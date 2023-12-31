Gone But Not Forgotten: 36 Actors Who Died in 2023

Like years before, 2023 was another year the film and television industry lost several actors and contributors. As the months rolled by, there was at least a recorded death in each month of an actor in British and/or American cinema. While some died in old age, a few died young and in their prime.
With over 50 recorded deaths, the film industry took a heavy loss in 2023. While some are not popular names, their roles in film and television will always be remembered. In memoriam, these are the popular actors who died in 2023.
Julian Sands (65) – January 13, 2023
English actor Julian Sands was first declared missing on January 13, 2023, after he went hiking in Mount San Antonio, California, and did not return in the evening. By the end of June, after eight official search missions and over 500 volunteer search hours, his remains were found and identified. Julian Sands is known for his roles, playing Vladimir Bierko in 24 TV series and Jor-El in Smallville (2009–2010). His other notable appearances were in A Room with a View (1985), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011).
Lisa Loring (64) – January 28, 2023
Actress Lisa Loring is best remembered as the child actor who first portrayed the character of Wednesday Addams on the ABC sitcom The Addams Family (1964–1966). Lisa Loring died on January 28, 2023, from a stroke, possibly caused by hypertension and smoking. The actress was 64 at the time of her death.
Annie Wersching (45) – January 29, 2023
Annie Wersching was better known as a television actress. With only two credits on the big screen, Wersching starred in numerous television series. Her most notable roles were playing Renee Walker in 24 (2009–2010), Julia Brasher in Bosch (2014–2021), Lily Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries (2015–2016), Leslie Dean in Runaways (2017–2019), and the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard (2022). Annie Wersching died from cancer on January 29, 2023. She was first diagnosed in mid-2020 and continued working until a few months before her death. She died at 45 years old.
Raquel Welch (82) – February 15, 2023
American actress Raquel Welch became an international sex symbol in the mid-60s after her starring role (three lines of dialogue) in One Million Years B.C. (1966). However, with her portrayal of strong female characters, Raquel Welch soon became one of the leading actresses of her generation. She’s known for her performances in The Three Musketeers (1973) and Right to Die (1987). Although suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Raquel Welch died on February 15, 2023, from cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was 82 years old at the time of her death.
Jansen Panettiere (28) – February 19, 2023
Jansen Panettiere is one of the youngest actors who died in 2023. He’s the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere (Heroes and Nashville). Jansen Panettiere was initially diagnosed with cardiomegaly (enlarged heart). His death, at age 28, on February 19, 2023, was from aortic valve complications from the condition. Jansen Panettiere is known for his roles in The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry (2009), The Perfect Game (2009), The Martial Arts Kid (2015), and How High 2 (2019).
Tom Sizemore (61) – March 3, 2023
Tom Sizemore earned a reputation as a tough-guy actor for the roles and characters he played. Sizemore starred in notable films like Passenger 57 (1992), Natural Born Killers (1994), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Black Hawk Down (2001), and Pearl Harbor (2001). Tom Sizemore was rushed to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center on February 18, 2023, after he suffered a brain aneurysm at home. With the deteriorating state of his health, end-of-life decisions were recommended. Tom Sizemore died at 61 on March 3, 2023.
Lance Reddick (60) – March 17, 2023
Actor and musician Lance Reddick‘s death was among the most shocking deaths in the first quarter of 2023. Lance Reddick was a recognizable name and face for film and television audiences. His most memorable roles include The Wire (2002–2008), Fringe (2008–2013), Bosch (2014–2020), White House Down (2013), and playing The Continental’s concierge Charon in the John Wick franchise. Lance Reddick died from heart disease at his Studio City, Los Angeles home on March 17, 2023. He was 60 years old at the point of death.
Paul Grant (56) – March 20, 2023
Paul Grant wasn’t a popular name for many television and film audiences. However, the British actor and stuntman contributed a lot behind the scenes and starred in a few notable roles. Paul Grant played Ewok in Return of the Jedi (1983) and Goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001). The actor had struggled with alcohol and drugs before his death. He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed brain dead on March 16, 2023, after collapsing at London’s St Pancras railway station. He was pronounced dead on March 20, 2023, at age 56.
Paul O’Grady (67) – March 28, 2023
English comedian Paul O’Grady was popular in the 80s for his drag queen persona, Lily Savage. Later in his career, he was known for his work as a broadcaster and presenter, especially on The Paul O’Grady Show. Paul O’Grady died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia at his Kent home on March 28, 2023. He died at age 67.
Michael Lerner (81) – April 8, 2023
Michael Lerner began his career in the mid-50s. He’s known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Jack Lipnick in Barton Fink (1991). He also played Mayor Ebert in Godzilla (1998). His notable roles in the twenty-first century include Elf (2003) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). Michael Lerner was rushed to the hospital after having brain seizures. He died at the hospital from complications on April 8, 2023, at the age of 81.
