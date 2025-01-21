6 TV Shows to Watch After Black Doves

Black Doves is a thrill-ride series that fuses together a plethora of genres including espionage, action, thriller, and romance. With two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley at the forefront and BAFTA nominee Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project) at the helm, it’s no wonder it has quickly become a hit. The series focuses on Helen Webb (Knightley), a spy who falls in love with Sam (Ben Whishaw). However, he is completely unaware of her secret identity.
When Sam gets caught in the crosshairs of her profession when she falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, he must step way beyond his comfort zone when her employers call him in to protect her. As of late, the spy genre has been booming, particularly within the television realm. So, if you found yourself binging Black Doves way too quickly and want something of a similar note to watch next, you’re in luck. Here’s our pick of 6 TV shows like Black Doves.
6. Slow Horses
If you enjoyed Black Doves, it would be hard to imagine you not liking Slow Horses. With a stellar cast, including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas, the series centers around a group of MI5 agents. However, where it stands out compared to other spy shows is with the fact that it focuses on outcasted agents who serve as a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Much like Black Doves, Slow Horses revels in mystery and intrigue while bursting into action at the right moments. Light humour is sprinkled in for moments of relief and when the action sequences hit, they are intense and inspiring. As of writing, Slow Horses has enjoyed success from four seasons and has been commissioned for two more. Season 5 will land on Apple TV in 2025.
5. The Night Agent
Although Black Doves is set in London and focuses on the MI5, whereas The Night Agent is an American series that explores the FBI, the two are similar in their look, feel, and themes of unrecognised talent. The plot follows a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who works in the basement of the White House manning a phone that never rings. Desperate to get in on the action, one night, the phone does ring and his is propelled into a conspiracy that takes him all the way to the Oval Office. The Night Agent landed on Netflix in 2023 and was quickly met with positive reviews and gleaming fanfare. Season 3 hits the streaming platform on January 23, 2025.
4. The Terminal List
With intense drama and dazzling action scenes, as well as the exploration of government injustices, The Terminal List strikes a similar chord to Black Doves. Based on Jack Carr‘s 2018 novel of the same name, this Prime Video original series thrusts viewers into a gripping journey alongside Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt). After a devastating ambush wipes out his entire platoon during a covert mission, Reece returns home grappling with deep trauma and confusion, struggling to adapt to civilian life as flashbacks and gaps in his memory complicate his understanding of the events that transpired during the ambush. As he attempts to piece together the truth, Reece’s challenges multiply, facing distrust from those around him while uncovering a conspiracy that suggests his platoon’s mission might have been compromised.
The Terminal List blast its way onto the small screen in 2022 and enthralled audiences worldwide. Since then, fans have been vying for another outing. Finally, season 2 has officially been confirmed and will be entitled Dark Wolf, as reported by Vanity Fair. There is no release date as of yet.
3. The Continental
Set in the same universe as John Wick, The Continental delves into the backstory of Winston Scott, the proprietor of the New York branch of “The Continental” hotel chain. As we came to know from the films, The Continental is a safe haven for the world’s top-class assassins where murder is strictly forbidden. This stylish series sees Colin Woodell take on the role of young Winston, a part that was initially made iconic by Ian McShane. The show takes place in the 1970s and charts Winston’s rise to power as he attempts to dethrone the current proprietor, Cormac O’Connor (portrayed by Mel Gibson). While this mini-series only ran for three episodes, it packed a mighty punch, delivering all of the carnage you would expect from the John Wick universe. For fans of Black Doves, The Continental is truly worth a visit.
2. London Spy
Much like Black Doves, London Spy saw Ben Whishaw board a series that offered a fresh spin on the spy genre. And again, like Black Doves, the series is filled with action, mystery, and romance. Released in 2015, this acclaimed 5-part series centers around Danny (Ben Whishaw), a regular everyday man who falls in love with Alex (Edward Holcroft), a brilliant MI6 coder. From here, he is suddenly thrust into the world of espionage when he discovers her dead body, and sets out to find those responsible. The premise is strikingly similar to Black Doves in that it follows a normal citizen thrown into a world unknown. However, it holds its own as a top-notch spy thriller that definitely should have gotten a second season.
1. The Old Man
The Old Man is a perfect slice of sizzling action and mystery for any spy genre fans and those that like to see old guys kick some butt. While it is much more chaotic and action-packed than Black Doves, this hit series feels reminiscent for its bewildering elements and its tale of troubled souls trying to live a normal life despite their secretive profession. The plot follows Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), a retired CIA agent who is relentlessly pursued by the agency he once worked for when an unknown man shows up at his doors after nearly three decades and thrusts him into a conspiracy. From here, he must work out who is against him while battling his own demons and personal nightmares. This acclaimed FX series landed in 2022 and ran for two seasons.
Read Next: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Old Man’s Jeff Bridges
Follow Us