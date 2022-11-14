5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Movie on Netflix

Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s new animated film on Netflix, is definitely something to Marvel about. If you haven’t watched it yet, we will give you all the reasons why you should!
The Netflix animated special that premiered on September 30th was created and produced by Netflix in collaboration with rapper, songwriter, and actor Kid Cudi. If you don’t know, this creative Hip-hop superstar is also responsible for the excellent music in this film and much more.
If Kid Cudi as the lead actor isn’t enough to convince you to watch the film, here are five reasons why you should watch Netflix’s Entergalactic:
1. Stunning Visuals
This Netflix special is just that. Special. From the music to the story and characters, there’s nothing about Netflix’s Entergalactic that doesn’t scream cinematic. Your eyes will be darting all over the screen, not knowing what to focus on because every scene is made to look beautiful. The animation color blends very well with the music to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you won’t forget any time soon. Because the film’s main characters are artists, watching this movie feels like you’re looking at the world through their eyes. And it’s nothing but stunning as they end up connecting because of their shared love of art. If you’re an artist, this movie will be a treat to watch or maybe even inspire you to make new art.
2. Entergalactic’s Realistic Storyline
The Entergalactic storyline is one of the primary reasons why I would recommend watching it. First, it’s an adult animation, so you aren’t watching a regular cartoon when this movie starts. The story is about graffiti artist Jabari who is in a very sensitive time in his life. Everything seems to be going right as he starts a new job doing what he loves. He moves into a new apartment, but his personal life is in shambles.
At least until he meets his neighbor meadow. While it gets complicated, the movie handles the stress of juggling past and present relationships in a way that leaves you wanting more. Although the storyline sounds like the usual girl meets boy and falls in love trope, it’s much more than that. We believe it’s because of the talented and energetic voice cast attached to this film.
The love story on Entergalactic isn't new, but how the story is told sets it apart from other animations that have attempted the same thing.
3. Entergalactic Soundtrack Featuring Kid Cudi
Music is vital to any film. If the soundtrack is terrible, it will likely affect how you see and experience the movie. But Entergalactic has nothing to worry about thanks to hip-hop artist and creator Kid Cudi. His new album is what you’ll be hearing throughout this movie, and he delivers. From laid-back Lofi beats to soothing tunes, you’ll fall more in love with this film long after watching it. You won’t be disappointed with this film’s soundtrack, especially if you’re a Kid Cudi fan.
4. The Talented Voice Cast
If you’ve never concentrated on the voices behind animated characters, you should definitely check out the Hollywood stars attached to the Entergalactic film. Kid Cudi himself plays the lead character Jabari, and he does a pretty good job. Another talented voice actor in the film is Timothée Chalamet, who plays Jabari’s best friend, Jimmy. The one character who stands out in this film is Meadow, played by Jessica Williams. The voices pull you into this intriguing world of art and make you fall in love just as easily as their animated counterparts do. You might have also noticed familiar voices like Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin in this film.
5. Kid Cudi
If you're a fan of the American musician Kid Cudi, then Netflix's Entergalactic film is a must-watch. His long-awaited eighth studio album was released on the same day as the Entergalactic movie. While most people know this star for his musical talent, he recently decided to venture into other creative art forms, which include creating and starring in movies. With the success of other projects that he worked on, like Don't look up (2021), Westworld (2016-), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021), it's no surprise that Netflix was willing to fund and promote this animated special. But this isn't the end. He's also working on other animated projects now that he has decided to step away from music.