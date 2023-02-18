5 Money Heist Characters Fans Would Like to See in Berlin Spin-Off

Money Heist is a five-part Netflix series which ran from May 2017 to December 2021. It originated from Spain and is called La Casa de Papel (The House of Paper) in the local language. The series revolved around planned robberies (called “heists”) of two large Spanish financial institutions – the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain – by the main characters. Like many Netflix shows, Money Heist left a distinguishing mark on its viewers, particularly thanks its powerhouse characters.
The characters are notably named after different cities with one of the most popular being Berlin. Played by Pedro Alonso, Berlin was a great robber and was a good leader, particularly when it came to taking hostages. Unfortunately, the character died too early in series, in Part 2, Season 9, sacrificing himself for the good of his crew. A spin-off prequel, series which will be based on Berlin, is currently in the works which is exciting as it gives fans an opportunity to get to know the character better – a chance they were robbed of because of the character’s early death. Here are five Money Heist characters that would be exciting to see make appearances in the Berlin spin-off.
1. The Professor (Álvaro Morte)
The Professor, whose real name is Sergio Marquina, is Berlin’s half-brother. Played by Álvaro Morte, he orchestrated the Royal Mint of Spain heist while his half-brother orchestrated the Bank of Spain robbery, though he also oversaw the latter. One of the facets of the characters that was never given the chance to expound is The Professor’s history with Berlin. Exploring the background stories of both Berlin and The Professor, and how they relate can be a great avenue worthy of venturing. By doing this, the two will be given the chance of character development – something not fully developed in Money Heist.
Perhaps the series could also give glimpses into The Professor’s life, and explain why he became fond of heists. What inspired him to orchestrate such robberies and what was his real motive behind his “dream” of setting the record for the largest heist? On Berlin’s, there should be an elaboration of his robbery skills, explaining how he “mastered the craft.”
These ideas fit perfectly like puzzle pieces. Berlin’s genius in robbing and The Professor’s genius in planning out robberies is something deserving of a further look. It is a mechanism that works so well and made the viewers attracted to the series. As such, The Professor is at the top of list of Money Heist characters fans would like to see in the Berlin prequel series.
2. Tatiana (Diana Gómez)
The love story of a great character is never a missed mark. Tatiana, played by Diana Gómez, is the ex-wife of Berlin whom she divorced after falling in love with his son, Rafael. This heartbreaking turn of events is something that can be capitalized on.
The spin-off series can explore how Tatiana and Berlin met, giving the viewers of glimpse of the titular character’s dating life and personality. It can show how their love story grew until they got married. On the other side of things, the series can also show Berlin’s changed dynamic with Rafael.
3. Rafael (Patrick Criado)
Rafael is Berlin’s son from an unspecified mother. This implies that Berlin already had a relationship with someone else before Tatiana, and Rafael is the fruit and the proof of that former relationship, but with whom? In fact, Berlin was married five times throughout his life, with Tatiana being the fifth. Rafael was a minor character in the series and was even against his father’s lifestyle. However, Rafael can be the key to understanding Berlin’s past, this time, through his former marriages. As such, Rafael would be an interesting character from Money Heist to appear in the Berlin spin-off.
4. Ariadna Cascales (Clara Alvarado)
If the series should end by converging with the original events of Money Heist, Ariadna could make a great appearance in the prequel series. While being held hostage by Berlin, she tried to seduce the hostage master. Then the two became quite intimate. The hostage events from the perspective of Ariadna looking onto Berlin is a great new touch. Through this, the viewers will be able to see Berlin through a new lens. This time, through the lens of his victims.
5. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó)
If there is anyone in the robbery crew who hates Berlin the most, it is undoubtedly Tokyo. In Money Heist, there were several bursts of aggression from Tokyo defying Berlin on several occasions. Perhaps if there is something important about the dynamics of the crew that can be expounded in the spin-off, it would be the cause of Tokyo’s attitude towards Berlin. Several questions linger about this topic such what Berlin did to make Tokyo hate him? This question and more will definitely be worth expanding upon in the upcoming Money Heist prequel, Berlin.