Terrence Hardiman (86) – April 18, 2023
English actor Terrence Hardiman is remembered for his role as The Demon Headmaster in the CBBC television series The Demon Headmaster. Hardiman mostly played authority figures and officers, like Maj. Hans-Dietrich Reinhardt in Secret Army (1979). Terrence Hardiman died on April 18, 2023, at the age of 86.
Jerry Springer (79) – April 27, 2023
Few names reverberated in American television like Jerry Springer. Springer was a broadcaster, actor, journalist, lawyer, producer, and politician. He’s known for his work on Jerry Springer TV show (1991–2018) and Judge Jerry (2019–2022). A few months to his death, Jerry Springer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The television icon died in his Evanston, Illinois, home on April 27, 2023, at 79.
Ray Stevenson (58) – May 21, 2023
Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson is a recognizable face in film and television. His notable performances include Dagonet in King Arthur (2004), Frank Castle/The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone (2008), The Three Musketeers (2011), and Divergent films. In television, he appeared in Dexter (2012), Black Sails (2016–2017), and Ahsoka (2023). He was reportedly hospitalized while filming Cassino in Ischia. Ray Stevenson died at 58, four days before his 59th birthday on May 21, 2023.
Sergio Calderon (77) – May 31, 2023
Mexican-born American actor Sergio Calderon is mostly remembered for playing Captain Vallenueva, one of the Pirate Lords, in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007). He also had minor supporting roles in Men in Black (1997) and the natural horror film The Ruins (2008). Sergio Calderon died at 77 from pneumonia on May 31, 2023.
Mike Batayeh (52) – June 1, 2023
With the success of the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad, comedian and actor Mike Batayeh had a more prominent role before his death. Before playing the industrial laundromat manager, Dennis Markowski, in Breaking Bad, Batayeh had minor role appearances in The Bernie Mac Show and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Although initially stated to have died from a heart attack by his sister, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed he died from asphyxiation by hanging. He died at the age of 52.
Treat Williams (71) – June 12, 2023
Actor Treat Williams got his acting career breakthrough in 1979 with Miloš Forman‘s musical Hair (1979) and Steven Spielberg‘s war comedy 1941. His most recent starring roles before his death include Blue Bloods (2016–2023), Chesapeake Shores (2016–2022), and 12 Mighty Orphans (2021). While riding on his motorcycle on June 12, 2023, Treat Williams was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the hospital. The actor died at the age of 71.
Alan Arkin (89) – June 29, 2023
Film, television, and stage actor Alan Arkin died at 89 from congestive heart failure at his California home on June 29, 2023. Arkin’s career spanned over seven decades, starring in several noteworthy on-screen and stage productions. His top performances include The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming (1966), The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968), Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and Argo (2012). He also starred in Get Smart (2008) and The Kominsky Method (2018–2019).
Paul Reubens (70) – July 30, 2023
American actor and comedian Paul Reubens will always be remembered for portraying the character Pee-wee Herman. Although he starred in other roles like Batman Returns (1992) and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), he reprised the role of Pee-wee Herman in more film and television productions than any other. Paul Reubens died from acute hypoxic respiratory failure at the age of 70 on July 30, 2023.
Angus Cloud (25) – July 31, 2023
The American film and television world was in shock after the death of Angus Cloud on July 31, 2023. The actor was found dead at the family home. The Coroner’s Office report put his death as an accidental multiple drug overdose. Besides his small roles in independent movies like North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023), Angus Cloud is mostly remembered for playing Fezco in HBO’s series Euphoria (2019–2022).
Mark Margolis (83) – August 3, 2023
Mark Margolis was a frequent collaborator of director Darren Aronofsky, working with the filmmaker in his early movies. His recent television credits and what he’s mostly remembered for is playing Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad (2009–2011) and its spin-off Better Call Saul (2016–2022). However, he made notable appearances in Scarface (1983), The Equalizer (1985–1989), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), Oz (1999–2003), and Immortals (2011). Mark Margolis died following a brief illness at Mount Sinai Hospital on August 3, 2023.
Darren Kent (36) – August 11, 2023
The British actor Darren Kent may not have been a leading man, but he had a captivating on-screen presence. Kent is known for his minor role performances in Game of Thrones, Shameless, Snow White and the Huntsman, Eastenders, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. For most of his life, Darren Kent lived with osteoporosis, skin disorder, and arthritis. He died from an undisclosed cause on August 11, 2023.
Bob Barker (99) – August 26, 2023
Bob Barker wasn’t an actor, but his influence on American television makes him a worthy mention. The actor is remembered for hosting the longest-running game show in North America, The Price Is Right, from 1972 to 2007. Before his time as the show host, Barker also hosted Truth or Consequences (1956–1975) and Miss Universe (1967–1987). Before his death, Bob Barker had battled several health problems. However, at the time of his death on August 26, 2023, the 99-year-old media personality was said to have had Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
David McCallum (90) – September 25, 2023
Internationally, Scottish actor David McCallum was known for playing NCIS medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on CBS’ military police procedural series NCIS. Older television audiences will remember him from playing Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E (1964–1968), Simon Carter in Colditz (1972–1974), and Steel in Sapphire & Steel (1979–1982). David McCallum died on September 25, 2023, six days after his 90th birthday.
