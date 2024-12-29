The Day of the Jackal Cast: Who Stars in the British Action Spy Thriller?

The Day of the Jackal cast brings together several familiar European stars. The show premiered on Peacock on November 7, 2024, to generally positive reviews from critics and audiences. The 10-episode season has got audiences already clamoring for a second season, after what can best be described as a glorious season 1 ending.
The Day of the Jackal was adapted from Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 political thriller novel. The show was created by Ronan Bennett, best known for his award-winning British crime thriller Top Boy. After a successful season 1, The Day of the Jackal received two Golden Globe Awards nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actor. If you recognized any of its cast, here’s a rundown of The Day of the Jackal cast and where you know them.
Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal
British actor Eddie Redmayne leads The Day of the Jackal cast as the titular character, The Jackal. He’s introduced as an internationally renowned freelance assassin. By the end of episode 1, he’s revealed to have been British-trained and arguably the world’s best marksman. As the series’ protagonist, The Day of the Jackal’s plot centers around the professional and personal life of The Jackal. If Eddie Redmayne looks familiar, it’s probably from portraying Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series. He’s also known for his roles in My Week with Marilyn (2011), Les Misérables (2012), The Theory of Everything (2014), The Danish Girl (2015), The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), The Good Nurse (2022).
Lashana Lynch as Bianca Pullman
A more familiar face in The Day of the Jackal is British actress Lashana Lynch. In the series, she plays the female lead, Biance Pullman. Her character is a firearm expert and MI6 agent. She leads the investigation to find and catch The Jackal after he assassinates far-right German politician Manfred Fest. Bianca Lynch is known for portraying Maria Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Since her MCU debut in 2019, Lynch has starred in the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die, The Woman King (2022), and Matilda the Musical (2022).
Úrsula Corberó as Nuria
Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó joined The Day of the Jackal cast in a supporting role as Nuria. Her character is The Jackal’s Spanish wife, who has no knowledge of his professional as a hired assassin. As far as she knows, the Jackal is Charles Calthrop, the father of her son and a wealthy English businessman. Úrsula Corberó had her international breakthrough playing Tokyo in the Spanish heist crime-drama Money Heist. Corberó eventually made her Hollywood debut in the third installment of the G.I. Joe film series Snake Eyes (2021). She also played Camila in the Kevin Hart-led 2024 Lift movie.
Chukwudi Iwuji as Osita Halcrow
Chukwudi Iwuji is another MCU actor joining The Day of the Jackal cast. He plays Bianca Pullman’s boss, Osita Halcrow, and is a senior MI6 officer. Although he’s skeptical about Bianca’s investigation ideas, he eventually becomes an ally. Chukwudi Iwuji, a Nigerian-British actor, played Clemson Murn/Ik Nobe Lok in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) series Peacemaker in 2022. The following year, he collaborated with James Gunn again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, playing the High Evolutionary. Chukwudi Iwuji is also known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), The Split (2018–2022), When They See Us (2019), and Evil (2024).
Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles
In The Day of the Jackal, British actor Khalid Abdalla plays Ulle Dag Charles, the billionaire tech entrepreneur. His plan to release a computer program, River, puts him in the crosshairs of several powerful business moguls and politicians. He becomes the Jackal’s next target after deciding to launch his River program. Khalid Abdalla is famous for portraying Ziad Jarrah in the 2006 Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA-winning film United 93. He’s also known for his roles in The Kite Runner (2007) and Green Zone (2010) and portrayed Dodi Fayed in Netflix’s The Crown drama series.
Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby
English actress and director Lia Williams joins The Day of the Jackal cast as Isabel Kirby. Williams’ character is introduced as the MI6 Deputy Chief of Staff. As such, she is a superior officer to Chukwudi Iwuji’s Osita Halcrow and Lashana Lynch’s Bianca Pullman characters. Acting as a liaison officer to the Foreign Secretary (played by Adam James), she oversees the investigation to find and capture The Jackal. Lia Williams is known for portraying Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, in The Crown. The actress also starred in The Missing (2016), His Dark Materials (2019–2022) and The Capture (2019–2021).
Charles Dance as Timothy Winthrop
English actor Charles Dance joins The Day of the Jackal cast as one of its key antagonists, Timothy Winthrop. His character is a powerful billionaire who’s against the release of Ulle Dag Charles’s River program. Timothy Winthrop hires The Jackal for £100 million to kill Ulle Dag Charles before he launches his program. Charles Dance is a familiar face on television, known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones and Lord Mountbatten in The Crown. Dance is also known for his roles in The Golden Child (1986), Alien 3 (1992), The Imitation Game (2014), Dracula Untold (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Mank (2020), and The King’s Man (2021).
Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone
British actress Eleanor Matsuura played a supporting role as Zina Jansone in The Day of the Jackal. Matsuura’s Zina character acted as a liaison between her employer, Timothy Winthrop, and The Jackal. Pressed for success, Zina is instructed to keep a close eye on The Jackal. Eleanor Matsuura is known for playing Yumiko Okumura in AMC’s The Walking Dead (2018–2022). She also starred in Spooks: The Greater Good (2015), Cuffs (2015), and Into the Badlands (2017–2019). While The Day of the Jackal cast comprises some of the top British actors, here’s a list of the top black British actors making waves in Hollywood.
Follow Us