the film Blade Runner: The Final Cut. This cut restored the film’s more violent scenes that were removed or dumbed down, altered the original “happy” ending, and sharpened the picture with digital enhancement. Currently, Blade Runner: The Final Cut has a Tomatometer score of 94% and a Popcornmeter score of 90%.
1. Alien: The Director’s Cut – 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score
Released in 1979, Alien is the movie that really kickstarted the career of Ridley Scott. Prior to its release, Scott had directed The Duellists, a movie that slipped under the radar due to it only having a limited release. However, once Alien hit movie theaters and grossed closed to $105 million worldwide, people began to take notice of Scott. The plot follows the crew of a commercial spacecraft who discover a deadly lifeform while investigating a mysterious transmission of unknown origin. Decades later, Alien has spawned countless sequels, made easy by Scott’s original movie that laid the groundwork for some of the best world building in cinema history. Yet, critically, no sequel has lived up the original 1979 movie.
In 2003, Ridley Scott delighted his fans when he released Alien: The Director’s Cut, throwing the movie back into the mainstream spotlight. As the film continues to inspire new and emerging filmmakers, it’s critical consensus keeps growing and glowing. As of writing, Alien: The Director’s Cut has a Tomatometer score of 94% and a Popcornmeter score of 95%, making it Scott’s most revered movie to date.
Read Next: Richard Linklater’s 5 Best Films According to Rotten Tomatoes
Follow Us