Michael Gambon (82) – September 27, 2023
Irish-English actor Sir Michael Gambon was one of the most accomplished actors in the British film industry. One of his popular roles was portraying Albus Dumbledore after the death of Richard Harris in the Harry Potter film series from 2004 to 2011. Michael Gambon died from a bout of pneumonia on September 27, 2023, at his Witham home.
Suzanne Somers (76) – October 15, 2023
Suzanne Somers was a successful actress, author, and businesswoman. At the peak of her acting career, she played Chrissy Snow on the ABC sitcom Three’s Company (1977–1981) and Carol Foster Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step (1991–1998). She went on to have several bestselling books and products in the health and wellness industry. Suzanne Somers died at her home on October 15, 2023, a day before her 77th birthday.
Haydyn Gwynne (66) – October 20, 2023
English actress Haydyn Gwynne had been consistently working in television for decades before her death on October 20, 2023. Gwynne is remembered for her starring roles in Drop the Dead Donkey (1990–1991), Peak Practice (1999-2000), Merseybeat (2001–2002), The Windsors (2016–2023). Haydyn Gwynne was diagnosed with cancer a month before her death on October 20, 2023, at the age of 66.
Richard Roundtree (81) – October 24, 2023
Actor Richard Roundtree is known and remembered for portraying the fictional private investigator John Shaft from Ernest Tidyman‘s 1970 novel. He first played the character in the original 1971 Shaft movie. He reprised the role in its four film sequels and seven television films. Richard Roundtree died at his home on October 24, 2023, from pancreatic cancer at 81.
Matthew Perry (54) – October 28, 2023
Actor Matthew Perry was found unresponsive at his home’s hot tub and was later pronounced dead on October 28, 2023. The coroner’s medical reports that his cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine. Matthew Perry died at 54 and is remembered for playing Chandler Bing on NBC’s sitcom Friends.
Tyler Christopher (50) – October 31, 2023
Actress Eva Longoria‘s ex-husband, Tyler Christopher, died from a cardiac-related condition on October 31, 2023. Christopher was a television actor with most of his career roles on the small screen. He’s popularly known for playing Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from 1996 to 2016.
Suzanne Shepherd (89) – November 17, 2023
Although born Sadie Gertrude Stern, the actress was known professionally as Suzanne Shepherd. Shepherd is remembered for playing Karen’s Mother in Goodfellas (1990), Mrs. Scarlini in Requiem for a Dream (2000), and Mary DeAngelis in The Sopranos (2000–2007). Suzanne Shepherd died at her Manhattan home from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney failure on November 17, 2023, at the age of 89.
Norman Lear (101) – December 5, 2023
Legendary television sitcom producer Norman Lear may not have been an actor, but he created numerous shows to allow actors to perform. He’s credited with creating, producing, and developing over 100 television All in the Family (1971–1979), Maude (1972–1978), Sanford and Son (1972–1977), One Day at a Time (1975–1984), The Jeffersons (1975–1985), and Good Times (1974–1979). Norman Lear had a cardiac arrest from heart failure complications at his Los Angeles home on December 5, 2023. Norman Lear died at age 101.
Benjamin Zephaniah (65) – December 7, 2023
Benjamin Zephaniah was a British writer, poet, musician, and actor. His most notable role as an actor is playing preacher Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus in Peaky Blinders. Although he appeared in only a few episodes, he left a lasting impression on the audience’s mind. Zephaniah was diagnosed with a brain tumor about two months before his death on December 7, 2023. He was 65 at the time of his death.
Ryan O’Neal (82) – December 8, 2023
Peyton Place actor Ryan O’Neal died from congestive heart failure on December 8, 2023, at age 82. O’Neal had several award-nominated roles in the 70s. He’s also popularly known as the father of actress Tatum O’Neal, who became the youngest Oscar winner in the award history.
Andre Braugher (61) – December 11, 2023
Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher‘s death shocked film and television audiences, colleagues, and enthusiasts. Andre Braugher was known for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street (1993–1999), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Salt (2010), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021). A few months before his death, Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer. He died from the illness on December 11, 2023, at age 61.
Richard Franklin (87) – December 25, 2023
Richard Franklin was a multi-talented actor in all ramifications. The English actor was known for starring in several popular British television series. These include Crossroads and Emmerdale Farm. He portrayed UNIT’s Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who (1971–1974). He reprised the role in several Doctor Who spin-off media. Richard Franklin lost the battle to a longtime illness on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. He was 87 years old.
Lee Sun-kyun (48) – December 27, 2023
Korean film audiences woke to the news of one of Korea’s finest actors, Lee Sun-kyun, on December 27, 2023. Lee Sun-kyun is known for playing the supporting role of Park Dong-ik (Nathan) in the Academy Award-winning black comedy thriller Parasite (2019). Sun-kyun played the patriarch of the Park family. Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car in a parking lot with a charcoal briquette on the passenger’s seat. His death is believed to have been a suicide. Lee Sun-kyun was 48 years old at the time of his death.
