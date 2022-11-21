‘The Crown’ Season 5: Why It Might Be the Best Season Yet

The Crown season 5 is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it. It’s been a while since we’ve watched the most famous royal family in the world navigate their personal lives and royal duties.
Season 4 left us in awe as we followed Princess Diana’s establishing herself as the people’s Princess. Some other tumultuous events included Charles and Diana’s breakup, Queen Elizabeth’s difficulties dealing with this situation, and Margaret Thatcher’s political downfall.
It’s safe to say that the fourth season has been a wild ride, proving once again that The Crown is worth all the hype it gets. So while we’re waiting for season 5 to premiere in November, let’s see why this show’s season might be the best.
Remembering the Queen and the Prince
One of the reasons why The Crown season 5 might be the best yet is that it will be an ode to recently-deceased Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
As you know, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch died on September 8, 2022, at 96. According to reports, she died peacefully at her Scottish estate, leaving behind a mourning nation, many cherished memories for the British people, and a grieving family. Prince Philip died before her on April 9, 2021, and this fifth season will be the show’s first season to be released after their deaths.
The Crown has done a great job in bringing her majesty the Queen closer to us, portraying her private life and her royal role. We not only watched her in her sovereign role, constantly dealing with royal hardships and challenges, but we also saw her as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, and herself.
We expect season five of the show to be even more emotional and personal as we remember Queen’s most epic and iconic moments during her long reign.
It Covers Diana’s Emotional and Tragic Story
Another reason The Crown season 5 looks promising is that it will tell the story of Princess Diana‘s life after the divorce. She was one of the most powerful and influential people on the planet (and still is to this day). She touched the lives of millions, not just in Great Britain but worldwide.
Though we still don’t know if season five will go deep into the scandalous details of Diana’s sudden death, we know that it will be there. The show will cover the 90s when Diana and Charles’ divorce was finalized (1996), and the loving Princess tragically died in a car crash (1997).
The Crown 5 Has a Phenomenal Cast
The Crown cast never disappoints, and season five is no exception. So far, Queen Elizabeth has been beautifully portrayed by the talented Claire Foy and the outstanding Olivia Coleman. And now we’ll watch the iconic Imelda Staunton take over the role. You probably remember her from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Up the Garden Path, Shakespeare in Love, and Vera Drake.
Other than her, we’re going to see other phenomenal actors, such as Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.
It Will Also Cover Royal Family’s Scandalous Events
Besides the infamous royal divorce and Princess Diana’s tragic passing, the show will likely cover other scandalous events in the 90s. For instance, we can expect to see the breakups of the marriages of other royal family members, such as Princess Margaret and Prince Andrew.
Also, let’s not forget the fire that broke out at Windsor Castle on November 20, 1992, destroying 115 rooms, including nine State Rooms. Additionally, we hope to follow the Queen navigating the internet boom, internal political affairs, economic crash, and the events leading up to the troubled 2000s.
If you think about it, there was so much going on in the world in the 1990s, especially for the royal family. With so much storyline material and a phenomenal cast, we certainly have high expectations for The Crown season 5!