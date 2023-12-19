Reflecting on the outstanding actors and performances in The Crown as the first part of season 6 is released — the high expectations surrounding it are evident. There are many shows and movies that take inspiration from real-life events, like Ridley Scott’s Neopoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix or Phyllida Lloyd’s The Iron Lady starring Meryl Streep. However, what distinguishes The Crown from other historical dramas and films is the fact that the world witnessed its events as they unfolded, and continue to do so. This unique aspect interestingly also set a higher standard of accountability for the show.
Throughout its five completed seasons and the ongoing season 6, The Crown has had an acclaimed cast ensemble and their portrayal of historical figures has been widely praised. However, some actors stood out more than others for their excellent acting. Here are five actors from the show who did an amazing job with their characters and stole every moment they were in. Let’s dig in!
1. Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman)
Olivia Colman took over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy from season 3 to season 4. Before taking on the role, she had also recently won an Oscar for playing another monarch, Queen Anne of Great Britain. So it was only natural for the critics and fans to have high expectations from her.
The good thing is — her representation of the much older and wiser version of the Queen, as opposed to the younger, recently-crowned version played by Foy, was striking. The Queen’s duty as the representative of the state, but also as a mother navigating through tough choices for her children was played to perfection by Colman. She flawlessly blurred the lines between the resolute, almost indifferent personality of the Queen as a ruler, and her struggle to accept that responsibility.
2. Princess Diana (Emma Corrin)
Princess Diana, portrayed by Emma Corrin, first came into the show when the premise of the show had already been developed. All that was left was the “People’s Princess” narrative to build up for Diana. And it’s safe to say that Corrin took it to new heights. They even won a Golden Globe for it. Corrin was completely natural as the Princess. Their mannerism and nuances masterfully depicted the young and unsure Lady Di, who had to bear so much pressure and judgment from not only the public but also her husband and his family.
3. Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton)
Imelda Staunton is a household name. She’s most commonly known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter Franchise but is a veteran actress with a multitude of awards under her name. Staunton took over the Queen’s role in The Crown season 5 from Colman. There was much on her shoulders, considering how she took over the role instantly following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
In an interview with Deadline, she referred to the event as “It was hard but on we went.” Staunton portrayed the queen in the era people were most familiar with, an elder monarch with an established throne and rule. She gave the queen a more “human” edge behind the scenes, something the world had not seen.
4. Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby)
Vanessa Kirby played the famous, or rather the infamous, Princess Margaret, the wild card of the royal family. She played the role in seasons 1 and 2 before Helena Bonham Carter took her place. Princess Margaret as a character was inherently tough to play because of the complexities of her life. Kirby managed to encompass those complexities perfectly. Princess Margaret was a conflicted person who had to bear the weight of her sister’s shadow, and the forced separation from her controversial romance with Peter Townsend. That vulnerability was portrayed by Kirby to a T, for which she won a British Academy Television Award in 2018.
5. Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy)
Claire Foy opened The Crown with her version of Queen Elizabeth II, capturing the early events of the Queen’s unexpected ascension to the throne following her marriage with Prince Philip (played by Matt Smith), and the death of her father, King George VI (played by Jared Harris). Foy portrayed the Queen in her most vulnerable time, from 1947 (when she was only 21) to 1964 (aged 38). She received a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role.
Playing the Queen’s younger version was certainly no easy task, given the limited source material compared to the other two eras. However, Foy navigated through that quite well. She showed the queen at her most delicate time, trying to tackle the challenge of ruling a whole country, in addition to being a new wife and a new mother. She managed to capture the Queen’s weakest moment, leaving a long-lasting mark on The Crown’s trivia. The Crown season 6 has been split into two parts and it’s the final installment of the show — all six seasons are now available to stream
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!